Bist du auch einsam? So wie ich?
Jeder ist doch irgendwie auf der Suche.

Ich fühle mich...
verwelkt, verblasst, verwaschen.
Du auch?

Ich bin müde,
müde von immer auf der Suche sein.

Hallo? Hat irgendjemand da draußen Lust auf ein Schwätzchen?

Wir sind nur lustig drauf, wenn wir besoffen sind.
Und Lachen tun wir nur bekifft.
Und dann wachen wir morgens auf
und fühlen uns so alleine,
jeden Morgen.

Sag mal, wie das passieren konnte?
Wir wachen auf mit Fremden, die wir früher mal kannten.

Das kann auch alles wieder anders werden.
Wenn wir es nur wollen.
Oder haltet Ihr mich für verrückt?
Bin ich schon verrückt?

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

One, two, three, four

Are you lonely?
Are you lonely just like me?
Everybody, everybody looking for someone
Are you faded?
Are you faded just like me?
I'm getting tired, tired of always waiting for someone

So hello
Does anybody talk anymore?
Does anybody talk anymore?

We're only fun when we're wasted
We only laugh when we're stoned
And every morning we wake up
And we feel so alone
So tell me how did we get here
With strangers we used to know?
In the morning we wake up
And we feel so alone
Does anybody talk anymore?

Am I crazy?
Am I crazy to believe
We can change? Yeah, we can change if we wanted to

So hello
Does anybody talk anymore?
Does anybody talk anymore?

We're only fun when we're wasted
We only laugh when we're stoned
And every morning we wake up
And we feel so alone
So tell me how did we get here
With strangers we used to know?
In the morning we wake up
And we feel so alone

Does anybody talk anymore?
(Does anybody talk anymore?)
Does anybody talk anymore?
Ooh oh
I feel so alone

