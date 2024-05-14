  1. SWR3
  2. Musik
  3. Poplexikon
  4. Lyrics
Stand
KÜNSTLER/IN
Victor Ray

In seinem Song „Popcorn and a Smoothie“ denkt Victor Ray an seinen Halbbruder und sich selbst als vaterlosen kleinen Jungen.

Darum geht es in „Popcorn and a Smoothie“

Victor Ray hat diesen Song über seinen kleinen Halbbruder geschrieben, den er nie kennengelernt hat. Sie hatten beide die gleiche Mutter. Es ist also das, was er ihm gerne gesagt hätte. Und gleichzeitig sind das die Zeilen, die er sich von seinem Vater in dem Alter gewünscht hätte, der auch nicht zugegen war.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Victor Ray: „Popcorn and a Smoothie“

Alles Gute zum Geburtstag, ich weiß, ich habe ihn vergessen.
Hat deine Mutter gesagt, dass ich nur Nachtschichten mache?
Ich weiß, dass du das oft hörst.
Aber ich verspreche, es wieder gut zu machen.
Aber wie läuft es in der Schule?
Brauchst du neue Schuhe?
Ich habe gehört, du wächst mächtig.
Ja, ich weiß, es fühlt sich an wie eine Weile,
aber Samstagmorgen ruf ich dich an.

Vielleicht könnten wir ins Kino gehen,
so richtig mit Popcorn und einen Smoothie,
nebeneinander sitzen.
Denn ich möchte dich einfach kennenlernen.
Vielleicht könnte ich dich am Schultor abholen
und mit dir in den Park gehen, bevor es dunkel wird.
Was meinst du?
Ich kann erklären, warum ich nur manchmal hier bin.

Isst du genug und schläfst du genug?
Gibt es etwas, das du besonders gerne tust ?
Ist es leicht für dich, Freunde zu finden?
Musst du vorgeben, cool zu sein?
Benimmst du dich wie ein Heiliger?
Beschwerst du dich immer?
Oder treibst deine Mutter in den Wahnsinn so wie ich?
Wunderst du dich, warum ich nicht da bin?
Erinnerst du dich überhaupt an mich?

Und ich weiß, dass ich mehr tun sollte.
Und das mach ich in Zukunft.
Denn du verdienst ein glückliches Zuhause.

Lyrics: Victor Ray „Popcorn and a Smoothie“ im englischen Original

Happy birthday, I know I forgot
Did your mum say i'm working nights?
Now i know that you'll hear this a lot
But i promise i'll make it right
But how is school?
Do you need new shoes?
I heard you're getting taller
And i know that it feels like a while
But on saturday morning, I'll call you

Maybe I could take you to the movies
You could get some popcorn and a smoothie
Sit next to me
Oh, 'cause I just wanna get to know you
Maybe I could meet you at the school gates
And take you to the park before it's too late
Is that okay?
I can explain why i'm only here sometimes
Oh, only here sometimes

Are you eating and sleeping enough?
Is thеre something you love to do?
Is it еasy for you to make friends?
Do you have to pretend you're cool?
Do you act like a saint?
Do you always complain?
Or drive your mother insane like me?
Do you wonder why i'm not around?
Do you even remember me?

Maybe I could take you to the movies
You could get some popcorn and a smoothie
Sit next to me
Oh, 'cause i just wanna get to know you
Well, maybe i could meet you at the school gates
And take you to the park before it's too late
Is that okay?
I can explain why i'm only here sometimes
Only, i'm only here sometimes, oh

And I know that I should be doing more
And I will
'Cause you deserve to know a happy home

Well, maybe I could take you to the movies
You could get some popcorn and a smoothie
Sit next to me
Oh, 'cause I just wanna get to know you
And maybe I could meet you at the school gates
And take you to the park before it's too late
Is that okay?
I can explain why i'm only here sometimes, yeah
Oh, i'm only here sometimes, yeah

Stand
KÜNSTLER/IN
Victor Ray

Meistgelesen

  1. Tankstelle mit hohen Spritpreisen während der Urlaubszeit in Europa

    Bald ist Pfingsten! Wo könnt ihr für euren Urlaub in Europa am günstigsten tanken?

    Je nachdem, wo ihr über Pfingsten hinfahrt, lohnt sich ein Tankstopp. In manchen Ländern in Europa ist der Sprit gerade nämlich viel billiger! Wir sagen euch, wo.

  2. Der DFB gibt nach und nach den Kader für die EM 2024 bekannt.

    Influencer, Bäcker und Dachdeckerin stellen Spieler vor! DFB gibt EM-Nominierungen bekannt: So lustig reagiert das Netz

    Der DFB gibt seit Sonntag bekannt, welche Spieler bei der Heim-EM im Kader stehen. Die Art und Weise der Präsentation sorgt im Netz für Lacher. Mehr dazu hier!

    PUSH SWR3

  3. Trauergäste stehen auf dem Friedhof nach dem Trauergottesdienst für Wolfgang Schäuble.

    1,20 Meter tiefes Loch gegraben Wolfgang Schäubles Grab geschändet – bestürzte Reaktionen

    Unbekannte haben sich am Grab des verstorbenen CDU-Politikers Wolfgang Schäuble zu schaffen gemacht. Der Bürgermeister der Stadt Offenburg und andere Politiker reagieren bestürzt.

  4. Man sieht die drei Musiker Ryan Tedder von One Republic, die Sängerin Leony und den DJ von Meduza performen. Sie singen den neuen EM-Song.

    Hier anhören! So klingt der offizielle EM-Song „Fire“ von Leony, One Republic & Meduza

    Am 14. Juni beginnt die Europameisterschaft – und das ist der Soundtrack dazu! Im SWR3-Interview haben uns die Stars verraten, was ihnen der neue EM-Song „Fire“ bedeutet.

  6. Konstanz
    Sängerin Eva Briegel von der Band Juli steht beim Campus Festival in Konstanz auf der Bühne.

    „Haben wir einen Deal?“ Konzert ohne Handy?! So überzeugt die Band Juli ihre Fans!

    Den Moment genießen oder den Lieblingssong mitfilmen, damit man ihn öfter erleben kann? Beim Campus Festival machen Juli ihren Fans ein Angebot – und die Handys bleiben beim Megahit in der Tasche!