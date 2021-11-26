  1. SWR3
  2. Musik
  3. Poplexikon
  4. Lyrics
STAND
AUTOR/IN

Wo bist du noch einmal hin?
Ist dein Kopf in ein Kaninchenloch gerollt?
Er wollte einfach rein.
Aber ich habe ihn im Stich und er mich gehen lassen

Es tut mir so leid, ich verspreche,
es wird nicht wieder passieren!
Ich werde dir nicht wieder weh tun.

Ich habe dich ertrinken lassen.
Du hattest keine Kleidung mehr an und deine Haut war weiß.
Mein Herz hämmerte laut,
aber ich habe dich rausgezogen und zurück ins Leben geholt.

Und so stehen wir allein am Rande der Wiedergutmachung.
Ich halte dein Herz in meiner Handfläche und singe:
Erzähl mir noch einmal von deinen Ängsten im Kopf!
Ich möchte nicht, dass dies das Ende ist.
Und ich singe:

Ich habe dich auf die Insel gebracht!
Das Tuch in meinen Händen umwickelt deine Wunden.
Deine Augen brüllen,
aber ich küsse dich auf deinen Mund und halte deinen Kopf.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Where did you go again?
Did your head fall down a rabbit hole?
All he wanted was in
But I let him down and he let me go

Now I'm sorry (and I'm sorry)
I promise it won't happen again
Yeah, I'm sorry (and I'm sorry)
I promise I won't hurt you again, not again
Not again Not again

I left you drownin'
And your clothes were off and your skin was white
My heart poundin'
But I pulled you out, brought you back to life

Now I'm sorry (and I'm sorry)
I promise it won't happen again
Yeah, I'm sorry (and I'm sorry) I promise
I won't hurt you again

We're standin' alone at the edge of lament
I'm holdin' your heart in the palm of my hand
Singin'

Tell me again if the fear's in your head
I don't wanna let this come to an end
Singin'

I took you to the island
And I wrapped your cuts in the cloth I held
Your eyes howlin'
But I kissed your lips and I held your head

Now I'm sorry (and I'm sorry)
I promise I won't hurt you again
Now I'm sorry (and I'm sorry)
I promise I won't do this again

We're standin' alone at the edge of lament
I'm holdin' your heart in the palm of my hand
Singin'

Tell me again if the fear's in your head
I don't wanna let this come to an end
Singin'
Tell me again if the fear's in your head
I don't wanna let this come to an end Singin'

STAND
AUTOR/IN

Meistgelesen

  1. München
    Ein Blitzer registriert auf der Rennbahnstraße eine Geschwindigkeitsüberschreitung (Symbolbild) (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa | Christophe Gateau)

    Zweifelhafte Höchstleistung Raser wird 85 Mal geblitzt – in einem Monat

    In München ist ein Mann ganze 85 Mal geblitzt worden – in nur einem Monat. Dafür erwartet ihn jetzt eine ordentliche Geldstrafe.  mehr...

  2. Eine Hand hält vor der Aufschrift "Omicron (B.1.1.529): SARS-CoV-2" eine Spritze hoch. (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire | Pavlo Gonchar)

    B.1.1.529 breitet sich aus Omikron: Was über die Corona-Variante aus Südafrika bekannt ist

    Seit der Delta-Variante hat keine neue Variante des Coronavirus so große Besorgnis ausgelöst wie B.1.1.529 aus Südafrika, auch Omikron genannt.  mehr...

  3. Corona-Symptome bei Geimpften (Foto: picture-alliance / Reportdienste, Zoonar | Khosrow Rajab Kordi)

    Impfdurchbruch Wie verläuft Corona bei Geimpften?

    Vollständig geimpft und trotzdem passiert das: Der PCR-Test fällt positiv aus. Das scheint immer häufiger zu passieren. Wie das RKI die Situation einschätzt und welche Symptome Geimpfte mit Corona-Erkrankung haben, lest ihr hier.  mehr...

  4. Dortmund
    Tatort (28.11): Peter Faber und Martina Bönisch, im Hintergrund eine Leiche (Foto: WDR/Zeitsprung pictures / Thomas Kost)

    SWR3 Tatort-Check: „Masken“ „Das echte, kantige, wirkliche Leben“

    Das Tatort-Team aus Dortmund um die Kommissare Faber und Bönisch ermittelt im Fall eines ermordeten Polizisten, der jede Menge Affären hatte, obwohl seine Frau schwanger ist.  mehr...

  5. US-Hersteller Novavax reicht Zulassung für Corona-Totimpfstoff ein (Foto: picture-alliance / Reportdienste, SvenSimon | Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON)

    Neuer Corona-Impfstoff Wende in der Pandemie dank Totimpfstoff Novavax?

    Der US-Hersteller Novavax hat bei der EMA seinen Totimpfstoff eingereicht. Bringt der neue Impfstoff nun die Impfwende und das Ende der Pandemie?  mehr...

  6. Der Eingang zu einem Corona-Testzentrum (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Bernd Wüstneck)

    News-Ticker zum Coronavirus RKI: Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz jetzt über 450

    Inzwischen beklagt Deutschland mehr als 100.000 Corona-Tote, die bundesweite Inzidenz liegt weit über 400. Aktuelle Entwicklungen im Corona-Ticker.  mehr...