Da gibt es diesen Jungen, der irgendetwas versteckt.
Er hat die Augen seiner Mutter und versprüht den Charme seines Vaters.
Genau die richtige Mischung.
Und dann ist da dieses Mädchen, das genau wusste, wo sie ihn finden würde.
Hier in der Bar wo er im Dunkeln mit einer Zigarette sitzt.
Perfektes Timing.
Was sie beide aber nicht wissen ist,
wie weit das Ganze letztendlich gehen würde.
Und vielleicht wollen sie auch gar nicht voneinander erfahren, wer sie wirklich sind.
Aber wenn doch…
Dann zeigt euch eure Kindheitsvideos.
Ach was, zeigt sie euch auf jeden Fall. Nur so. Aus Spaß.
Zeigt die schönsten Momente,
aber auch die nicht so schönen.
Jeder von uns hat eine Geschichte, die keiner kennt. Also schaut sie euch gemeinsam an,
bis zum Abspann.
[Sie]
Jetzt haben wir auch eine, von der wir nicht wussten,
dass wir sie zusammen schreiben würden.
Und wie lange sie auch dauert, sie ist ein offenes Buch.
Und vielleicht magst du auch Überraschungen.
Dann hör mal ganz genau hin:
Unter der Stille läuft ein Song.
Und du hörst, wie die Menge ihn laut mitsingt
und jeden Ton trifft.
Ohne diese Erinnerungen sind wir nicht vollständig,
auch wenn sie nicht immer das Beste von uns zeigen.
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
There's a boy, don't know what he's hidin'
He's got his mother's eyes and his daddy's charm
Just the right mix
And there's a girl, she knew where to find him
In the local bar, smokin' in the dark
It was perfect timing
But what they both didn't know
Is how far this thing would go
And they might not want the truth
But if they do
Play 'em our home movies
If they wonder who I was
Even if they don't
Then play 'em just because
Let 'em see the highlights
And don't forget the lows
Everybody's got a story no one knows
So just let 'em play until the credits roll
There's a story, I didn't know we'd write it
However long it took, it's an open book
If you love surprises
There's a song underneath the silence
You can hear the crowd sing the words out loud
In just the right pitch
But what we both didn't know
Was how far this thing would go
And we might not make it through
But if we do
Play 'em our home movies
If they wonder who I was
Even if they don't
Then play 'em just because
Let 'em see the highlights
And don't forget the lows
Everybody's got a story no one knows
So just let 'em play until the credits roll
There's nothing I could be without these memories
Even though they might not show the best of me (oh-oh)
Play 'em our home movies
If they wonder who I was
Even if they don't
Then play 'em just because (play 'em just because)
Let 'em see the highlights
And don't forget the lows
Everybody's got a story no one knows (no one knows)
So just let 'em play until the credits roll