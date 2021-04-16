Da gibt es diesen Jungen gegenüber,

der irgendwie noch auf der Suche ist.

Manchmal kommt er zu mir rüber –

ich sehe ihn jeden Tag.

Seine Eltern sind sehr beschäftigt,

haben nie Zeit, ihm zuzuhören,

wie es ihm geht, was ihn beschäftigt.

All die Kinder stehen wie Statuen

in dieser Straße, in der ich geboren wurde.

Es ist eine Straße, in der sich nie was ändert,

aber es ist die Straße, aus der ich komme.

Jetzt fallen die Kirschblüten zu Boden,

die Nächte brechen früher herein.

Ich stehe hier, völlig verfroren,

während die Welt sich weiterdreht.

Die Schulglocke läutet immer noch.

Aber dann biegt ein Umzugswagen ein in unsere Straße.

Eine Veränderung kündigt sich an,

sowas haben wir seit Jahren nicht gehabt!

Eine neue Familie zieht ein.

Dass ich sowas noch erlebe!

Hier, in dieser Straße, in der sich nie etwas ändert.

Ich sehe ein Mädchen, das genauso aussieht wie ich.

Ich beobachte sie von hier drüben.

Ich weiß nicht, was ich sagen soll.

Die Zeit wird zeigen, ob wir Freunde werden,

aber nicht heute.

Will ich überhaupt, dass sich was ändert?

Vertraute Straßenlaternen zeigen mir den Weg.

Träume ich eigentlich?

Ist es schon Morgen?

Bin ich immer noch hier?

Oder bin ich schon weg?

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

There's a boy across the street

He's just trying to find his way

Coming over to my house

I see him every day

His mom and dad are busy

They never have the time

To listen to his feelings

What's playing on his mind

All the children stand like statues

On the street where I was born

It's a street where nothing changes

But the road where I come from

Now the cherry blossoms fall

And the nights are drawing in

Oh I'm standing here unfrozen

As the world goes 'round again

The playground bell keeps ringing

The moving van appears

A change about to happen

That we haven't seen for years

Our family's moving in

I never thought I'd see

On the street where nothing changes

A girl that looks like me

I watch her from across the street

I don't know what to say

Time will tell if we'll be friends

But that's another day

All the children stand like statues

On the street where I was born

It's a street where nothing changes

But the road where I come from

Now the cherry blossoms falling

And the nights are drawing in

Oh I'm standing here unfrozen

As the world goes 'round again

Don't change nothing at all

Streetlights lead me back home

Am I dreaming?

Is it morning?

Am I still here?

Am I gone?

All the children stand like statues

On the street where I was born

It's a street where nothing changes

But the road where I come from

Now the cherry blossoms falling

And the nights are drawing in

Oh, I'm standing here unfrozen

As the world goes 'round again

Now the cherry blossoms falling

And the nights are drawing in

Oh, I'm standing here unfrozen

As the world goes 'round again

And we all go 'round again