Darum geht es in „Look who's laughing“
Deutsche Übersetzung von Benjamin Ingrosso: „Look who's laughing“
Ich weiß, ich kann kann nicht tanzen,
aber wer tanzt hier gerade mit einem Model an seiner Seite?
Ich mag manches vermasselt haben,
aber wenigstens hatte ich nie einen Zweifel,
bin auch mal umgekippt, weil ich es übertrieben habe,
und vielleicht habe ich irgendwann auch den Verstand verloren,
aber seht, wer jetzt lacht!
Wie wir alle, bin ich so Vieles:
Ich bin Engel, ich bin Teufel, ich bin ein Witz.
Aber wenn ich aus dem Bett falle und mich anziehe,
bin ich immer noch derselbe. Vergiss den Rest.
Bin noch zu jung um mir Sorgen zu machen,
schon zu alt für Risiko.
Also lass mich noch ein bisschen leben.
Ich traf den Mann in mir, als ich noch jung war.
Er sagte: „Junge, warte nur und sieh, was aus dir wird“.
Und irgendwann wurde mir klar:
Ich kann alles sein, was ich will.
So auch heute Abend:
Denn wir leben nur einmal,
also sollten wir es gleich richtig machen!
Lyrics: Benjamin Ingrosso „Look who's laughing“ im englischen Original
I can't dance, but I'm dancing with a model
I might have messed up, but I never had a doubt
Blacked out 'cause there might be no tomorrow
I'm out my mind, but look who's laughing now
I know you know, it kinda show
Yeah, I'm the angel, I'm the devil, I'm the joke
Roll out of bed, I just got dressed
I'm still the same me, forget the rest, whoa
I can't dance, but I'm dancing with a model
I might have messed up, but I never had a doubt
Blacked out 'cause there might be no tomorrow
I'm out my mind, but look who's laughing now
Goddamn, yeah, I think she got the fever
She got me stressed out 'cause she say I do her proud
Blacked out 'cause there might be no tomorrow
I'm out my mind, but look who's laughing now
Too young to care, too old to dare
So let me live a little more, it's only fair
I met a man when I was young
He told me, "Boy, just wait and see what you'll become, " whoa
Oh, what a night, oh, what a night
I can be what I like, what I like
Oh, what a life, oh, what a life
'Cause we only live once, so we gotta do it with pride
I can't dance, but I'm dancing with a model
I might have messed up, but I never had a doubt
Blacked out 'cause there might be no tomorrow
I'm out my mind, but look who's laughing now
Goddamn, yeah, I think she got the fever
She got me stressed out 'cause she say I do her proud
Blacked out 'cause there might be no tomorrow
I'm out my mind, but look who's laughing now
Whoa, oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (yeah)
Oh, oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (ah)
Whoa, oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (yeah)
I'm out my mind, but look who's laughing now
Look who's laughing now
Look who's laughing now
Whoa, oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (yeah)
Oh, oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (ah)
Whoa, oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (yeah)
I'm out my mind, but look who's laughing now