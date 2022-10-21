George Ezra betrachtet sich als Glückskind. Auch wenn es sich vielleicht nicht immer so angefühlt hat. Aber, er ist sich bewusst, er hat es sehr gut erwischt. Lange Jahre hat er geradezu immer nach Problemen gesucht. Deswegen der Appell an sich selbst, auch zu genießen. Denn er weiß, diese goldenen Momente können auch jederzeit wieder vorbei sein.

Schere Stein Papier

spiel ich gegen den Spiegel.

Seit neun Tagen

gibt immer noch keinen Sieger.

Da bin ich zur Ärztin gegangen.

Sie hat mir den Kopf aufgeschnitten

und einmal reingeschaut

und dann sagte sie zu mir:

Keine Sorge.

Du denkst, du bist alleine.

Bist du aber nicht.

Du bist wie jeder andere.

Und da wusste ich:

Ich bin das Goldrausch Kid,

das ’ne Bank ausraubt,

wegläuft und tanzen lernt.

Guckt mal alle,

wie ich tanzen kann.

Sie sagte:

Man braucht kein Geld um einen Swimmingpool zu bauen.

Einfach alle Wasserhähne auf und das Badezimmer fluten

und alle meine Freunde stehen Schlange. Sie wollen reinspringen

und rausfinden,

ob sie untergehen oder schwimmen.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Rock, paper, scissor, I play against the mirror

There hasn't been a winner for nine days straight

I went to see the doctor, she cut open my head

Took a look inside and this is what she said

„Boy, you're not alone, although you feel alone

You're just like everyone

You're holding on“

Gold rush kid, robbing the bank

Making a run for it and learning to dance

I'm the gold rush kid, robbing the bank

Making a run for it and learning to dance

Watching me now, now, now

I see you watching me now, I'm dancing

Watching me now, now, now

I see you watching me now, I'm dancing

She said, „You don't need money to build a swimming pool“

I'm running all my taps, gonna flood the bathroom

All my friends are queuing up, they wanna dive in

They wanna figure out if they will sink or swim

You're not alone, although you feel alone

You're just like everyone

You're holding on

I'm the gold rush kid, robbing the bank

Making a run for it and learning to dance

I'm the gold rush kid, robbing the bank

Making a run for it and learning to dance

Watching me now, now, now

I see you watching me now, I'm dancing

Watching me now, now, now

I see you watching me now, I'm dancing

I, I want a vacant mind

Wanna dance 'til my shoes fall apart

And moon falls out of the sky

It's just a little dream of mine

I'm the gold rush kid, robbing the bank

Making a run for it and learning to dance

I'm the gold rush kid, robbing the bank

Making a run for it and learning to dance

Watching me now, now, now

I see you watching me now I'm dancing

Watching me now, now, now

I see you watching me now I'm dancing