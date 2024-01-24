Schluss mit Saufen,

Schluss mit Rauchen,

Schluss mit Zocken und den Ladies und den Scherzen,

und Schluss auch mit den Kerlen!



(Will's nur gesagt haben!)



Auf Wiedersehen Tequila, Adios Margerita!

Liebe Miss Cannabis Sativa,

tut mir leid, aber wir sehn uns nie wieder.



Hab keine Lust mehr auf all den Stress

und irgendwelche Vorträge

Besten Dank, Süßer, Gott vergelt's!



Ich weiß, ich hab das alles schon mal gesagt,

aber es schadet nicht,

dass alles noch mal zu versuchen.



Dies ist mein letztes Hurra,

mein Schwanengesang,

und dann hör ich erst auf,

wenn ich zu weit gegangen bin!



Ein letzter großer Auftritt,

der ist noch drin,

vielleicht tut's auch morgen schon gar nicht mehr weh.



Schluss mit dem Herzschmerz

und all den Dämonen!

Kann es nicht erwarten,

endlich wieder normal zu sein.



Nach diesem Wochenende

nie wieder Drama,

kein beschädigtes Karma,

nur noch einen Abend im reinsten Nirvana!



Okay, vielleicht ändere ich mich nie,

freu mich trotzdem hier zu sein.

Dann vielleicht ein andermal,

aber jetzt ist das erst mal

mein letztes Hurra...

Original-Songtext in Englisch

I'm done with the drinking,

I'm done with the smoking,

I'm done with the playing,

I'm done with the joking,

I'm done with the ladies,

I'm done with the fellas

Just sayin' (yeah)

Farewell tequila, so long margarita

And lady sativa, I hate to leave ya

Don't want the pressure,

I don't need a lecture

No, thank you, honey, God bless ya

I know I've said it all before

But it won't hurt to do it all once more

This is my last hurrah, once I start

I ain't gon' stop 'til I go too far

Last hurrah and it's okay

Maybe tomorrow I won't feel this pain

Last hurrah

I'm done with the heartache,

I'm done with the demons

Can't wait to be normal,

right after this weekend

I'm done with the drama,

I'm fixing my karma

One more night up your nirvana

I know I've said it all before

But it won't hurt to do it all once more

This is my last hurrah, once I start

I ain't gon' stop 'til I go too far

Last hurrah and it's okay

Maybe tomorrow I won't feel this pain

Last hurrah

Maybe I'll never change

But I'm still glad I came

Try again another day

But for now