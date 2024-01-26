  1. SWR3
Mein weißes Hemd ist rot.
Meine blutige Nase schläft.
Und du versuchst, dich auf Zehenspitzen
aus dem Haus zu schleichen,
wie ein Verbrecher – das gefällt dir.

Meine Knie sind wundgescheuert für dich.
Kein Grund, Bitte oder Danke zu sagen.
Ich mach sowieso was ich will.
Meine Seele ist die einer Zynikerin.

Er hält sich für nen toughen Kerl.
Denkt, keiner ist so rough wie er.
Ein Kriegt-den-Hals-nicht-voll-Kerl
Mit aufgeblähtem Brustkorb, er.

(Aber:)
Böse kann ich auch.
Ich bin der
Macht-deine-Mama-traurig-Typ.
Mach deine Freundin-stinke-wütend.
Bin der Verführ-deinen-Vater-Typ.
Vielleicht.
Böse. Hab ich drauf.

Ich mag es, wenn du die Kontrolle übernimmst.
Auch wenn du weißt,
dass ich mir nichts sagen lasse.
Aber ich überlass dir die Rolle.
Und spiel das Tier für dich.

Meine Mutter singt ja gerne laut mit.
Aber ganz sicher nicht bei diesem Song.
Wenn sie sich den Text mal genauer anhört.
Dann werden ihr all die Kerle, die ich kenne,
einfach nur leid tun.

(denn)

Das einzige, was ich gut kann,
ist ein schlechtes Mädchen zu sein.

Ich mag es, wenn du wütend wirst.
Und ich bin ziemlich froh, dass du gerade allein bist.
Sie hat ’nen Mords Schiss vor mir, hast du gesagt?
Ich meine, ich sehe nicht das, was sie in dir sieht.
Aber vielleicht nur, weil ich gerade deinen Duft trage.

Ich bin ein böses Mädchen.

Original-Songtext in Englisch

White shirt now red, my bloody nose
Sleepin', you're on your tippy toes
Creepin' around like no one knows
Think you're so criminal
Bruises on both my knees for you
Don't say thank you or please
I do what I want when I'm wanting to
My soul so cynical

So you're a tough guy
Like it really rough guy
Just can't get enough guy
Chest always so puffed guy
I'm that bad type
Make your mama sad type
Make your girlfriend mad tight
Might seduce your dad type
I'm the bad guy, duh

I'm the bad guy

I like it when you take control
Even if you know that you don't
Own me, I'll let you play the role
I'll be your animal
My mommy likes to sing along with me
But she won't sing this song
If she reads all the lyrics
She'll pity the men I know

So you're a tough guy
Like it really rough guy
Just can't get enough guy
Chest always so puffed guy
I'm that bad type
Make your mama sad type
Make your girlfriend mad tight
Might seduce your dad type
I'm the bad guy, duh

I'm only good at bein' bad, bad

I like when you get mad
I guess I'm pretty glad that you're alone
You said she's scared of me?
I mean, I don't see what she sees
But maybe it's 'cause I'm wearing your cologne

I'm a bad guy
Bad guy, bad guy
I'm a bad

