Darling I, know we talked about it one too many times

How there was something missing in our lives

A little life

So we tried, it was more than just a twinkle in your eye

But some things you just don't get to decide

At least we tried



The first casualty of life is the plan

When I look back, I'm not even sure that

We were thinking



Somewhere

She's probably dancing with her blonde hair

Falling like ribbons on her shoulders

Just likе we always saw

Bright eyes

Spinning in circlеs in the sunlight

Darling, we tried but now it's over

We had it all and then we lost

The girl that never was



If I could say, a million words to take away the pain

What kills me is you trying to take the blame

You're not to blame

I'll never say I told you so

But sad I've thought the words

Tried drowning you in happiness

I only make it worse

We never should have picked a name

'Cause now she has a face

And now no matter what we do

No one will take her place



I know we'll never know you

I know we'll never hold you

I never got to show you my love