Wo bist du noch einmal hin?

Ist dein Kopf in ein Kaninchenloch gerollt?

Er wollte einfach rein.

Aber ich habe ihn im Stich und er mich gehen lassen

Es tut mir so leid, ich verspreche,

es wird nicht wieder passieren!

Ich werde dir nicht wieder weh tun.

Ich habe dich ertrinken lassen.

Du hattest keine Kleidung mehr an und deine Haut war weiß.

Mein Herz hämmerte laut,

aber ich habe dich rausgezogen und zurück ins Leben geholt.

Und so stehen wir allein am Rande der Wiedergutmachung.

Ich halte dein Herz in meiner Handfläche und singe:

Erzähl mir noch einmal von deinen Ängsten im Kopf!

Ich möchte nicht, dass dies das Ende ist.

Und ich singe:

Ich habe dich auf die Insel gebracht!

Das Tuch in meinen Händen umwickelt deine Wunden.

Deine Augen brüllen,

aber ich küsse dich auf deinen Mund und halte deinen Kopf.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Where did you go again?

Did your head fall down a rabbit hole?

All he wanted was in

But I let him down and he let me go

Now I'm sorry (and I'm sorry)

I promise it won't happen again

Yeah, I'm sorry (and I'm sorry)

I promise I won't hurt you again, not again

Not again Not again

I left you drownin'

And your clothes were off and your skin was white

My heart poundin'

But I pulled you out, brought you back to life

Now I'm sorry (and I'm sorry)

I promise it won't happen again

Yeah, I'm sorry (and I'm sorry) I promise

I won't hurt you again

We're standin' alone at the edge of lament

I'm holdin' your heart in the palm of my hand

Singin'

Tell me again if the fear's in your head

I don't wanna let this come to an end

Singin'

I took you to the island

And I wrapped your cuts in the cloth I held

Your eyes howlin'

But I kissed your lips and I held your head

Now I'm sorry (and I'm sorry)

I promise I won't hurt you again

Now I'm sorry (and I'm sorry)

I promise I won't do this again

We're standin' alone at the edge of lament

I'm holdin' your heart in the palm of my hand

Singin'

Tell me again if the fear's in your head

I don't wanna let this come to an end

Singin'

Tell me again if the fear's in your head

I don't wanna let this come to an end Singin'