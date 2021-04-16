Da gibt es diesen Jungen gegenüber,
der irgendwie noch auf der Suche ist.
Manchmal kommt er zu mir rüber –
ich sehe ihn jeden Tag.
Seine Eltern sind sehr beschäftigt,
haben nie Zeit, ihm zuzuhören,
wie es ihm geht, was ihn beschäftigt.
All die Kinder stehen wie Statuen
in dieser Straße, in der ich geboren wurde.
Es ist eine Straße, in der sich nie was ändert,
aber es ist die Straße, aus der ich komme.
Jetzt fallen die Kirschblüten zu Boden,
die Nächte brechen früher herein.
Ich stehe hier, völlig verfroren,
während die Welt sich weiterdreht.
Die Schulglocke läutet immer noch.
Aber dann biegt ein Umzugswagen ein in unsere Straße.
Eine Veränderung kündigt sich an,
sowas haben wir seit Jahren nicht gehabt!
Eine neue Familie zieht ein.
Dass ich sowas noch erlebe!
Hier, in dieser Straße, in der sich nie etwas ändert.
Ich sehe ein Mädchen, das genauso aussieht wie ich.
Ich beobachte sie von hier drüben.
Ich weiß nicht, was ich sagen soll.
Die Zeit wird zeigen, ob wir Freunde werden,
aber nicht heute.
Will ich überhaupt, dass sich was ändert?
Vertraute Straßenlaternen zeigen mir den Weg.
Träume ich eigentlich?
Ist es schon Morgen?
Bin ich immer noch hier?
Oder bin ich schon weg?
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
There's a boy across the street
He's just trying to find his way
Coming over to my house
I see him every day
His mom and dad are busy
They never have the time
To listen to his feelings
What's playing on his mind
All the children stand like statues
On the street where I was born
It's a street where nothing changes
But the road where I come from
Now the cherry blossoms fall
And the nights are drawing in
Oh I'm standing here unfrozen
As the world goes 'round again
The playground bell keeps ringing
The moving van appears
A change about to happen
That we haven't seen for years
Our family's moving in
I never thought I'd see
On the street where nothing changes
A girl that looks like me
I watch her from across the street
I don't know what to say
Time will tell if we'll be friends
But that's another day
All the children stand like statues
On the street where I was born
It's a street where nothing changes
But the road where I come from
Now the cherry blossoms falling
And the nights are drawing in
Oh I'm standing here unfrozen
As the world goes 'round again
Don't change nothing at all
Streetlights lead me back home
Am I dreaming?
Is it morning?
Am I still here?
Am I gone?
All the children stand like statues
On the street where I was born
It's a street where nothing changes
But the road where I come from
Now the cherry blossoms falling
And the nights are drawing in
Oh, I'm standing here unfrozen
As the world goes 'round again
Now the cherry blossoms falling
And the nights are drawing in
Oh, I'm standing here unfrozen
As the world goes 'round again
And we all go 'round again