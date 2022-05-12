Tiger Lilly war in die Stadt gezogen.

Sie war gerade 21 geworden.

Daraufhin habe ich zu ihr gesagt: „Hier hast du meine Nummer, meld dich mal.

Wenn du irgend jemanden brauchst.“

Denn ich könnte jeder für dich sein.

Ich könnte dich sogar lieben,

ich könnte alles für dich sein, was du willst.

Und wenn die Nacht am dunkelsten ist,

dann würde ich dir gerne den Weg leuchten.

Wir haben uns dann auch getroffen, aber irgendwie hat's nicht gereicht.

Also hat sie mich angerufen, um das Ganze zu beenden.

Dumm gelaufen ! Hauptsache ich mach den gleichen Fehler jetzt nicht noch mal.

Und wenn du über die Serengeti fliegst, Tiger Lily,

dann vergiss mich nicht,

so wie ich bin oder so wie ich war,

und denk dran:

Ich könnte alles für dich sein, was du willst...

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Tiger lily, moved to the city

She just turned twenty-one

And then I said, "here's my number, hit me up

If you're needing anyone"

And then I could be

Anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone for you

Anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone

I can love you, I could be

Anything you want of me

And in the darkness of the night

Baby, let me be your light

I can love you, I could be

Anything you want of me

And in the darkness of the night

Baby, let me be your light

Be your light

Be your light

Well, I gave her love, but it wasn't enough

So she called me up, just to call it off

I can't afford to make that mistake this time

And if you're flying over the Serengeti

Tiger lily, don't forget me

The way I am, not the way I was, mm

When I could be

Anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone for you

Anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone

I can love you, I could be

Anything you want of me

And in the darkness of the night Baby,

let me be your light

Oh, I could be your light