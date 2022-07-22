Mutterseelenallein auf den Partys,
nichts weiter als eine tödliche Silhouette.
Sie liebt das Kokain sehr, aber das Kokain liebt sie nicht zurück.
Wenn sie Dampf ablassen muss, dann ruft sie bei Maury an (in der Maury Povic Show) und atmet ein paarmal tief durch.
Sie war mal ein Supermodel, in den Neunzigern.
Wir kannten uns ganz gut, damals in der Highschool, da war sie noch eine gute Christin,
aber jetzt hat sie einen „neuen Freund“.
Und die Beichte nimmt ihr jetzt die heilige Jungfrau Maria ab, The Virgin Mary, eine Drag Queen.
Kompliment, wer es mit diesem Monster aufnimmt.
Wenn du sie willst, dann komm damit klar.
Geld und Zigaretten wird sie immer mehr lieben als dich.
Und jeden Abend ist ein zerbrochenes Herz garantiert.
Am besten gar nicht erst drüber nachdenken, ihr Boyfriend ist der Rock’n‘ Roll Drum, genieße jeden Augenblick, bis sie geht.
In ihr arbeitet es rund um die Uhr, selbst mutterseelenallein auf einer Party.
Wenn du nicht hinschaust, dann klaut sie deinen Basquiat (ein Maler).
Ansonsten findest du sie mit schmaler Taille bei Only-Fans, dafür zahlt man doch gerne.
Schließlich ist sie ein Supermodel aus den Neunzigern.
Lieben wird sie dich nie. Du wirst einfach nur ein bisschen wie ihr Vater aussehen.
Und jeden Abend ein gebrochenes Herz.
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
Alone at parties in a deadly silhouette
She loves the cocaine, but cocaine don't love her back
When she's upset, she talks to Maury and takes deep breaths
She's a '90's supermodel, uh-uh-uh
Way back in high school, when she was a good Christian
I used to know her, but she's got a new best friend
A drag queen named The Virgin Mary takes confessions
She's a '90's supermodel
Yeah, she's a monster, my compliments
If you wanna love her, just deal with that
She'll never love you, more than money and cigarettes
Every night's a heartbreak
Hey, don't think about it
Hey, just let it go
'Cause her boyfriend is the rock 'n' roll
Savor every moment 'til she has to go
'Cause her boyfriend is the rock 'n' roll
Alone at parties, she's working around the clock
When you're not looking, she's stealing your Basquiat
Low waisted pants on OnlyFans, I'd pay for that
She's a '90's supermodel
Yeah, she's a monster, my compliments
If you wanna love her, just deal with that
She'll never love you, you just look a bit like her dad
Every night's a heartbreak
Hey, don't think about it
Hey, just let it go
'Cause her boyfriend is the rock 'n' roll
Savor every moment, 'til she has to go
'Cause her boyfriend is the rock 'n' roll
She's a '90's supermodel, uh-uh-uh
She's a '90's supermodel, uh-uh-uh
Okay