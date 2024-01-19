Ich liege, glaub ich, nicht falsch,

wenn ich sage,

dass bei dir nie was gleich bleibt:

Jeden Tag eine neue Farbe!

Du bist wie ein Hurrikan, mein Freund.

Allein dein Blick, oder die Dinge, die du von dir gibst,

signalisieren mir gerade,

dass du mich am liebsten ins All schießen würdest.

Du strapazierst meine Geduld ein bisschen zu sehr.

Wage ja nicht, mich jetzt von dir zu stoßen,

wegen dir steck ich in diesem Schlamassel.

Und wer soll mich da jetzt rausholen, bitte?

Warum ziehst du mich mit runter,

wenn es eigentlich um dich geht?

Du bist überhaupt nicht bereit für mich.

Dein Herz ist so schwer,

weil du noch nicht frei bist,

für mich.

Ich weiß überhaupt nicht, warum du mir so wichtig bist.

Ich denke 1 Million Dinge,

aber nur die Hälfte davon dringt überhaupt zu dir durch.

Du entfachst 1 Million Feuer, nur um zu sehen, was passiert.

Aber dann bist du so eiskalt,

als würde Winteranfang jetzt im Juni sein.

Ich möchte so gerne in dein kleines Hirn klettern

und alle Lichter anschalten da oben.

Alle deine kleinen Geheimnisse entschlüsseln,

mal nachschauen, ob du dich fragst,

was denn wohl meine sind.

Wir sind einfach nur Kinder,

die versuchen, die Welt zu verstehen.

Du bist einfach nur ein Junge,

der Angst hat, vor einem braven Mädchen.

Ich werde jetzt nicht warten, bis du kommst.

Also, ich warte nicht auf dich,

aber ich bin der Nähe.

Original-Songtext in Englisch

I think it's safe to say, that you would always change

New colours day-to-day, my friend, you are a hurricane

The look on your face, all the things you say

Send me to outer space, my friend, you test my patience

Don't you just push me out now

You got me into this mess, who's gonna get me out?

Why are you pulling me down

If you got things to figure out?

Oh, you're not ready for, ready for, ready for, ready for me, yeah

Go steady your, your heavy heart, until you're free

Until you're ready, you're ready for me

Why do I care so much about you, boy? You know I do

I think a million thoughts, but only half get through to you

You start a million fires just to see what they can do

But then you freeze up like winter season in June

I wanna climb into your mind and turn on all the lights

Read all your secrets, see if you wonder about mine

We're just kids tryna' to understand the world

You're still a only a boy, you're scared of a good girl

Oh, you're not ready for, ready for, ready for, ready for me (oh, no)

Go steady your, your heavy hear, t until you're free

Until you're ready, you're ready for me

I won't be waiting for you to come around, to come around

I won't be waiting for you, but I'll be around, I'll be around

Don't you just push me out now

You got me into this mess, who's gonna get me out?

Why are you pulling me down

If you got things to figure out?

Oh, you're not ready for, ready for, ready for,

ready for me (ready for me, no, no, no)

Go steady your (steady your), your heavy heart (heavy heart) until you're free

Until you're ready, you're ready for me