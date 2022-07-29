Wer bin ich eigentlich, dass du mir keine eigene Meinung zutraust?

Soll ich vielleicht das Maul halten, nur weil ich ’ne Frau bin?

Nennst mich Schlampe, weil ich sage, was ich denke.

Wär’s vielleicht einfacher für dich, wenn ich einfach nur dasitze und lächle?

Ist doch immer so:

Wenn eine Frau mal zurückschießt,

dann weiß auch das größte Großmaul auf einmal nicht mehr was tun.

Und dann macht er, was jeder kleine Junge auch machen würde:

Rennt ’rum und setzt paar Gerüchte in die Welt.

Aber so was ist für mich kein Mann:

der andere schlecht macht, damit er beliebt wird.

Und es ist traurig genug, dass du deinen Ruhm nur über Streit definierst.

Aber es ist jetzt Zeit,

dass ich dir noch ein paar Gründe gebe, über mich zu tratschen.

Warum soll ich nicht sagen, was ich sage?

Hast du vielleicht Probleme damit?

Schimpf mich weiß Gott was, deine Worte bedeuten mir gar nichts.

Weil du ja noch nicht mal Manns genug bist

um mit dem klarzukommen, was ich singe.

Schau dir die ganze Menschheitsgeschichte an:

Da wurde immer mit zweierlei Maß gemessen.

Männer ernten Ruhm, wenn sie eine nach der anderen flachlegen,

und wenn eine Frau das gleiche tut, dann ist sie eine Nutte.

Und ich raff nicht, was daran OK sein soll.

Die Kerle kommen davon und die Frauen werden beschimpft.

Aber damit ist jetzt Schicht, Mädels:

Das hier ist für alle Frauen, die es jemals mit einem Kerl zu tun gehabt haben,

der sie nicht respektiert.

Der glaubt, dass man Frauen anschaut und nicht anhört.

Schreit es raus, und schreit es laut raus:

Dass wir stehen! Dass wir stolz sind!

Atmet ganz tief durch und dann sagt es laut:

Uns kann keiner und uns wird keiner unten halten. Nie mehr.

Weil ihr in Wirklichkeit kleine Jungs seid.

Und ihr glaubt, dass ihr süß seid und eigentlich seid ihr nur schüchtern

Und reißt das Maul soweit auf, damit keine merkt,

dass ihr da, wo’s drauf ankommt, klitzeklein seid.

So, what am I not supposed to have an opinion?

Should I keep quiet just because I′m a woman?

Call me a bitch cause I speak what's on my mind

Guess it′s easier for you to swallow if I sat and smiled

When a female fires back

Suddenly the target don't know how to act

So he does what any little boy would do

Makin' up a few false rumors or two

That for sure is not a man to me, slanderin′ names for popularity

It′s sad you only get your fame through controversy

But now it's time for me to come and give you more to say

This is for my girls all around the world (around the world)

Who have come across a man that don′t respect your worth

Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard

So what do we do girls, shout louder

Lettin ′em know we're gonna stand our ground

So lift your hands high and wave ′em proud

Take a deep breath and say it loud

Never can, never will

Can't hold us down

Nobody can hold us down

Nobody can hold us down

Nobody can hold us down

Never can, never will...

So What am I not supposed to say what I'm saying

Are you offended with the message I′m bringin′

Call me whatever 'cause your words don′t mean a thing

Guess you ain't even a man enough to handle what I sing

If you look back in history it′s a common double standard of society

The guy gets all the glory the more he can score

While the girl can do the same and yet you call her a whore

I don't understand why it′s okay,

The guy can get away with it the girl gets named

All my ladies come together and make it change

And start a new beginning for us, everybody sang

This is for my girls all around the world ('round the world)

Who have come across a man that don't respect your worth(repect your worth)

Thinkin′ all women should be seen not heard

So what do we do girls, shout louder