Der junge US-amerikanische Sänger Benson Boone hat einen tiefgründigen Text geschrieben, über den Verlust eines Menschen, der ihm sehr nahe stand.

Darum geht es in „In The Stars“

Dieser Song handelt von Benson Boones geliebter Großmutter, die 97-jährig gestorben ist. Er hat ihn geschrieben, um über diesen großen Verlust hinwegzukommen.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Benson Boone: „In The Stars“

Die Sonntagmorgen waren immer deine liebsten.

Wir haben uns unten immer an der Woods Creek Road getroffen.

Du hast dein Haar immer so zurecht gemacht, als wärst du jemand Berühmtes.

Obwohl wir einfach nur zur Kirche gegangen sind.

Jetzt bedeuten die Sonntagmorgen einfach nur ausschlafen.

Mit dir habe ich auch meinen Vertrauen zu Grabe getragen.

Und ich schreie diesen Gott nur noch an,

von dem ich nicht weiß, ob ich noch an ihn glaube.

Denn ich weiß nicht, was ich sonst machen soll.

Egal ob tot oder nicht mehr da, ich muss dran festhalten.

Ich will mich nicht verabschieden.

Denn dann wäre es für immer.

Jetzt suche ich dich irgendwo in den Sternen

Und obwohl uns hier auf dem Friedhof keine zwei Meter trennen, warst du noch nie so weit weg.

Ich fühle mich so allein hier zwischen Himmel und Hölle.

Es gibt 1 Million verschiedene Gründe, warum es so wehtut.

Du hast den besten Teil meines Herzens mit dir genommen und den Rest von mir in Stücken zurückgelassen.

Immer wieder hole ich deine Geburtstagsbriefe an mich hervor.

Und auch der zerknüllte Zwanziger ist immer noch in der Schachtel.

Es gibt nichts, wofür ich den jemals ausgeben würde.

Selbst wenn es das einzige wäre, das ich noch besitze.

Lyrics: Benson Boone „In The Stars“ im englischen Original

Two, three

Sunday mornings were your favorite

I used to meet you down on Woods Creek Road

You did your hair up like you were famous

Even though it's only church where we were goin'

Now, Sunday mornings, I just sleep in

It's like I buried my faith with you

I'm screamin' at a God I don't know if I believe in

'Cause I don't know what else I can do

I'm still holdin' on to everything that's dead and gone

I don't wanna say goodbye, 'cause this one means forever

And now you're in the stars and six-feet's never felt so far

Here I am alone between the heavens and the embers

Oh, it hurts so hard

For a million different reasons

You took the best of my heart

And left the rest in pieces

Diggin' through your old birthday letters

A crumpled 20 still in the box

I don't think that I could ever find a way to spend it

Even if it's the last 20 that I've got, oh

I'm still holdin' on to everything that's dead and gone

I don't wanna say goodbye, 'cause this one means forever

And now you're in the stars and six-feet's never felt so far

Here I am alone between the heavens and the embers

Oh, it hurts so hard

For a million different reasons

You took the best of my heart

And left the rest in pieces

I'm still holdin' (on), holdin' (on), holdin' on (on)

I'm still holdin' (on), holdin' (on), holdin' on (on)

I'm still holdin' (on), holdin' (on), I'm still holdin' on (on)

I'm still, ooh, still holdin' on

I'm still holdin' on to everything that's dead and gone (ooh)

I don't wanna say goodbye, 'cause this one means forever (ooh)

Now you're in the stars and six-feet's never felt so far

Here I am alone between the heavens and the embers

Oh, it hurts so hard

For a million different reasons

You took the best of my heart

Left the rest in pieces