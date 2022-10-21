Wie, wo, wann, warum ist es den Bach runter gegangen?
Wer, wo, wann, warum?
Hab ich’s verkackt?
Du musst Fragen stellen.
Sonst kriegst du auch keine Antworten.
Also zum Beispiel:
Wo ist eigentlich der Mond den ganzen Tag?
Oder: Wo ist eigentlich die Sonne nachts?
Oder: Warum können wir nicht, wenn wir pleite sind, die Zeit einfach zurückdrehen?
Ich frage mich warum. Oder: warum fällt dir die Verabschiedung eigentlich so leicht?
Oder: Wie soll ich eigentlich ohne dich leben?
Ich weiß, ich sollte die Antworten kennen.
Aber ich hatte meinen Kopf noch oben in den Wolken.
Hätte auf deine Warnungen hören sollen.
Jetzt hab ich den Salat.
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
How? Where? When?
Why did it all go wrong?
Who? Where? When?
Why did I get it wrong?
In the midnight hour I'm restless
Lately I can't sleep at night
'Cause you threw me in a spiral
And I need some peace of mind
If you don't ask questions then you won't know why
Like, where's the moon all day and where's the sun at night?
Like, why are we this broken, can we turn back time?
I wonder why, ooh
If you don't ask questions then you won't know why
Like, how is it so easy when you say goodbye?
Like, how am I supposed to live without you in my life?
I wonder why, ooh
So I ask myself how? Where? When?
Why did it all go wrong?
Who? Where? When?
Why did I get it wrong?
So wrong, so wrong
Did I get it wrong?
Wrong, so wrong
(Did I get it wrong?)
I know I should have the answers
But my head was in the clouds
Should've listened to your warnings
Just look at where it's left me now
If you don't ask questions then you won't know why
Like, where's the moon all day and where's the sun at night?
Like, why are we this broken, can we turn back time?
I wonder why, ooh
If you don't ask questions then you won't know why
Like, how is this so easy when you say goodbye?
Like, how am I supposed to live without you in my life?
I wonder why, ooh
So I ask myself how? Where? When?
Why did it all go wrong?
Who? Where? When?
Why did I get it wrong?
So wrong, so wrong
Did I get it wrong?
So wrong, so wrong
(Did I get it wrong?)