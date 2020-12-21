Ich will nichts Festes,

will mich auch nicht binden.

Ich bin nicht verliebt, und ich liebe es .

Einige meiner Freunde haben ja Mitleid mit mir

und bieten mir an:

Hey, wir finden schon einen Mann für dich!

Und ich nur:

Hey, Girls, macht halblang,

ich arbeite hart daran, Single zu bleiben

(das wollt ihr doch nicht kaputt machen).

Ich höre es doch bei den Pärchen,

wie sie sich fetzen und den ganzen Tag anschreien.

Diesen ganzen Scheiß würde ich gerne von mir fernhalten.

Also bitte keine Vorwürfe,

dass ich so erholt aussehen, weil ich gut geschlafen habe.

Rosen sind rot und Veilchen blau

Ich brauche keinen Mann, nein, ich brauch mehrere.

Und ich kann meine Beine ausstrecken,

weil ich alleine im Bett bin.

Und ich werde nicht aufgehalten von irgendeinem Scheiß,

den irgendjemand gesagt hat.

Und ich will auch nicht heiraten,

und schon gar kein Kind.

Hör mir auf mit dem Beziehungsscheiß!

Es gibt so viele Fische im Meer,

da könnte ich Tage lang angeln.

Sowas nenn ich „Synergie“

Und wenn es dann nachlässt, ist es mir auch recht.

Das ist ganz schön hart, so viel Auswahl zu haben.

Oder vielleicht sind diese Speed-Dating-Apps auch nicht genug.

Oh, wahrscheinlich habe ich gerade die Liebe meines Lebens nach links gewischt,

ach herrje ... so ein Pech.

Also geh mir weg mit dem Beziehungsscheiß!

Original Songtext auf Englisch

I don't wanna settle, I don't wanna commit

I'm not in love and I love it

Some friends pity me

They say, "Girl we gon' find you a man"

And I say, "Pretty please"

"I'm tryna stay single as hard as I can"

'Cause I hear them fighting and yelling all day

I'm gonna keep all of that shit at bay

So don't blame me

(For looking well rested after a goodnight's sleep)Roses are red and violets are blue

I don't need a man, no, I need a few (I need a few)

And I spread my legs 'cause I'm alone in my bed

And I won't be kept up by something that somebody said

I don't wanna settle, I don't wanna commit

I don't want a relationshit

I don't wanna settle, I don't wanna commit

I'm not in love and I love itI don't wanna marry and I don't wanna kid

I don't want a relationshit

I…