Schluss mit Saufen,
Schluss mit Rauchen,
Schluss mit Zocken und den Ladies und den Scherzen,
und Schluss auch mit den Kerlen!
(Will's nur gesagt haben!)
Auf Wiedersehen Tequila, Adios Margerita!
Liebe Miss Cannabis Sativa,
tut mir leid, aber wir sehn uns nie wieder.
Hab keine Lust mehr auf all den Stress
und irgendwelche Vorträge
Besten Dank, Süßer, Gott vergelt's!
Ich weiß, ich hab das alles schon mal gesagt,
aber es schadet nicht,
dass alles noch mal zu versuchen.
Dies ist mein letztes Hurra,
mein Schwanengesang,
und dann hör ich erst auf,
wenn ich zu weit gegangen bin!
Ein letzter großer Auftritt,
der ist noch drin,
vielleicht tut's auch morgen schon gar nicht mehr weh.
Schluss mit dem Herzschmerz
und all den Dämonen!
Kann es nicht erwarten,
endlich wieder normal zu sein.
Nach diesem Wochenende
nie wieder Drama,
kein beschädigtes Karma,
nur noch einen Abend im reinsten Nirvana!
Okay, vielleicht ändere ich mich nie,
freu mich trotzdem hier zu sein.
Dann vielleicht ein andermal,
aber jetzt ist das erst mal
mein letztes Hurra...
Original-Songtext in Englisch
I'm done with the drinking,
I'm done with the smoking,
I'm done with the playing,
I'm done with the joking,
I'm done with the ladies,
I'm done with the fellas
Just sayin' (yeah)
Farewell tequila, so long margarita
And lady sativa, I hate to leave ya
Don't want the pressure,
I don't need a lecture
No, thank you, honey, God bless ya
I know I've said it all before
But it won't hurt to do it all once more
This is my last hurrah, once I start
I ain't gon' stop 'til I go too far
Last hurrah and it's okay
Maybe tomorrow I won't feel this pain
Last hurrah
I'm done with the heartache,
I'm done with the demons
Can't wait to be normal,
right after this weekend
I'm done with the drama,
I'm fixing my karma
One more night up your nirvana
I know I've said it all before
But it won't hurt to do it all once more
This is my last hurrah, once I start
I ain't gon' stop 'til I go too far
Last hurrah and it's okay
Maybe tomorrow I won't feel this pain
Last hurrah
Maybe I'll never change
But I'm still glad I came
Try again another day
But for now