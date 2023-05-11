  1. SWR3
  2. Musik
  3. Poplexikon
  4. Lyrics
STAND
KÜNSTLER/IN
Mae Stephens

In diesem Song schmeißt Mae Stephens ihrem Boyfriend alle Dinge um die Ohren, die er ihr angetan hat. Hier gibt's die ganze Geschichte und den übersetzten Songtext.

Darum geht es in „If We Ever Broke Up“

In diesem Song schmeißt Mae Stephens ihrem Boyfriend alle Dinge um die Ohren, die er ihr angetan hat und droht damit, es seinem Vater zu erzählen – sollten sie jemals Schluss machen. Hier gibt's die ganze Geschichte. Beim Schreiben des Songs hat sie sich in ihr 16-jähriges Ich hineinversetzt. Im Nachhinein hätte sie sich damals diesen Mut gewünscht, ihrem Ex so die Stirn zu bieten. Vor allem die Zeile mit dem Vater hätte sie ihm so gerne gesagt.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Mae Stephens „If We Ever Broke Up“

Wenn du dich fragst, ob dich überhaupt jemand versteht
und wenn du die ganze Nacht wach bleibst,
in der Hoffnung, die Richtige kommt des Weges,
dann glaube mir, Baby, dann ist dein Karma verrutscht.

Du benimmst dich so, als könnte ich dich nie hassen,
nur wenn du es willst.
Hey, wir haben gemeinsam Musik entdeckt,
wir haben uns gemeinsam in Songs verliebt,
aber selbst das fühlt sich jetzt falsch an.

Wenn wir uns jemals trennen,
glaub mir, werde ich nicht traurig sein
und all dem hinterher weinen, was wir alles hatten.
Nein, weißt du, was ich machen würde?
Ich würde deinen Vater anrufen und würde ihm alles erzählen,
wie scheiße du mich behandelt hast. 

Du darfst das auch nicht zu persönlich nehmen. 
Aber das mach ich.

Du lebst irgendwie im Wunderland, wenn du davon ausgehst,
dass ich Verständnis haben muss für dich,
nach all dem Mist, den du mir angetan hast.
Wenn du wirklich auf Frauen in weißen Kleidern und eine große Hochzeit im Winter stehst, 
dann pack deine Sachen und nimm auch dein „Drama“ mit. 
Ich glaube nicht, dass du aus diesem Ego Dilemma nochmal rauskommst. 

Lyrics: Mae Stephens „If We Ever Broke Up“ im englischen Original

If you keep wondering
If somebody understands
Darling, I don't understand you
If you stay awake at night
Waiting for somebody right
Baby, oh, your karma is due

Like, I would never hate you
But only if you want to
So much time, like who knew? (Like who knew?)
Music we got into
Songs we fell in love to
Boy, this feels so wrong too (ah-ah-ah)

If we ever broke up, I'd never be sad
Thinking 'bout everything that we had
If we ever broke up
If we ever broke up, I'd call your dad
And tell him all the shittiest of things you said
If we ever broke up

Boy, don't get emotional
'Cause it's not personal
It's just the way, just the way it goes
If we ever broke up, I'd never be sad
Thinking 'bout everything that we had
If we ever broke up

You're living in Wonderland
If you think I'll understand
All the shit you put me through
If girls in white dresses and big winter weddings
Is something you want to be true
Then pack up your drama
This selfish dilemma
Is something this shit can't undo

Like, I would never hate you
But only if you want to
So much time like, who knew? Woah-oh

If we ever broke up, I'd never be sad
Thinking 'bout everything I thought we had
If we ever broke up
If we ever broke up, I'd call your dad
And tell him all the shittiest of things you've said
If we ever broke up

Boy, don't get emotional
'Cause it's not personal
It's just the way, just the way it goes
If we ever broke up, I'd never be sad
Thinking 'bout everything that we had
If we ever broke up (hahaha)

STAND
KÜNSTLER/IN
Mae Stephens

Meistgelesen

  1. Sindelfingen
    Die „Factory 56“ auf dem Gelände des Mercedes-Benz-Werks in Sindelfingen (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa | Silas Stein)

    Sindelfingen Zwei Tote nach Schüssen in Mercedes-Werk bei Stuttgart

    Die Polizei hat bestätigt, dass ein weiterer Mann nach Schüssen auf dem Mercedes-Benz-Werksgelände in Sindelfingen gestorben ist.

  2. Brienz
    Herabgestürzte Steine und Felsteile (hinten,l) liegen vor dem Dorf Brienz in der Schweiz. (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa/KEYSTONE | Gian Ehrenzeller)

    2 Millionen Kubikmeter Gestein rollen Berg runter Machen riesige Felsmassen dieses Schweizer Dorf bald platt?

    Das idyllisch gelegene Brienz in Graubünden könnte bald nicht mehr da sein. Gartenhausgroße Felsbrocken rollen auf das Bergdorf zu. Die Bewohner müssen jetzt umsiedeln.

  3. Foto-Montage: Rohes Hähnchenfleisch neben einem Lidl-Schild als Symbolbild für die Belastung mit Krankheitserregern (Foto: IMAGO, Monatge / Michael Gstettenbauer / Adobe Stock Pixel-Shot)

    Wie groß ist die Gefahr? Keime auf Discounter-Hühnchenfleisch entdeckt

    71 Prozent der Proben seien mit multiresistenten Keimen belastet, sagt eine Tierschutzorganisation. Keime auf Nahrungsmitteln sind allerdings nicht ungewöhnlich. Wir ordnen ein.

  4. Scharfschützen der ukrainischen Armee bringen sich in Position gegenüber russischen Truppen in der Nähe von Bachmut, Region Donezk. (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa/AP | Libkos)

    Liveblog: Der Krieg in der Ukraine Ukraine rückt offenbar in Bachmut vor

    Russland versucht weiter, die Ukraine einzunehmen. Der Krieg hat auch Auswirkungen auf Europa und die ganze Welt. Alle Infos dazu.

  5. Griechenland
    Rollstuhlfaher am Strand (Foto: Seatrac)

    SWR3-Blog für Good News Mit dem Rollstuhl an den Strand? In Griechenland ist das jetzt möglich!

    Der griechische Tourismusminister bezeichnet den gleichberechtigten Zugang zum Meer als Menschenrecht: Hunderte Strände wurden in Griechenland deshalb aufgerüstet. Hier anschauen!

  6. Eine Frau schaut erschrocken auf ihr Handy (Foto: IMAGO, IMAGO / imagebroker)

    Der Ortsname wird dich umhauen Kannste dir nicht ausdenken: Riesiger Eis-Penis schwimmt im Meer

    Die Geschichte klingt so schräg, dass du sie lesen musst. Und wenn du dann auch noch liest, vor welchem Ort in Kanada der Riesen-Penis treibt…