Du hast nicht so viel geraucht,

als wir uns kennen lernten.

Und jetzt ... eine Fluppe nach der anderen.

Du warst du auch nicht so angespannt wie heute.

Und mir ist klar: Du trinkst, um zu vergessen.

Ich weiß gar nicht,

wie ich es geschafft habe,

dein Leben so zu versauen.

Ich sollte dein Lichtstrahl sein

Stattdessen verdunkelt sich alles in meinem Kopf, manchmal.

Und ich schlafe gleich am Steuer ein,

ich weiß gar nicht mehr, wie sich irgendwas anfühlt.

Du sagst etwas,

aber ich tue nur so, als würde ich dir zuhören.

In Wirklichkeit schlaf ich gleich am Steuer ein.

Wenn du glaubst, dass wir stark genug sind,

dann versuch mich aufzuwecken.

Schau, keine Wolke weit und breit,

was für ein perfekter Abend.

Ich sollte dein Lichtstrahl sein.

Bin ich aber nicht.

Original Songtext in Englisch

Oh, you never smoked this much before we met

Light up, light up another cigarette

I can tell you're drinkin' only to forget

Don't know how I got you in such a mess

How am I supposed to be your ray of light?

Your ray of light?

I get dark sometimes, does it pass you by?

I should be your ray of light

Your ray of light

But I'm fallin', fallin' asleep at the wheel

Guess I forgot how to feel

Just for a second, you're talkin'

But I am just pretending you have my attention

I'm fallin', fallin' asleep at the wheel

I made you think it was real

If you think we're strong enough

Come on and wake me up

You never looked this tense before we met

Back up, back when we were so innocent

All this emotion that we're buried in

Tied up, fired up on this adrenaline

How am I supposed to be your ray of light?

Your ray of light?

Not a cloud in sight, what a perfect night

I should be your ray of light

Your ray of light

But that's not me