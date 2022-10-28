  1. SWR3
In diesem Klassiker versucht Kate Bush zu erklären, dass Männer und Frauen grundlegend so unterschiedlich sind, dass sie einander eigentlich gar nicht verstehen können. Es sei denn, man würde die Welt mal wirklich aus Sicht der anderen Seite sehen. Aber eigentlich gibt es nur eine Möglichkeit, das zu erreichen. Durch einen Pakt mit dem Teufel. Oder aber, und das wäre das noch größere Ding, einen Pakt mit Gott.

Du tust mir nicht weh, wirklich!
Würdest du gerne wissen, wie es sich anfühlt?

Soll ich dir erzählen von dieser Abmachung, die ich gerne hätte?

Also du und ich...

Wenn es möglich wäre,
würde ich einen Deal mit Gott da oben machen,
dass Männer und Frauen mal Plätze tauschen.
Wir stecken in euren Schuhen und ihr in unseren.

Also, ich würde die Straße hochrennen,
mühelos,
den ganzen Hügel rauf,
bis an die Spitze
dieses Gebäudes.

Wenn ich nur könnte.

Dann würden wir besser verstehen.

Wir wollen einander ja nicht wehtun,
aber schau einmal, wie tief die Kugel in der Wunde sitzt.
Wir reißen jemanden entzwei und merken es nicht einmal.

Ja, es donnert mächtig, hier, in unseren Herzen.
Erstaunlich, wieviel Hass wir übrig haben für diejenigen, die wir eigentlich lieben.
Sag du es,
von uns ist doch nicht einer wichtiger als der andere...
Oder?

Würdest du mitmachen?
Würdest du ein bisschen von deiner Zeit stehlen lassen?
Dann könnten wir unsere Erfahrungen mal wirklich „austauschen“.

Wollen wir das mal probieren, Engel?

Vielleicht spielt Gott ja mit?

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

It doesn′t hurt me (yeah-yeah, yo)
Do you wanna feel how it feels? (Yeah-yeah, yo)
Do you wanna know, know that it doesn't hurt me? (Yeah-yeah, yo)
Do you wanna hear about the deal that I′m making? (Yeah-yeah, yo)

You
It's you and me

And if I only could
I'd make a deal with God
And I′d get him to swap our places
Be running up that road
Be running up that hill
Be running up that building
See, if I only could, oh

You don′t wanna hurt me (yeah-yeah, yo)
But see how deep the bullet lies (yeah-yeah, yo)
Unaware, I'm tearing you asunder (yeah-yeah, yo)
Oh, there is thunder in our hearts (yeah-yeah, yo)
Is there so much hate for the ones we love? (Yeah-yeah, yo)
Oh, tell me, we both matter, don′t we? (Yeah-yeah, yo)

You
It's you and me

It′s you and me, won't be unhappy

And if I only could
I′d make a deal with God
And I'd get him to swap our places
Be running up that road
Be running up that hill
Be running up that building (yeah, yo)

Say, if I only could, oh

You (yeah-yeah, yo)
It's you and me
It′s you and me, won′t be unhappy (yeah-yeah, yo)

Oh, come on, baby (yeah)
Oh, come on, darling (yo)
Let me steal this moment from you now
Oh, come on, angel
Come on, come on, darling
Let's exchange the experience, oh

And if I only could
I′d make a deal with God
And I'd get him to swap our places
I′d be running up that road
Be running up that hill
With no problems

Say, if I only could
I'd make a deal with God
And I′d get him to swap our places
Be running up that road
Be running up that hill
With no problems

So, if I only could
I'd make a deal with God
And I'd get him to swap our places
I′d be running up that road
Be running up that hill
With no problems

So, if I only could
Be running up that hill
With no problems

(If I only could, I′d be running up that hill)

SWR3

