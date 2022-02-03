Nur mit meinem kleinen China Girl könnte ich diesem Gefühl entfliehen.
Ich bin ein einziges Wrack ohne sie.
Ich höre ihren Herzschlag, laut wie Donner.
Ich habe selbst gesehen, wie die Sterne auf dieses Land herabgestürzt sind.
Ohne sie bin ich wirklich zu nichts zu gebrauchen.
Ich wache morgens auf. Wo ist sie?
Fühle mich wie Marlon Brando als tragischer Held,
wenn ich mein zartes, zerbrechliches China Girl anschaue.
Ich könnte natürlich so tun, als hat das alles gar nicht so eine große Bedeutung,
wenn ich Sie anschaue...
Ich komme in die Stadt gestolpert wie eine heilige Kuh.
Bilder von Hakenkreuzen vor meinem geistigen Auge.
Es gibt Pläne für jeden von euch.
Schaut in das Weiß meines Augapfels.
Du solltest dich nicht mit mir abgeben.
Ich mache alles kaputt, was dein Leben ausmacht.
Du weißt, ich bringe Fernseher mit
und blaue Augen
und Männer, die die Welt beherrschen wollen.
Und wenn ich mich dann wieder aufrege, dann sagt mein kleines, zartes China Girl:
„Jetzt einfach mal nichts sagen, okay, ...Süßer ? Shh... sagt sie - einfach nur... Shh...
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
Oh, little China girl
I couldn't escape this feeling with my China girl
I feel a wreck without my little China girl
I hear her heart beating, loud as thunder
Saw these stars crashing
I'm a mess without my little China girl
Wake up in the morning, where's my little China girl?
I hear her heart is beating, loud as thunder
I saw these stars crashing down
I'm feeling tragic like I'm Marlon Brando
When I look at my China girl
And I could pretend that nothing really meant too much
When I look at my China girl
I stumble into town
Just like a sacred cow
Visions of swastikas in my head
Plans for everyone
It's in the white of my eyes
My little China girl
You shouldn't mess with me
I'll ruin everything you are
You know
I'll give you television
I'll give you eyes of blue
I'll give you a man who wants to rule the world
And when I get excited
My little China girl says
„Oh, baby, just you shut your mouth“
She says, „Ssh“
She says „Ssh“
She says
She says
And when I get excited
My little China girl says
„Oh, baby, just you shut your mouth"
And when I get excited
My little China girl says
„Oh, baby, just you shut your mouth"
She says, "Ssh"
She says
Oh, little China girl