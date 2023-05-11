In diesem Song schmeißt Mae Stephens ihrem Boyfriend alle Dinge um die Ohren, die er ihr angetan hat. Hier gibt's die ganze Geschichte und den übersetzten Songtext.

Darum geht es in „If We Ever Broke Up“

In diesem Song schmeißt Mae Stephens ihrem Boyfriend alle Dinge um die Ohren, die er ihr angetan hat und droht damit, es seinem Vater zu erzählen – sollten sie jemals Schluss machen. Hier gibt's die ganze Geschichte. Beim Schreiben des Songs hat sie sich in ihr 16-jähriges Ich hineinversetzt. Im Nachhinein hätte sie sich damals diesen Mut gewünscht, ihrem Ex so die Stirn zu bieten. Vor allem die Zeile mit dem Vater hätte sie ihm so gerne gesagt.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Mae Stephens „If We Ever Broke Up“

Wenn du dich fragst, ob dich überhaupt jemand versteht

und wenn du die ganze Nacht wach bleibst,

in der Hoffnung, die Richtige kommt des Weges,

dann glaube mir, Baby, dann ist dein Karma verrutscht.

Du benimmst dich so, als könnte ich dich nie hassen,

nur wenn du es willst.

Hey, wir haben gemeinsam Musik entdeckt,

wir haben uns gemeinsam in Songs verliebt,

aber selbst das fühlt sich jetzt falsch an.

Wenn wir uns jemals trennen,

glaub mir, werde ich nicht traurig sein

und all dem hinterher weinen, was wir alles hatten.

Nein, weißt du, was ich machen würde?

Ich würde deinen Vater anrufen und würde ihm alles erzählen,

wie scheiße du mich behandelt hast.

Du darfst das auch nicht zu persönlich nehmen.

Aber das mach ich.

Du lebst irgendwie im Wunderland, wenn du davon ausgehst,

dass ich Verständnis haben muss für dich,

nach all dem Mist, den du mir angetan hast.

Wenn du wirklich auf Frauen in weißen Kleidern und eine große Hochzeit im Winter stehst,

dann pack deine Sachen und nimm auch dein „Drama“ mit.

Ich glaube nicht, dass du aus diesem Ego Dilemma nochmal rauskommst.

Lyrics: Mae Stephens „If We Ever Broke Up“ im englischen Original

If you keep wondering

If somebody understands

Darling, I don't understand you

If you stay awake at night

Waiting for somebody right

Baby, oh, your karma is due

Like, I would never hate you

But only if you want to

So much time, like who knew? (Like who knew?)

Music we got into

Songs we fell in love to

Boy, this feels so wrong too (ah-ah-ah)

If we ever broke up, I'd never be sad

Thinking 'bout everything that we had

If we ever broke up

If we ever broke up, I'd call your dad

And tell him all the shittiest of things you said

If we ever broke up

Boy, don't get emotional

'Cause it's not personal

It's just the way, just the way it goes

If we ever broke up, I'd never be sad

Thinking 'bout everything that we had

If we ever broke up

You're living in Wonderland

If you think I'll understand

All the shit you put me through

If girls in white dresses and big winter weddings

Is something you want to be true

Then pack up your drama

This selfish dilemma

Is something this shit can't undo

Like, I would never hate you

But only if you want to

So much time like, who knew? Woah-oh

If we ever broke up, I'd never be sad

Thinking 'bout everything I thought we had

If we ever broke up

If we ever broke up, I'd call your dad

And tell him all the shittiest of things you've said

If we ever broke up

Boy, don't get emotional

'Cause it's not personal

It's just the way, just the way it goes

If we ever broke up, I'd never be sad

Thinking 'bout everything that we had

If we ever broke up (hahaha)