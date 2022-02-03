  1. SWR3
  2. Musik
  3. Poplexikon
  4. Lyrics
STAND

Eigentlich war dieser Song inspiriert durch eine Vietnamesin, die Iggy Pop und David Bowie im Kopf hatten, als sie diesen Song zusammen schrieben. Iggy Pop war geradezu besessen von dieser vietnamesisch-französischen Schauspielerin Kuelan Nguyen, die sie in einem Chateau getroffen hatten, in dem David Bowie ein Album aufnahm.

Wenn aber eventuell das vom Westen bedrohte Vietnam möglicher Hintergrund ist für diesen Song, warum heißt er dann „China Girl“? Zum einen waren für Menschen aus dem Westen viele Asiaten zunächst mal Chinesen. Vielleicht gibt es aber auch eine doppelte Bedeutung, denn das englische Wort China bedeutet auch Porzellan, also etwas Zerbrechliches. In diesem Song warnt er, der Amerikaner, sein asiatisches Mädchen davor, dass der Westen ihre Kultur zerstören wird, mit Materialismus und oberflächlichen Schönheitsidealen.

Nur mit meinem kleinen China Girl könnte ich diesem Gefühl entfliehen.
Ich bin ein einziges Wrack ohne sie.
Ich höre ihren Herzschlag, laut wie Donner.
Ich habe selbst gesehen, wie die Sterne auf dieses Land herabgestürzt sind.

Ohne sie bin ich wirklich zu nichts zu gebrauchen.
Ich wache morgens auf. Wo ist sie?

Fühle mich wie Marlon Brando als tragischer Held,
wenn ich mein zartes, zerbrechliches China Girl anschaue.
Ich könnte natürlich so tun, als hat das alles gar nicht so eine große Bedeutung,
wenn ich Sie anschaue...

Ich komme in die Stadt gestolpert wie eine heilige Kuh.
Bilder von Hakenkreuzen vor meinem geistigen Auge.
Es gibt Pläne für jeden von euch.
Schaut in das Weiß meines Augapfels.

Du solltest dich nicht mit mir abgeben.
Ich mache alles kaputt, was dein Leben ausmacht.
Du weißt, ich bringe Fernseher mit
und blaue Augen
und Männer, die die Welt beherrschen wollen.

Und wenn ich mich dann wieder aufrege, dann sagt mein kleines, zartes China Girl:
„Jetzt einfach mal nichts sagen, okay, ...Süßer ? Shh... sagt sie - einfach nur... Shh...

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Oh, little China girl

I couldn't escape this feeling with my China girl
I feel a wreck without my little China girl
I hear her heart beating, loud as thunder
Saw these stars crashing

I'm a mess without my little China girl
Wake up in the morning, where's my little China girl?
I hear her heart is beating, loud as thunder
I saw these stars crashing down

I'm feeling tragic like I'm Marlon Brando
When I look at my China girl
And I could pretend that nothing really meant too much
When I look at my China girl

I stumble into town
Just like a sacred cow
Visions of swastikas in my head
Plans for everyone
It's in the white of my eyes

My little China girl
You shouldn't mess with me
I'll ruin everything you are
You know
I'll give you television
I'll give you eyes of blue
I'll give you a man who wants to rule the world

And when I get excited
My little China girl says
„Oh, baby, just you shut your mouth“
She says, „Ssh“
She says „Ssh“
She says
She says

And when I get excited
My little China girl says
„Oh, baby, just you shut your mouth"
And when I get excited
My little China girl says
„Oh, baby, just you shut your mouth"
She says, "Ssh"
She says

Oh, little China girl

STAND
AUTOR/IN

Meistgelesen

  1. Koningshaven-Brücke (Foto: Imago)

    Dieser Kahn wird wohl nicht mit „Prime“ geliefert Platz machen für Bezos' Superjacht – Brücke muss weg

    Amazon-Gründer Jeff Bezos hat sich die größte und teuerste Segeljacht der Welt bauen lassen. Das Problem: Die Superjacht kommt nicht ans Meer.  mehr...

  2. Ein Jäger hält sein Gewehr in der Abenddämmerung (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa | Friso Gentsch)

    Getötete Polizisten in Kusel Verdächtiger soll „gewildert“ haben – aber was ist das überhaupt?

    Einer der beiden Verdächtigen im Fall der getöteten Polizisten von Kusel soll in rund 500 Jagdrevieren heftig gewildert haben. Aber was ist Wilderei überhaupt und was denken Jäger darüber? Ein Experte erklärt.  mehr...

  3. Junge Frau sitzt in der Küche am Frühstückstisch und schmiert sich ein Brot mit Butter (Foto: Adobe Stock/sebra)

    Lass es dir schmecken! 7 Gründe, warum du Butter genießen solltest!

    Das Image von Butter ist ein bisschen angeranzt. Ungesund soll sie sein und viel zu fettig. Wir bringen euch hier den Spaß zurück!  mehr...

  4. Kind im Superhelden-Kostüm bekämpft Coronavirus (Foto: Adobe Stock/Sunny studio)

    Quarantäne-Rechner für Kinder Wann und wie lange muss mein Kind in Quarantäne? Hier berechnen!

    Für Kinder gelten einige Ausnahmen bei den aktuellen Corona-Regeln. Hier gibt's den Überblick für Eltern und den SWR3 Quarantäne-Rechner.  mehr...

  5. Cartoon-Familie sitzt im Wohnzimmer (Foto: Adobe Stock/Sensvector)

    Quarantäne-Rechner für die ganze Familie Wer muss wie lange in Quarantäne? Hier kannst du es berechnen!

    Die Quarantäne wurde verkürzt. Für Kinder, manche Berufsgruppen und Geimpfte gibt es Ausnahmen. Hier kannst du die Dauer nach den aktuellen Corona-Regeln berechnen.  mehr...

  6. Junge Frau zeigt unentschlossen auf eine Glasflasche und ein Tetrapak (Foto: Adobe Stcok/Wayhome Studio/zara94)

    Ökochecker & SWR3 Milch oder Saft aus dem Tetra Pak oder der Glasflasche – was ist besser?

    Saft oder Milch gibt's in der Glasflasche oder im Getränkekarton. Aber was ist besser für die Umwelt? Die Antwort ist überraschend schwierig.  mehr...