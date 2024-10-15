Chapell Roan über eine geheime homosexuelle Beziehung. Hier gibt's die ganze Geschichte und den übersetzten Songtext.

Darum geht es in „Good Luck, Babe!“

In „Good Luck, Babe!“ erzählt Chappell Roan von einer geheimen Beziehung zu einer Frau in der Vergangenheit. Diese Frau kämpft mit einer von der Gesellschaft aufgezwungenen Heterosexualität, was letztlich zur Trennung führte. Es geht in dem Song darum, jemandem viel Glück zu wünschen, der sich dem Schicksal widersetzt.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Chapell Roan: „Good Luck, Babe!“

Hey, es ist okay, es ist cool,

du kannst dir einreden, dass das mit uns nichts ist,

aber du weißt, dass das nicht stimmt.

Und klar, ich bin einfach nur die Dumme,

die ihre Arme ausstreckt wie ein Engel durch das Schiebedach eines Autos.

Ich muss es beenden,

denn du willst es nicht Liebe nennen.

Du willst einfach nur jemand sein, den ich „Baby“ nenne.

Du kannst von mir aus hundert Jungs in Bars küssen

und du kannst noch einen weiteren Schuss abfeuern, um diese Gefühle abzutöten.

Und natürlich kannst du dir selbst sagen „Hey, so bin ich einfach“

und nach einer neuen dummen Ausrede suchen.

Dann viel Glück, Baby!

Denn um diese Gefühle zu stoppen,

müsstest du die Welt anhalten...

Ich bin ein Klischee, wen kümmert's?

Es ist schließlich eine eindeutig sexuelle Beziehung.

Und ich weine, es ist nicht fair.

Ich brauche nur ein bisschen Liebe, ich brauche nur ein bisschen Luft.

Ich denke, ich werde es beenden.

Auch wenn du es Liebe nennst,

ich will einfach jemanden lieben, der mich „Baby“ nennt.

Wenn du mitten in der Nacht neben ihm aufwachst

und dein Gesicht in den Händen vergräbst, bist du einfach nur seine Frau

Und wenn du an mich denkst, und all die Jahre, die wir miteinander hatten,

dann wirst du dieses „Ich hab's dir ja gesagt“ lauter hören als je zuvor.

Du weißt, ich sage es ungern,

aber ... ich hab's dir ja gesagt.

Lyrics: Chapell Roan „Good Luck, Babe!“ im englischen Original

It's fine, it's cool

You can say that we are nothing, but you know the truth

And guess I'm the fool

With her arms out like an angel through the car sunroof

I don't wanna call it off

But you don't wanna call it love

You only wanna be the one that I call "baby"

You can kiss a hundred boys in bars

Shoot another shot, try to stop the feeling

You can say it's just the way you are

Make a new excuse, another stupid reason

Good luck, babe (well, good luck), well, good luck, babe (well, good luck)

You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling

Good luck, babe (well, good luck), well, good luck, babe (well, good luck)

You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling

I'm cliché, who cares?

It's a sexually explicit kind of love affair

And I cry, it's not fair

I just need a little lovin', I just need a little air

Think I'm gonna call it off

Even if you call it love

I just wanna love someone who calls me "baby"

You can kiss a hundred boys in bars

Shoot another shot, try to stop the feeling

You can say it's just the way you are

Make a new excuse, another stupid reason

Good luck, babe (well, good luck), well, good luck, babe (well, good luck)

You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling

Good luck, babe (well, good luck), well, good luck, babe (well, good luck)

You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling

When you wake up next to him in the middle of the night

With your head in your hands, you're nothing more than his wife

And when you think about me, all of those years ago

You're standing face to face with "I told you so"

You know I hate to say, "I told you so"

You know I hate to say, but, I told you so

You can kiss a hundred boys in bars

Shoot another shot, try to stop the feeling (well, I told you so)

You can say it's just the way you are

Make a new excuse, another stupid reason

Good luck, babe (well, good luck), well, good luck, babe (well, good luck)

You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling

Good luck, babe (well, good luck), well, good luck, babe (well, good luck)

You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling

You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling

You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling

You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling