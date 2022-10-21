  1. SWR3
George Ezra betrachtet sich als Glückskind. Auch wenn es sich vielleicht nicht immer so angefühlt hat. Aber, er ist sich bewusst, er hat es sehr gut erwischt. Lange Jahre hat er geradezu immer nach Problemen gesucht. Deswegen der Appell an sich selbst, auch zu genießen. Denn er weiß, diese goldenen Momente können auch jederzeit wieder vorbei sein.

Schere Stein Papier
spiel ich gegen den Spiegel.
Seit neun Tagen
gibt immer noch keinen Sieger.

Da bin ich zur Ärztin gegangen.
Sie hat mir den Kopf aufgeschnitten
und einmal reingeschaut
und dann sagte sie zu mir:

Keine Sorge.
Du denkst, du bist alleine.
Bist du aber nicht.
Du bist wie jeder andere.

Und da wusste ich:
Ich bin das Goldrausch Kid,
das ’ne Bank ausraubt,
wegläuft und tanzen lernt.
Guckt mal alle,
wie ich tanzen kann.

Sie sagte:
Man braucht kein Geld um einen Swimmingpool zu bauen.
Einfach alle Wasserhähne auf und das Badezimmer fluten
und alle meine Freunde stehen Schlange. Sie wollen reinspringen
und rausfinden,
ob sie untergehen oder schwimmen.

Rock, paper, scissor, I play against the mirror
There hasn't been a winner for nine days straight
I went to see the doctor, she cut open my head
Took a look inside and this is what she said

„Boy, you're not alone, although you feel alone
You're just like everyone
You're holding on“

Gold rush kid, robbing the bank
Making a run for it and learning to dance
I'm the gold rush kid, robbing the bank
Making a run for it and learning to dance

Watching me now, now, now
I see you watching me now, I'm dancing
Watching me now, now, now
I see you watching me now, I'm dancing

She said, „You don't need money to build a swimming pool“
I'm running all my taps, gonna flood the bathroom
All my friends are queuing up, they wanna dive in
They wanna figure out if they will sink or swim

You're not alone, although you feel alone
You're just like everyone
You're holding on

I'm the gold rush kid, robbing the bank
Making a run for it and learning to dance
I'm the gold rush kid, robbing the bank
Making a run for it and learning to dance

Watching me now, now, now
I see you watching me now, I'm dancing
Watching me now, now, now
I see you watching me now, I'm dancing

I, I want a vacant mind
Wanna dance 'til my shoes fall apart
And moon falls out of the sky
It's just a little dream of mine

I'm the gold rush kid, robbing the bank
Making a run for it and learning to dance
I'm the gold rush kid, robbing the bank
Making a run for it and learning to dance

Watching me now, now, now
I see you watching me now I'm dancing
Watching me now, now, now
I see you watching me now I'm dancing

