🚠🇨🇭The Schilthorn cable car, now the steepest in the world, began operations today in the Bernese Oberland. With a gradient of 159%, it surpasses Sweden's record of 133%. (Photo: Schilthornbahn AG) Learn more about this🌍record @swissinfo_en ➡️ https://t.co/NDgU3sZig3 pic.twitter.com/fEci314mdc