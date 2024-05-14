In „Stick Season“ singt Noah Kahan von einer verflossenen Fernbeziehung.

Darum geht es in „Stick Season“

„Stick Season“ nennt man in Vermont die Zeit, wenn die Bäume keine Blätter mehr haben und der Winter naht. Eine nicht so gemütliche Zeit, die so ganz zur Stimmung des Sängers passt: Eine Fernbeziehung ist auseinander gegangen, die Distanz war am Ende zu weit. Zum einen war er ohnehin schon ein bisschen in der Pampa, da hat Corona nicht gerade geholfen. Er fragt sich, ob das alles unter anderen Voraussetzungen besser gelaufen wäre.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Noah Kahan: „Stick Season“

Nachdem du mir versprochen hattest, dass ich mehr bin, als alle Kilometer zusammen,

musstest du wohl eine Sinnesänderung gehabt haben, etwa auf halber Strecke.

Denn deine Stimme verstummte genau, als du an meiner Ausfahrt vorbeifuhrst,

bist einfach weitergefahren und hast unsere Zukunft rechts liegen lassen.

Ich weiß gerade nicht, was schwerer wiegt, mein Ärger oder meine Schuld.

Wie viel Gras ich auch rauche, es kann Erinnerungen nicht ersetzen.

Und ich habe Angst vor dem Wetter, denn wenn es regnet, sehe ich dich.

Der Arzt meint, ich solle reisen, aber es gibt Covid in den Flugzeugen.

Ich liebe ja Vermont, aber es ist die karge Jahreszeit.

Ich habe deine Mutter gesehen, sie hat vergessen, dass ich existiere.

Es ist auch meine Schuld, aber ich spiele gerne das Opfer.

Ich werde einfach trinken, bis meine Freunde zu Weihnachten nach Hause kommen.

Und jede Nacht werde ich von irgendeiner Version von dir träumen,

die ich nie hatte und deshalb auch nicht verlieren kann.

Jetzt sind da nur noch deine Reifenspuren und ein Paar Schuhe.

Ich dachte, wenn ich etwas Gutes auf all das Schlechte häufe, könnte ich die Dunkelheit neutralisieren, die ich von meinem Vater geerbt habe...

Nein, ich bin nicht mehr lustig, denn mir fehlt dein Lachen.

Ich war mal dein „für immer“ und jetzt bekomme ich noch nicht mal einen Rückruf von dir.

Ich fühle mich, als wäre ich in zwei Hälften geteilt.

Meine andere Hälfte warst du.

Ich hoffe, dieser Schmerz ist nur auf der Durchreise.

Aber ich bezweifle es.

Lyrics: Noah Kahan „Stick Season“ im englischen Original

As you promised me that I was more than all the miles combined

You must have had yourself a change of heart like

Halfway through the drive

Because your voice trailed off exactly as you passed my exit sign

Kept on drivin' straight and left our future to the right

Now I am stuck between my anger and the blame that I can't face

And memories are somethin' even smoking weed does not replace

And I am terrified of weather 'cause I see you when it rains

Doc told me to travel, but there's Covid on the planes

And I love Vermont, but it's the season of the sticks

And I saw your mom, she forgot that I existed

And it's half my fault, but I just like to play the victim

I'll drink alcohol 'til my friends come home for Christmas

And I'll dream each night of some version of you

That I might not have, but I did not lose

Now you're tire tracks and one pair of shoes

And I'm split in half, but that'll have to do

So I thought that if I piled something good on all my bad

That I could cancel out the darkness I inherited from dad

No, I am no longer funny, 'cause I miss the way you laugh

You once called me forever, now you still can't call me back

And I love Vermont, but it's the season of the sticks

And I saw your mom, she forgot that I existed

And it's half my fault, but I just like to play the victim

I'll drink alcohol 'til my friends come home for Christmas

And I'll dream each night of some version of you

That I might not have, but I did not lose

Now you're tire tracks and one pair of shoes

And I'm split in half, but that'll have to do

Oh, that'll have to do

My other half was you

I hope this pain's just passin' through

But I doubt it

And I love Vermont, but it's the season of the sticks

And I saw your mom, she forgot that I existed

And it's half my fault, but I just like to play the victim

I'll drink alcohol 'til my friends come home for Christmas

And I'll dream each night of some version of you

That I might not have, but I did not lose

Now you're tire tracks and one pair of shoes

And I'm split in half, but that'll have to do

Have to do