  1. SWR3
  2. Musik
  3. Poplexikon
  4. Lyrics
Stand
AUTOR/IN
SWR3
KÜNSTLER/IN
Bebe Rexha

Schluss mit Saufen,
Schluss mit Rauchen,
Schluss mit Zocken und den Ladies und den Scherzen,
und Schluss auch mit den Kerlen!

(Will's nur gesagt haben!)

Auf Wiedersehen Tequila, Adios Margerita!
Liebe Miss Cannabis Sativa,
tut mir leid, aber wir sehn uns nie wieder.

Hab keine Lust mehr auf all den Stress
und irgendwelche Vorträge
Besten Dank, Süßer, Gott vergelt's!

Ich weiß, ich hab das alles schon mal gesagt,
aber es schadet nicht,
dass alles noch mal zu versuchen.

Dies ist mein letztes Hurra,
mein Schwanengesang,
und dann hör ich erst auf,
wenn ich zu weit gegangen bin!

Ein letzter großer Auftritt,
der ist noch drin,
vielleicht tut's auch morgen schon gar nicht mehr weh.

Schluss mit dem Herzschmerz
und all den Dämonen!
Kann es nicht erwarten,
endlich wieder normal zu sein.

Nach diesem Wochenende
nie wieder Drama,
kein beschädigtes Karma,
nur noch einen Abend im reinsten Nirvana!

Okay, vielleicht ändere ich mich nie,
freu mich trotzdem hier zu sein.
Dann vielleicht ein andermal,
aber jetzt ist das erst mal
mein letztes Hurra...

Original-Songtext in Englisch

I'm done with the drinking,
I'm done with the smoking,
I'm done with the playing,
I'm done with the joking,
I'm done with the ladies,
I'm done with the fellas
Just sayin' (yeah)

Farewell tequila, so long margarita
And lady sativa, I hate to leave ya
Don't want the pressure,
I don't need a lecture
No, thank you, honey, God bless ya

I know I've said it all before
But it won't hurt to do it all once more
This is my last hurrah, once I start
I ain't gon' stop 'til I go too far
Last hurrah and it's okay
Maybe tomorrow I won't feel this pain
Last hurrah

I'm done with the heartache,
I'm done with the demons
Can't wait to be normal,
right after this weekend
I'm done with the drama,
I'm fixing my karma
One more night up your nirvana

I know I've said it all before
But it won't hurt to do it all once more
This is my last hurrah, once I start
I ain't gon' stop 'til I go too far
Last hurrah and it's okay
Maybe tomorrow I won't feel this pain
Last hurrah
Maybe I'll never change
But I'm still glad I came
Try again another day
But for now

Stand
AUTOR/IN
SWR3
KÜNSTLER/IN
Bebe Rexha

Meistgelesen

  1. Scheibenwischer schmieren auf der Frontscheibe eines alten Autos (Foto: IMAGO, Pond5 Images)

    Schmieren und quietschen Zu viele Schlieren vom Scheibenwischer? Das kannst du tun!

    „Vorher habe ich mehr gesehen!“: Schmierende Scheibenwischer sind nicht nur nervig, sondern können auch richtig gefährlich werden. Hier gibts Tipps, wie du immer freie Sicht hast!

  4. Rebekka de Buhr und Constantin Zöller sind das neue Morningshow-Team ab 15. Januar (Foto: SWR3, Niko Neithardt)

    SWR3 Morningshow, täglich ab 5 Uhr So viel Spaß am Morgen – mit Rebekka de Buhr & Constantin Zöller!

    Ab sofort begleiten euch Rebekka de Buhr und Constantin Zöller am Morgen bei SWR3 im Radio. Die Highlights der ersten Woche gibts hier im Video!

  5. Aufnahmen der Demonstration gegen Rechtsextremismus in Hamburg am 19. Januar 2024. (Foto: SWR, Collage von SWR3 / picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Walzberg / Hamburger Senat)

    Falsche Behauptungen auf Social Media Faktencheck: Sind diese Bilder von der Demo in Hamburg gefälscht oder nicht?

    Am Freitag haben in Hamburg rund 50.000 Menschen gegen Rechtsextremismus demonstriert. Auf Social Media werden die Zahlen und Bilder zum Teil angezweifelt – was steckt dahinter?

  6. Die britische Sängerin Sophie Ellis-Bextor bei einem Konzert in Köln 2003. (Foto: picture-alliance / Reportdienste, dpa | Jörg Carstensen)

    Sophie Ellis-Bextor im SWR3-Interview „Murder On The Dancefloor“ zurück in den Charts – der Grund ist nackt

    Es ist eine dieser unglaublichen Musik-Geschichten: Durch den Thriller Saltburn wird Murder On The Dancefloor nach über 20 Jahren nochmal zum Hit. Damit hätte die Sängerin nie gerechnet, erzählt sie im exklusiven SWR3-Interview!

    PUSH SWR3