Barclay James Harvest

„Du stehst dort, den Kopf in den Wolken. Versuch nicht zu fliegen! Du könntest sonst nicht runterkommen.“ Hier gibt’s die ganze deutsche Übersetzung.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Barclay James Harvest: „Hymn“

Tiefe Täler und hohe Berge.
Wenn du Gott sehen willst,
dann musst du auf die andere Seite gehen.

Du stehst dort,
den Kopf in den Wolken.
Versuch nicht zu fliegen!
Du könntest sonst nicht runterkommen.
Versuche um Gottes Willen nicht zu fliegen,
sonst kommst du vielleicht nicht unten an.

Jesus kam vom Himmel herunter auf die Erde.
Die Leute sagten, eine Jungfrau hat ihn geboren.
Er hat wunderbare Geschichten von Gott dem Herrn erzählt
und er sagte, er sei unser Erlöser.

Wir haben ihn dafür getötet,
ihn hoch oben ans Kreuz genagelt.
Er ist wiederauferstanden,
so, als ob er uns fragen wollte,
warum wir das getan haben.

Dann ist er in den Himmel aufgestiegen,
wie wenn er uns sagen wollte,
dass wir allein in Gott uns erheben können,
dass wir nur mit Gott fliegen können.

Lyrics: Barclay James Harvest: „Hymn“ im englischen Original

Valley's deep and the mountain's so high
If you want to see God you've got to move on the other side
You stand up there with your head in the clouds
Don't try to fly you know you might not come down
Don't try to fly, dear God, you might not come down

Jesus came down from Heaven to earth
The people said it was a virgin birth
Jesus came down from Heaven to earth
The people said it was a virgin birth
The people said it was a virgin birth

He told great stories of the Lord
And said he was the savior of us all
He told great stories of the Lord
And said he was the savior of us all
And said he was the savior of us all

For this we killed him, nailed him up high
He rose again as if to ask us why
Then he ascended into the sky
As if to say in God alone you soar
As if to say in God, alone we fly

Valley's deep and the mountain's so high
If you want to see God you've got to move on the other side
You stand up there with your head in the clouds
Don't try to fly you know you might not come down
Don't try to fly, dear God, you might not come down

Valley's deep and the mountain's so high
If you want to see God you've got to move on the other side
You stand up there with your head in the clouds
Don't try to fly you know you might not come down
Don't try to fly, dear God, you might not come down

