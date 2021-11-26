Wo bist du noch einmal hin?
Ist dein Kopf in ein Kaninchenloch gerollt?
Er wollte einfach rein.
Aber ich habe ihn im Stich und er mich gehen lassen
Es tut mir so leid, ich verspreche,
es wird nicht wieder passieren!
Ich werde dir nicht wieder weh tun.
Ich habe dich ertrinken lassen.
Du hattest keine Kleidung mehr an und deine Haut war weiß.
Mein Herz hämmerte laut,
aber ich habe dich rausgezogen und zurück ins Leben geholt.
Und so stehen wir allein am Rande der Wiedergutmachung.
Ich halte dein Herz in meiner Handfläche und singe:
Erzähl mir noch einmal von deinen Ängsten im Kopf!
Ich möchte nicht, dass dies das Ende ist.
Und ich singe:
Ich habe dich auf die Insel gebracht!
Das Tuch in meinen Händen umwickelt deine Wunden.
Deine Augen brüllen,
aber ich küsse dich auf deinen Mund und halte deinen Kopf.
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
Where did you go again?
Did your head fall down a rabbit hole?
All he wanted was in
But I let him down and he let me go
Now I'm sorry (and I'm sorry)
I promise it won't happen again
Yeah, I'm sorry (and I'm sorry)
I promise I won't hurt you again, not again
Not again Not again
I left you drownin'
And your clothes were off and your skin was white
My heart poundin'
But I pulled you out, brought you back to life
Now I'm sorry (and I'm sorry)
I promise it won't happen again
Yeah, I'm sorry (and I'm sorry) I promise
I won't hurt you again
We're standin' alone at the edge of lament
I'm holdin' your heart in the palm of my hand
Singin'
Tell me again if the fear's in your head
I don't wanna let this come to an end
Singin'
I took you to the island
And I wrapped your cuts in the cloth I held
Your eyes howlin'
But I kissed your lips and I held your head
Now I'm sorry (and I'm sorry)
I promise I won't hurt you again
Now I'm sorry (and I'm sorry)
I promise I won't do this again
We're standin' alone at the edge of lament
I'm holdin' your heart in the palm of my hand
Singin'
Tell me again if the fear's in your head
I don't wanna let this come to an end
Singin'
Tell me again if the fear's in your head
I don't wanna let this come to an end Singin'