Wie, wo, wann, warum ist es den Bach runter gegangen?

Wer, wo, wann, warum?

Hab ich’s verkackt?

Du musst Fragen stellen.

Sonst kriegst du auch keine Antworten.

Also zum Beispiel:

Wo ist eigentlich der Mond den ganzen Tag?

Oder: Wo ist eigentlich die Sonne nachts?

Oder: Warum können wir nicht, wenn wir pleite sind, die Zeit einfach zurückdrehen?

Ich frage mich warum. Oder: warum fällt dir die Verabschiedung eigentlich so leicht?

Oder: Wie soll ich eigentlich ohne dich leben?

Ich weiß, ich sollte die Antworten kennen.

Aber ich hatte meinen Kopf noch oben in den Wolken.

Hätte auf deine Warnungen hören sollen.

Jetzt hab ich den Salat.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

How? Where? When?

Why did it all go wrong?

Who? Where? When?

Why did I get it wrong?

In the midnight hour I'm restless

Lately I can't sleep at night

'Cause you threw me in a spiral

And I need some peace of mind

If you don't ask questions then you won't know why

Like, where's the moon all day and where's the sun at night?

Like, why are we this broken, can we turn back time?

I wonder why, ooh

If you don't ask questions then you won't know why

Like, how is it so easy when you say goodbye?

Like, how am I supposed to live without you in my life?

I wonder why, ooh

So I ask myself how? Where? When?

Why did it all go wrong?

Who? Where? When?

Why did I get it wrong?

So wrong, so wrong

Did I get it wrong?

Wrong, so wrong

(Did I get it wrong?)

I know I should have the answers

But my head was in the clouds

Should've listened to your warnings

Just look at where it's left me now

If you don't ask questions then you won't know why

Like, where's the moon all day and where's the sun at night?

Like, why are we this broken, can we turn back time?

I wonder why, ooh

If you don't ask questions then you won't know why

Like, how is this so easy when you say goodbye?

Like, how am I supposed to live without you in my life?

I wonder why, ooh

So I ask myself how? Where? When?

Why did it all go wrong?

Who? Where? When?

Why did I get it wrong?

So wrong, so wrong

Did I get it wrong?

So wrong, so wrong

(Did I get it wrong?)