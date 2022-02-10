  1. SWR3
STAND

Sie ist alleine zu Hause. Er ist auf Reisen. Es wird Abend. Die Nacht kommt. Und wie immer, wenn sie alleine ist, dann kommt die Angst. Dann bildet sie sich die wildesten Dinge ein. Aber sie hat vorgesorgt.

Es steckt ein Nagel in der Tür.
Und ich hab Glasscherben vor dem Haus verteilt.
Reiszwecken liegen auf dem Fußboden, und der Fernseher läuft.
Und ich schlafe immer mit einer Waffe in der Hand,
wenn du weg bist.

Dann habe ich noch eine Rasierklinge auf der Bettkante,
und das Telefon in meiner Hand.
Der Hund liegt vorm Bett und auf dem Nachttisch liegt ein bisschen Bargeld.
Wenn ich so ganz alleine bin, dann schaffe ich es nicht einmal zu träumen.
Ich hasse das.

Aber was soll ich machen, ich bin wie ein Kleinkind.
Was, wenn die Lichter ausgehen?
Und wenn der Wind anfängt zu stöhnen,
da draußen vor der Tür, er ist mir nach Hause gefolgt.

Geh doch endlich mal schlafen, Mond, ich will die Sonne.
Wenn sie noch lange auf sich warten lässt, dann bin ich vielleicht nicht mehr.
Wenn es nach mir geht, würde ich den Mond sofort ins Bett stecken.
Gute Nacht, schlaf gut!

Da schwimmt ein Hai im Pool
und da sitzt eine Hexe im Baum
und dieser verrückte ältere Mann nebenan, der beobachtet mich auch die ganze Zeit.
Und ich höre Schritte ganz laut und deutlich draußen im Flur
und irgendwas ist unter meinem Bett. Obwohl, jetzt steckt es glaub ich draußen in der Hecke.

Und da sitzt eine große schwarze Krähe auf meinem Fensterbrett.
Und da ist so ein Kratzen in der Wand.

Du aber bist gerade ganz oben.
Wie willst du mich von da retten, wenn heute Nacht die Dunkelheit kommt,
die Haustür aus den Angeln hebt, zu mir ins Bett kriecht,
mein Gesicht küsst und meinem Kopf anknabbert...

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

There's a nail in the door
And there's glass on the lawn
Tacks on the floor
And the TV is on
And I always sleep with my guns
When you're gone

There's a blade by the bed
And a phone in my hand
A dog on the floor
And some cash on the nightstand
When I'm all alone the dreaming stops
And I just can't stand

What should I do I'm just a little baby
What if the lights go out and maybe
And then the wind just starts to moan
Outside the door he followed me home

Now goodnight moon
I want the sun
If it's not here soon
I might be done
No it won't be too soon 'til I say
Goodnight moon

There's a shark in the pool
And a witch in the tree
A crazy old neighbour and he's been watching me
And there's footsteps loud and strong coming down the hall
Something's under the bed
Now it's out in the hedge
There's a big black crow sitting on my window ledge
And I hear something scratching through the wall

Oh what should I do I'm just a little baby
What if the lights go out and maybe
I just hate to be all alone
Outside the door he followed me home

Now goodnight moon
I want the sun
If it's not here soon
I might be done
No it won't be too soon 'til I say
Goodnight moon

While you're up so high
How can you save me
When the dark comes here
Tonight to take me up
To my front walk
And into bed where it kisses my face
And eats my head

What should I do I'm just a little baby
What if the lights go out and maybe
And then the wind just starts to moan
Outside the door he followed me home
Now goodnight moon
I want the sun
If it's not here soon
I might be done
No it won't be too soon 'til I say
Goodnight moon
No it won't be too soon 'til I say
Goodnight moon

