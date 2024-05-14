In seinem Song „Popcorn and a Smoothie“ denkt Victor Ray an seinen Halbbruder und sich selbst als vaterlosen kleinen Jungen.

Darum geht es in „Popcorn and a Smoothie“

Victor Ray hat diesen Song über seinen kleinen Halbbruder geschrieben, den er nie kennengelernt hat. Sie hatten beide die gleiche Mutter. Es ist also das, was er ihm gerne gesagt hätte. Und gleichzeitig sind das die Zeilen, die er sich von seinem Vater in dem Alter gewünscht hätte, der auch nicht zugegen war.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Victor Ray: „Popcorn and a Smoothie“

Alles Gute zum Geburtstag, ich weiß, ich habe ihn vergessen.

Hat deine Mutter gesagt, dass ich nur Nachtschichten mache?

Ich weiß, dass du das oft hörst.

Aber ich verspreche, es wieder gut zu machen.

Aber wie läuft es in der Schule?

Brauchst du neue Schuhe?

Ich habe gehört, du wächst mächtig.

Ja, ich weiß, es fühlt sich an wie eine Weile,

aber Samstagmorgen ruf ich dich an.

Vielleicht könnten wir ins Kino gehen,

so richtig mit Popcorn und einen Smoothie,

nebeneinander sitzen.

Denn ich möchte dich einfach kennenlernen.

Vielleicht könnte ich dich am Schultor abholen

und mit dir in den Park gehen, bevor es dunkel wird.

Was meinst du?

Ich kann erklären, warum ich nur manchmal hier bin.

Isst du genug und schläfst du genug?

Gibt es etwas, das du besonders gerne tust ?

Ist es leicht für dich, Freunde zu finden?

Musst du vorgeben, cool zu sein?

Benimmst du dich wie ein Heiliger?

Beschwerst du dich immer?

Oder treibst deine Mutter in den Wahnsinn so wie ich?

Wunderst du dich, warum ich nicht da bin?

Erinnerst du dich überhaupt an mich?

Und ich weiß, dass ich mehr tun sollte.

Und das mach ich in Zukunft.

Denn du verdienst ein glückliches Zuhause.

Lyrics: Victor Ray „Popcorn and a Smoothie“ im englischen Original

Happy birthday, I know I forgot

Did your mum say i'm working nights?

Now i know that you'll hear this a lot

But i promise i'll make it right

But how is school?

Do you need new shoes?

I heard you're getting taller

And i know that it feels like a while

But on saturday morning, I'll call you

Maybe I could take you to the movies

You could get some popcorn and a smoothie

Sit next to me

Oh, 'cause I just wanna get to know you

Maybe I could meet you at the school gates

And take you to the park before it's too late

Is that okay?

I can explain why i'm only here sometimes

Oh, only here sometimes

Are you eating and sleeping enough?

Is thеre something you love to do?

Is it еasy for you to make friends?

Do you have to pretend you're cool?

Do you act like a saint?

Do you always complain?

Or drive your mother insane like me?

Do you wonder why i'm not around?

Do you even remember me?

Maybe I could take you to the movies

You could get some popcorn and a smoothie

Sit next to me

Oh, 'cause i just wanna get to know you

Well, maybe i could meet you at the school gates

And take you to the park before it's too late

Is that okay?

I can explain why i'm only here sometimes

Only, i'm only here sometimes, oh

And I know that I should be doing more

And I will

'Cause you deserve to know a happy home

Well, maybe I could take you to the movies

You could get some popcorn and a smoothie

Sit next to me

Oh, 'cause I just wanna get to know you

And maybe I could meet you at the school gates

And take you to the park before it's too late

Is that okay?

I can explain why i'm only here sometimes, yeah

Oh, i'm only here sometimes, yeah