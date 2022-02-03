Eigentlich war dieser Song inspiriert durch eine Vietnamesin, die Iggy Pop und David Bowie im Kopf hatten, als sie diesen Song zusammen schrieben. Iggy Pop war geradezu besessen von dieser vietnamesisch-französischen Schauspielerin Kuelan Nguyen, die sie in einem Chateau getroffen hatten, in dem David Bowie ein Album aufnahm.



Wenn aber eventuell das vom Westen bedrohte Vietnam möglicher Hintergrund ist für diesen Song, warum heißt er dann „China Girl“? Zum einen waren für Menschen aus dem Westen viele Asiaten zunächst mal Chinesen. Vielleicht gibt es aber auch eine doppelte Bedeutung, denn das englische Wort China bedeutet auch Porzellan, also etwas Zerbrechliches. In diesem Song warnt er, der Amerikaner, sein asiatisches Mädchen davor, dass der Westen ihre Kultur zerstören wird, mit Materialismus und oberflächlichen Schönheitsidealen.

Nur mit meinem kleinen China Girl könnte ich diesem Gefühl entfliehen.

Ich bin ein einziges Wrack ohne sie.

Ich höre ihren Herzschlag, laut wie Donner.

Ich habe selbst gesehen, wie die Sterne auf dieses Land herabgestürzt sind.

Ohne sie bin ich wirklich zu nichts zu gebrauchen.

Ich wache morgens auf. Wo ist sie?

Fühle mich wie Marlon Brando als tragischer Held,

wenn ich mein zartes, zerbrechliches China Girl anschaue.

Ich könnte natürlich so tun, als hat das alles gar nicht so eine große Bedeutung,

wenn ich Sie anschaue...

Ich komme in die Stadt gestolpert wie eine heilige Kuh.

Bilder von Hakenkreuzen vor meinem geistigen Auge.

Es gibt Pläne für jeden von euch.

Schaut in das Weiß meines Augapfels.

Du solltest dich nicht mit mir abgeben.

Ich mache alles kaputt, was dein Leben ausmacht.

Du weißt, ich bringe Fernseher mit

und blaue Augen

und Männer, die die Welt beherrschen wollen.

Und wenn ich mich dann wieder aufrege, dann sagt mein kleines, zartes China Girl:

„Jetzt einfach mal nichts sagen, okay, ...Süßer ? Shh... sagt sie - einfach nur... Shh...

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Oh, little China girl

I couldn't escape this feeling with my China girl

I feel a wreck without my little China girl

I hear her heart beating, loud as thunder

Saw these stars crashing

I'm a mess without my little China girl

Wake up in the morning, where's my little China girl?

I hear her heart is beating, loud as thunder

I saw these stars crashing down

I'm feeling tragic like I'm Marlon Brando

When I look at my China girl

And I could pretend that nothing really meant too much

When I look at my China girl

I stumble into town

Just like a sacred cow

Visions of swastikas in my head

Plans for everyone

It's in the white of my eyes

My little China girl

You shouldn't mess with me

I'll ruin everything you are

You know

I'll give you television

I'll give you eyes of blue

I'll give you a man who wants to rule the world

And when I get excited

My little China girl says

„Oh, baby, just you shut your mouth“

She says, „Ssh“

She says „Ssh“

She says

She says

And when I get excited

My little China girl says

„Oh, baby, just you shut your mouth"

And when I get excited

My little China girl says

„Oh, baby, just you shut your mouth"

She says, "Ssh"

She says

Oh, little China girl

