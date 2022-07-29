- Christina Aguilera: „Can’t hold us down“ – deutsche Übersetzung
- Christina Aguilera: „Can’t hold us down“ – original Songtext
Christina Aguilera: „Can’t hold us down“ – deutsche Übersetzung
Wer bin ich eigentlich, dass du mir keine eigene Meinung zutraust?
Soll ich vielleicht das Maul halten, nur weil ich ’ne Frau bin?
Nennst mich Schlampe, weil ich sage, was ich denke.
Wär’s vielleicht einfacher für dich, wenn ich einfach nur dasitze und lächle?
Ist doch immer so:
Wenn eine Frau mal zurückschießt,
dann weiß auch das größte Großmaul auf einmal nicht mehr was tun.
Und dann macht er, was jeder kleine Junge auch machen würde:
Rennt ’rum und setzt paar Gerüchte in die Welt.
Aber so was ist für mich kein Mann:
der andere schlecht macht, damit er beliebt wird.
Und es ist traurig genug, dass du deinen Ruhm nur über Streit definierst.
Aber es ist jetzt Zeit,
dass ich dir noch ein paar Gründe gebe, über mich zu tratschen.
Warum soll ich nicht sagen, was ich sage?
Hast du vielleicht Probleme damit?
Schimpf mich weiß Gott was, deine Worte bedeuten mir gar nichts.
Weil du ja noch nicht mal Manns genug bist
um mit dem klarzukommen, was ich singe.
Schau dir die ganze Menschheitsgeschichte an:
Da wurde immer mit zweierlei Maß gemessen.
Männer ernten Ruhm, wenn sie eine nach der anderen flachlegen,
und wenn eine Frau das gleiche tut, dann ist sie eine Nutte.
Und ich raff nicht, was daran OK sein soll.
Die Kerle kommen davon und die Frauen werden beschimpft.
Aber damit ist jetzt Schicht, Mädels:
Das hier ist für alle Frauen, die es jemals mit einem Kerl zu tun gehabt haben,
der sie nicht respektiert.
Der glaubt, dass man Frauen anschaut und nicht anhört.
Schreit es raus, und schreit es laut raus:
Dass wir stehen! Dass wir stolz sind!
Atmet ganz tief durch und dann sagt es laut:
Uns kann keiner und uns wird keiner unten halten. Nie mehr.
Weil ihr in Wirklichkeit kleine Jungs seid.
Und ihr glaubt, dass ihr süß seid und eigentlich seid ihr nur schüchtern
Und reißt das Maul soweit auf, damit keine merkt,
dass ihr da, wo’s drauf ankommt, klitzeklein seid.
Christina Aguilera: „Can’t hold us down“ – original Songtext
So, what am I not supposed to have an opinion?
Should I keep quiet just because I′m a woman?
Call me a bitch cause I speak what's on my mind
Guess it′s easier for you to swallow if I sat and smiled
When a female fires back
Suddenly the target don't know how to act
So he does what any little boy would do
Makin' up a few false rumors or two
That for sure is not a man to me, slanderin′ names for popularity
It′s sad you only get your fame through controversy
But now it's time for me to come and give you more to say
This is for my girls all around the world (around the world)
Who have come across a man that don′t respect your worth
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard
So what do we do girls, shout louder
Lettin ′em know we're gonna stand our ground
So lift your hands high and wave ′em proud
Take a deep breath and say it loud
Never can, never will
Can't hold us down
Nobody can hold us down
Nobody can hold us down
Nobody can hold us down
Never can, never will...
So What am I not supposed to say what I'm saying
Are you offended with the message I′m bringin′
Call me whatever 'cause your words don′t mean a thing
Guess you ain't even a man enough to handle what I sing
If you look back in history it′s a common double standard of society
The guy gets all the glory the more he can score
While the girl can do the same and yet you call her a whore
I don't understand why it′s okay,
The guy can get away with it the girl gets named
All my ladies come together and make it change
And start a new beginning for us, everybody sang
This is for my girls all around the world ('round the world)
Who have come across a man that don't respect your worth(repect your worth)
Thinkin′ all women should be seen not heard
So what do we do girls, shout louder