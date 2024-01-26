Mein weißes Hemd ist rot.

Meine blutige Nase schläft.

Und du versuchst, dich auf Zehenspitzen

aus dem Haus zu schleichen,

wie ein Verbrecher – das gefällt dir.

Meine Knie sind wundgescheuert für dich.

Kein Grund, Bitte oder Danke zu sagen.

Ich mach sowieso was ich will.

Meine Seele ist die einer Zynikerin.

Er hält sich für nen toughen Kerl.

Denkt, keiner ist so rough wie er.

Ein Kriegt-den-Hals-nicht-voll-Kerl

Mit aufgeblähtem Brustkorb, er.

(Aber:)

Böse kann ich auch.

Ich bin der

Macht-deine-Mama-traurig-Typ.

Mach deine Freundin-stinke-wütend.

Bin der Verführ-deinen-Vater-Typ.

Vielleicht.

Böse. Hab ich drauf.

Ich mag es, wenn du die Kontrolle übernimmst.

Auch wenn du weißt,

dass ich mir nichts sagen lasse.

Aber ich überlass dir die Rolle.

Und spiel das Tier für dich.

Meine Mutter singt ja gerne laut mit.

Aber ganz sicher nicht bei diesem Song.

Wenn sie sich den Text mal genauer anhört.

Dann werden ihr all die Kerle, die ich kenne,

einfach nur leid tun.

(denn)

Das einzige, was ich gut kann,

ist ein schlechtes Mädchen zu sein.

Ich mag es, wenn du wütend wirst.

Und ich bin ziemlich froh, dass du gerade allein bist.

Sie hat ’nen Mords Schiss vor mir, hast du gesagt?

Ich meine, ich sehe nicht das, was sie in dir sieht.

Aber vielleicht nur, weil ich gerade deinen Duft trage.

Ich bin ein böses Mädchen.

Original-Songtext in Englisch

White shirt now red, my bloody nose

Sleepin', you're on your tippy toes

Creepin' around like no one knows

Think you're so criminal

Bruises on both my knees for you

Don't say thank you or please

I do what I want when I'm wanting to

My soul so cynical

So you're a tough guy

Like it really rough guy

Just can't get enough guy

Chest always so puffed guy

I'm that bad type

Make your mama sad type

Make your girlfriend mad tight

Might seduce your dad type

I'm the bad guy, duh

I'm the bad guy

I like it when you take control

Even if you know that you don't

Own me, I'll let you play the role

I'll be your animal

My mommy likes to sing along with me

But she won't sing this song

If she reads all the lyrics

She'll pity the men I know

So you're a tough guy

Like it really rough guy

Just can't get enough guy

Chest always so puffed guy

I'm that bad type

Make your mama sad type

Make your girlfriend mad tight

Might seduce your dad type

I'm the bad guy, duh

I'm only good at bein' bad, bad

I like when you get mad

I guess I'm pretty glad that you're alone

You said she's scared of me?

I mean, I don't see what she sees

But maybe it's 'cause I'm wearing your cologne

I'm a bad guy

Bad guy, bad guy

I'm a bad