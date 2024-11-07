  1. SWR3
Stand
Künstler/in
Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll wehrt sich gegen die böse Stimme in seinem Kopf. Hier gibt's die ganze Geschichte und den übersetzten Songtext.

Darum geht es in „Liar“

Jelly Roll hat schon oft davon berichtet, wie er mit Alkohol und Drogen gekämpft hat. Darauf beziehen sich sicherlich die Worte „Alles Lüge! Das, was du versprichst, tritt nie ein.“ Aber manchmal können es auch Beziehungen sein, die toxisch sind.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Jelly Roll: „Liar“

Ich hab dich in meinem Kopf machen lassen,
hab dich hin- und herfahren lassen,
wie du wolltest –
Hast mich hin- und hergeschubst wie einen Narren.
Du sagst: „Trink noch einen Whiskey,
schluck noch eine Pille,
Geld macht dich glücklich,
und es kommt auch niemand in den Himmel,
du wirst auch sonst niemanden finden, der dich liebt,
denn dein Herz ist zu gebrochen.

Ich höre dich in meinem Kopf,
in meinem Bett, wenn ich träume.

Mittlerweile weiß ich aber:
Nichts als Lüge,
du bist kein Freund.

Du versuchst, mich unten zu halten,
versuchst, mich zu begraben,
doch ich wühle mich nach oben
und trete aus dem Feuer heraus.
Ich habe mich einmal zu oft an dir verbrannt,
denn du bist der Teufel in Menschengestalt .

Jetzt hab ich keine Angst mehr,
lass mich einfach in Ruhe, Lügner!

Lyrics: Jelly Roll „Liar“ im englischen Original

I, I let you drive around my mind
I can't count the times you made me feel like I'm nothing
Played me like a fool, like a fool

Saying, „Drink another whiskey
Pop another pill
Money makes you happy
Heaven isn't real
You won't find nobody to love
Because your heart's too broke“
Now I know

You ain't nothin' but a liar
Yeah, I walk right out the fire
Yeah, you try to keep me down
Try to put me underground
But I'm only going higher
I can hear you in my head
In my bed when I'm dreamin'
You try to be my friend
But you're blowin' smoke
Oh, and now, I ain't scared of
Tellin' you where you can go
'Cause I know
You're nothing but a liar

You burned me one too many times
Like a devil in disguise, hiding your true colors
Just leave me alone
Keep leading me on

Saying, „Drink another whiskey
Pop another pill
Money makes you happy
Heaven isn't real
You won't find nobody to love
Because your heart's too broke“
Now I know

You ain't nothin' but a liar
Yeah, I walk right out the fire
Yeah, you try to keep me down
Try to put me underground
But I'm only going higher
I can hear you in my head
In my bed when I'm dreamin'
You try to be my friend
But you're blowin' smoke
Oh, and now, I ain't scared of
Tellin' you where you can go
'Cause I know
You're nothing but a liar

If I was doin' what you do
Then you would swear I poisoned you

You're nothing but a liar (liar)
Yeah, I walk right out the fire (fire)
Yeah, you try to keep me down
Try to put me underground
But I'm only going higher
I can hear you in my head
In my bed when I'm dreamin'
You try to be my friend
But you're blowin' smoke
Oh, and now, I ain't scared of
Tellin' you where you can go
'Cause I know
You're nothing but a liar

