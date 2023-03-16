  1. SWR3
Ein Song, bei dem es ein bisschen um die Liebe, aber noch mehr um das Leben an sich geht. Es geht darum, wie er und sie sich treffen. Aber viel wichtiger ist die Erkenntnis, dass ein Leben immer in der Gegenwart gelebt wird, was man aber erst später im Rückblick versteht. Dann erkennt man vielleicht erst die Momente, auf die wir rückblickend nicht so stolz sind, die dunklen Flecken. Und auch die sollen wir nicht verschweigen, weil sie dazu gehören. So als würden wir alle Familienvideos von uns zeigen, ohne vorher auszusortieren.

Da gibt es diesen Jungen, der irgendetwas versteckt.
Er hat die Augen seiner Mutter und versprüht den Charme seines Vaters.
Genau die richtige Mischung.

Und dann ist da dieses Mädchen, das genau wusste, wo sie ihn finden würde.
Hier in der Bar wo er im Dunkeln mit einer Zigarette sitzt.
Perfektes Timing.

Was sie beide aber nicht wissen ist,
wie weit das Ganze letztendlich gehen würde.

Und vielleicht wollen sie auch gar nicht voneinander erfahren, wer sie wirklich sind.

Aber wenn doch…

Dann zeigt euch eure Kindheitsvideos.
Ach was, zeigt sie euch auf jeden Fall. Nur so. Aus Spaß.
Zeigt die schönsten Momente,
aber auch die nicht so schönen.
Jeder von uns hat eine Geschichte, die keiner kennt. Also schaut sie euch gemeinsam an,
bis zum Abspann.

[Sie]
Jetzt haben wir auch eine, von der wir nicht wussten,
dass wir sie zusammen schreiben würden.
Und wie lange sie auch dauert, sie ist ein offenes Buch.
Und vielleicht magst du auch Überraschungen.
Dann hör mal ganz genau hin:
Unter der Stille läuft ein Song.
Und du hörst, wie die Menge ihn laut mitsingt
und jeden Ton trifft.

Ohne diese Erinnerungen sind wir nicht vollständig,
auch wenn sie nicht immer das Beste von uns zeigen.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

There's a boy, don't know what he's hidin'
He's got his mother's eyes and his daddy's charm
Just the right mix
And there's a girl, she knew where to find him
In the local bar, smokin' in the dark
It was perfect timing

But what they both didn't know
Is how far this thing would go
And they might not want the truth
But if they do

Play 'em our home movies
If they wonder who I was
Even if they don't
Then play 'em just because
Let 'em see the highlights
And don't forget the lows
Everybody's got a story no one knows
So just let 'em play until the credits roll

There's a story, I didn't know we'd write it
However long it took, it's an open book
If you love surprises
There's a song underneath the silence
You can hear the crowd sing the words out loud
In just the right pitch

But what we both didn't know
Was how far this thing would go
And we might not make it through
But if we do

Play 'em our home movies
If they wonder who I was
Even if they don't
Then play 'em just because
Let 'em see the highlights
And don't forget the lows
Everybody's got a story no one knows
So just let 'em play until the credits roll

There's nothing I could be without these memories
Even though they might not show the best of me (oh-oh)

Play 'em our home movies
If they wonder who I was
Even if they don't
Then play 'em just because (play 'em just because)
Let 'em see the highlights
And don't forget the lows
Everybody's got a story no one knows (no one knows)
So just let 'em play until the credits roll

