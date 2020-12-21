  1. SWR3
  2. Musik
  3. Lyrics
STAND

Ich will nichts Festes, 
will mich auch nicht binden.
Ich bin nicht verliebt, und ich liebe es .

Einige meiner Freunde haben ja Mitleid mit mir 
und bieten mir an: 
Hey, wir finden schon einen Mann für dich!
Und ich nur: 
Hey, Girls, macht halblang,  
ich arbeite hart daran, Single zu bleiben 
(das wollt ihr doch nicht kaputt machen).

Ich höre es doch bei den Pärchen,
wie sie sich fetzen und den ganzen Tag anschreien.
Diesen ganzen Scheiß würde ich gerne von mir fernhalten. 
Also bitte keine Vorwürfe, 
dass ich so erholt aussehen, weil ich gut geschlafen habe.

Rosen sind rot und Veilchen blau 
Ich brauche keinen Mann, nein, ich brauch mehrere.
Und ich kann meine Beine ausstrecken,
weil ich alleine im Bett bin.
Und ich werde nicht aufgehalten von irgendeinem Scheiß,
den irgendjemand gesagt hat.

Und ich will auch nicht heiraten,
und schon gar kein Kind.
Hör mir auf mit dem Beziehungsscheiß!

Es gibt so viele Fische im Meer,
da könnte ich Tage lang angeln.
Sowas nenn ich „Synergie“
Und wenn es dann nachlässt, ist es mir auch recht.

Das ist ganz schön hart, so viel Auswahl zu haben.
Oder vielleicht sind diese Speed-Dating-Apps auch nicht genug.
Oh, wahrscheinlich habe ich gerade die Liebe meines Lebens nach links gewischt, 
ach herrje ... so ein Pech.

Also geh mir weg mit dem Beziehungsscheiß! 

Original Songtext auf Englisch

I don't wanna settle, I don't wanna commit
I'm not in love and I love it

Some friends pity me
They say, "Girl we gon' find you a man"
And I say, "Pretty please"
"I'm tryna stay single as hard as I can"
'Cause I hear them fighting and yelling all day
I'm gonna keep all of that shit at bay
So don't blame me
(For looking well rested after a goodnight's sleep)Roses are red and violets are blue

I don't need a man, no, I need a few (I need a few)
And I spread my legs 'cause I'm alone in my bed
And I won't be kept up by something that somebody said

I don't wanna settle, I don't wanna commit
I don't want a relationshit
I don't wanna settle, I don't wanna commit
I'm not in love and I love itI don't wanna marry and I don't wanna kid
I don't want a relationshit
I…

STAND
AUTOR/IN

Meistgelesen

  1. Baden-Baden
    Rea Garvey beim SWR3 Weihnachtskonzert (Foto: SWR3, SWR3/Niko Neithardt)

    SWR3 Weihnachtskonzert mit Rea Garvey „Ganz herzlichen Dank für ein sehr bewegendes Konzert!“

    Rea Garvey spielt vor einem virtuellen Publikum – und lernt dabei seine Fans in deren Wohnzimmern kennen. Hier gibt's die Highlights und das ganze Konzert zum noch einmal Anschauen.  mehr...

  2. Deutschland
    Schnelltest noch vor Weihnachten? Deswegen ist das wohl nicht möglich (Foto: dpa-bildfunk/Adobe/Oleksandr Kotenko)

    Familienbesuche während Corona Schnelltest vor Weihnachten? Deswegen ist das wohl nicht möglich

    Vor Weihnachten noch schnell einen Corona-Schnelltest machen, um dann bei einem negativen Ergebnis beruhigt zu Oma und Opa fahren zu können? Wenn es nur so einfach wäre. Hier erfährst du, wer die Tests machen darf und wie zuverlässig sie sind.  mehr...

  3. Deutschland
    Corona-Maßnahmen-Kontrollen durch die Polizei (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder)

    Corona-Maßnahmen über die Feiertage Was tun, wenn man von Verstößen über die Feiertage mitbekommt?

    Der Vorsitzende der Polizeigewerkschaft hat zwei Dinge angekündigt: Die Polizei werde über die Feiertage verstärkt kontrollieren, ob sich die Menschen an die Corona-Maßnahmen halten – die Menschen selbst sollten allerdings nicht bei jedem vermuteten Verstoß von anderen die Polizei rufen.  mehr...

  4. Südwesten
    Die „große Konjunktion“ von Jupiter und Saturn – fotografiert über dem Mojave Nationalpark in Kalifornien (Foto: Imago, imago images / ZUMA Wire)

    Die „große Konjunktion“ Jupiter und Saturn verschmelzen zum „Stern von Bethlehem“

    Seit Jahrhunderten versuchen Astronomen, das Geheimnis des „Sterns“ zu lüften, der die Heiligen Drei Könige geführt haben soll. Jetzt haben sich Jupiter und Saturn wieder zur „großen Konjunktion“ getroffen.  mehr...

  5. Jens Spahn (Foto: CHRISTIAN MARQUARDT/POOL/EPA-EFE)

    Ticker zum Coronavirus Spahn will höhere Corona-Prämie für Pflegekräfte

    Das Coronavirus hat die Welt weiterhin im Griff – auch im Winter und der Weihnachtszeit. Wegen der stark gestiegenen Infektionszahlen gibt es zurzeit immer stärkere Beschränkungen im öffentlichen Leben. Alle aktuellen Entwicklungen im Ticker.  mehr...

  6. Bern
    Schweiz (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/Alessandro Della Valle/KEYSTONE/dp)

    Die Schweiz geht in den Lockdown Skilifte, Restaurants, Geschäfte – was ist in der Schweiz noch offen und erlaubt?

    Die Infektionszahlen steigen immer weiter, als Folge verschärft die Schweiz ihre Corona-Maßnahmen. Restaurants müssen schließen, Geschäfte und Skigebiete dürfen offen bleiben – trotz Kritik aus dem Ausland.  mehr...