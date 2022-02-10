Sie ist alleine zu Hause. Er ist auf Reisen. Es wird Abend. Die Nacht kommt. Und wie immer, wenn sie alleine ist, dann kommt die Angst. Dann bildet sie sich die wildesten Dinge ein. Aber sie hat vorgesorgt.

Es steckt ein Nagel in der Tür.

Und ich hab Glasscherben vor dem Haus verteilt.

Reiszwecken liegen auf dem Fußboden, und der Fernseher läuft.

Und ich schlafe immer mit einer Waffe in der Hand,

wenn du weg bist.

Dann habe ich noch eine Rasierklinge auf der Bettkante,

und das Telefon in meiner Hand.

Der Hund liegt vorm Bett und auf dem Nachttisch liegt ein bisschen Bargeld.

Wenn ich so ganz alleine bin, dann schaffe ich es nicht einmal zu träumen.

Ich hasse das.

Aber was soll ich machen, ich bin wie ein Kleinkind.

Was, wenn die Lichter ausgehen?

Und wenn der Wind anfängt zu stöhnen,

da draußen vor der Tür, er ist mir nach Hause gefolgt.

Geh doch endlich mal schlafen, Mond, ich will die Sonne.

Wenn sie noch lange auf sich warten lässt, dann bin ich vielleicht nicht mehr.

Wenn es nach mir geht, würde ich den Mond sofort ins Bett stecken.

Gute Nacht, schlaf gut!

Da schwimmt ein Hai im Pool

und da sitzt eine Hexe im Baum

und dieser verrückte ältere Mann nebenan, der beobachtet mich auch die ganze Zeit.

Und ich höre Schritte ganz laut und deutlich draußen im Flur

und irgendwas ist unter meinem Bett. Obwohl, jetzt steckt es glaub ich draußen in der Hecke.

Und da sitzt eine große schwarze Krähe auf meinem Fensterbrett.

Und da ist so ein Kratzen in der Wand.

Du aber bist gerade ganz oben.

Wie willst du mich von da retten, wenn heute Nacht die Dunkelheit kommt,

die Haustür aus den Angeln hebt, zu mir ins Bett kriecht,

mein Gesicht küsst und meinem Kopf anknabbert...

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

There's a nail in the door

And there's glass on the lawn

Tacks on the floor

And the TV is on

And I always sleep with my guns

When you're gone

There's a blade by the bed

And a phone in my hand

A dog on the floor

And some cash on the nightstand

When I'm all alone the dreaming stops

And I just can't stand

What should I do I'm just a little baby

What if the lights go out and maybe

And then the wind just starts to moan

Outside the door he followed me home

Now goodnight moon

I want the sun

If it's not here soon

I might be done

No it won't be too soon 'til I say

Goodnight moon

There's a shark in the pool

And a witch in the tree

A crazy old neighbour and he's been watching me

And there's footsteps loud and strong coming down the hall

Something's under the bed

Now it's out in the hedge

There's a big black crow sitting on my window ledge

And I hear something scratching through the wall

Oh what should I do I'm just a little baby

What if the lights go out and maybe

I just hate to be all alone

Outside the door he followed me home

Now goodnight moon

I want the sun

If it's not here soon

I might be done

No it won't be too soon 'til I say

Goodnight moon

While you're up so high

How can you save me

When the dark comes here

Tonight to take me up

To my front walk

And into bed where it kisses my face

And eats my head

What should I do I'm just a little baby

What if the lights go out and maybe

And then the wind just starts to moan

Outside the door he followed me home

Now goodnight moon

I want the sun

If it's not here soon

I might be done

No it won't be too soon 'til I say

Goodnight moon

No it won't be too soon 'til I say

Goodnight moon