Ich habe einen Wunsch in den Brunnen geworfen,
aber frag mich nicht welchen.
Sag ich dir nicht!
Und während der nach unten fiel, schaute ich dich an.
Und jetzt würde ich meine Seele für einen Wunsch eintauschen.
All mein Hab und Gut für einen Kuss.
So hatte ich das nicht geplant,
aber plötzlich standest du da rum.

Und du hast deinen Blick gar nicht mehr von mir genommen.
Du, mit deinen zerrissenen Jeans,
und ein bisschen Haut war auch zu sehen.
Die Luft sirrte, ein heißer Wind –
wo führt das eigentlich hin, he?

OMG, ich hab dich gerade erst kennengelernt
und eigentlich mach ich sowas nicht.
Aber hier ist meine Nummer –
also ruf mich doch an,
vielleicht wenn du Lust hast und so, also ... ne?

Puh, ist gar nicht so einfach, dich anzuschauen.
Die anderen Jungs sind übrigens alle hinter mir her,
also, ruf mich an, vielleicht ....

Ja gut, also, eilig hast du es nicht gehabt,
dann hab ich mal ein bisschen gewartet.
Während ich mich gleich kopfüber reingestürzt habe in das Ganze,
kam von dir ja erst mal nix, ne?

Und trotzdem bist du mir im Kopf rumgespukt,
seit der ersten Sekunde.
Hätte ich auch nicht mit gerechnet.
Also, was auch immer nötig ist, ich mach's.

Weißt du eigentlich, wie sehr ich dich vermisst habe,
bevor du in mein Leben kamst.
Nur dass du es weißt...

Ruf an - also vielleicht (wenn du Lust hast ...)
meine Nummer hast du ja...

Original-Songtext in Englisch

I threw a wish in the well
Don't ask me I'll never tell
I looked at you as it fell
And now you're in my way
I'd trade my soul for a wish
Pennies and dimes for a kiss
I wasn't looking for this
But now you're in my way

Your stare was holding
Ripped jeans, skin was showin'
Hot night, wind was blowin'
Where you think you're going baby?

Hey, I just met you and this is crazy
But here's my number, so call me maybe
It's hard to look right at you baby

You took your time with the call
I took no time with the fall
You gave me nothing at all
But still you're in my way
I beg and borrow and steal
At first sight and it's real
I didn't know I would feel it
But it's in my way

Your stare was holding
Ripped jeans, skin was showin'
Hot night, wind was blowin'
Where you think you're going baby?

Hey, I just met you and this is crazy
But here's my number, so call me maybe
It's hard to look right at you baby

But here's my number, so call me maybe
Hey I just met you and this is crazy

Before you came into my life
I missed you so bad
I missed you so so bad
Before you came into my life
I missed you so bad
And you should know that
I missed you so so bad
It's hard to look right at you baby
But here's my number, so call me maybe
Hey, I just met you and this is crazy
But here's my number, so call me maybe
And all the other boys try to chase me
But here's my number, so call me maybe

