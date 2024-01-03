  1. SWR3
Stand
KÜNSTLER/IN
Flora Cash

Flora Cash ist ein Indie-Pop-Duo. Cole und Shpresa stellen sich vor, wie das damals vielleicht gewesen wäre, wenn sie beide eine normale Kindheit gehabt hätten und sich als Kinder schon gekannt hätten. Beide hatten eine schwierige und ungewöhnliche Kindheit. Floras Familie ist vor dem Kosovo-Krieg geflüchtet. Die Eltern, sie und ihre Schwester sind durch ganz Europa geflüchtet. Manchmal stundenlang nachts zu Fuß über Felder, bis sie dann irgendwann in Schweden eine neue Heimat gefunden haben. Cole ist in den USA aufgewachsen. Als er klein war, saß sein Vater im Gefängnis. Seine Mutter hat versucht, das College zu schaffen. Deshalb hat der Großvater die Vaterrolle übernommen. Und der hatte einen Ratschlag für ihn, den wir in diesem Song  hören.

Ich wünschte, ich könnte sagen, ich hatte eine normale Kindheit.
Ein paar schöne Erinnerungen gibt es schon – zum Beispiel wie ich durch den Wald laufe,
und ich glaube, ich habe mir sogar mal ein Baumhaus gebaut –
aber wenn ich mir Fotos von damals anschaue, dann gibt es kein einziges, auf dem ich mal so richtig herzhaft lache.

Ich wünschte, ich hätte mehr auf meinen Großvater gehört,
auch wenn ein bisschen vielleicht doch hängen geblieben ist.
Denn ab und zu höre ich seine Stimme in meinem Kopf.
Und was er sagt, ist: Man muss immer nach den Sternen greifen,
denn 99% aller Menschen haben bis zu ihrem Tode nie wirklich gelebt.

Ich wünschte, ich könnte noch einmal von vorne anfangen,
und dich mit 10 kennen lernen.
Alles wäre so viel besser gewesen mit dir als Freundin.

Es wär so cool, wenn man nochmal die Chance hätte, groß zu werden.
Und du würdest dann nebenan wohnen.
So wäre es wahrscheinlich normal.
Aber dann habe ich mir da so eine Sippe in Minnesota ausgesucht und wurde in so eine schräge Familie rein geboren.
Na ja, sie haben ihr Bestes gegeben, um mit mir fertig zu werden.

Aber ich bin immer davor weggelaufen, mich selbst zu mögen
und hatte da so ein „kleines“ Autoritätsproblem.
Ich hätte wirklich deine Gesellschaft gebrauchen können damals,
bei mir in der Straße.
Zusammen wären wir damals unschlagbar gewesen.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I wish that I could say, „I had a good childhood“
I guess I've got some memories of running through the woods, and I
Believe I even built myself a tree house
But I can't find a photo where I'm smiling with my teeth out
I wish I'd listened more to what my grandpa said
But I guess I got the gist of it, 'cause now and then I hear him in my head
And what he says is I should aim high
That 99 percent of people never really live before they die

Wish I could do it all again, but meet you when I'm ten
Be so much better with my best friend
Wish I could do it all again, but meet you when I'm ten
Be so much better with you

I wish I had another shot to grow up
But have you living next to me, that's probably how it's supposed to be
But then I chose some folks in Minnesota
Born into a quirky family, that tried their best to manage me
But I was always running from my own love
Or running from authorities, I really could've used your company
On my street
We'd sure be hard to beat

I wish that I could say, „I had a good childhood“
I guess I've got some memories of running through the woods, and I
Believe I even built myself a tree house
But I can't find a photo where I'm smiling with my teeth out
I wish I'd listened more to what my grandpa said
But I guess I got the gist of it, 'cause now and then I hear him in my head
And what he says is I should aim high
That 99 percent of people never really live before they die

Wish I could do it all again, but meet you when I'm ten
Be so much better with my best friend
Wish I could do it all again, but meet you when I'm ten
Be so much better with you

Was it heaven or hell? It gets harder to tell
But I guess I was living them both
Beauty, breaking my heart, being scared of the dark
Being scared to grow up, 'cause I would have to leave my mom
I just wish that I'd had you along

