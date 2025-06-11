Darum geht es in „End of the World“
Der Song ist ein Appell, im Hier und Jetzt zu leben und das Leben in vollen Zügen zu genießen – selbst wenn die Welt um uns herum zusammenzubrechen scheint.
Lernt, die Gegenwart zu schätzen, und nehmt alles bewusst wahr – gerade weil die Zukunft so viele Unsicherheiten bereithält.
Wir spielen für euch den Song auch im Radio. 🎧🎶
Deutsche Übersetzung von Miley Cyrus: „End of the World“
Heute bist du aufgewacht und hast mir gesagt, dass dir nach Weinen ist.
Der Himmel fiel herab wie ein Komet am 4. Juli.
Du denkst über die Zukunft nach, als wäre sie schon hier bei dir.
Zeig mir mal, wie du mich halten würdest, wenn es morgen ganz sicher nicht gäbe.
Noch besser:
Lass uns so tun, als wäre es nicht das Ende der Welt.
Lass uns das Geld ausgeben, das du gespart hast für einen Mercedes-Benz.
Und eine Party feiern wie McCartney – „with a little help from our friends“ mit etwas Hilfe von unseren Freunden.
Lass uns nach Malibu fahren und zusehen, wie die Sonne noch einmal untergeht.
Und jetzt zeig mir, wie du mich halten würdest, wenn es ganz sicher ein morgen gäbe.
Oh sieh, der Himmel fällt, fällt jetzt wie ein Komet,
ich kann ihn herunterkommen sehen.
Lass uns nach Paris fahren, es ist mir egal, wenn wir im Trubel verloren gehen.
Lass uns die Stadt anmalen wie Picasso es in seinen Träumen getan hätte,
Dinge tun, vor denen wir früher viel zu viel Angst hatten.
Ich will dich mitnehmen ins Nirwana, wir können es gar nicht doll genug treiben.
Wir trinken uns bis zum Flaschenboden und bis wir nicht mehr wissen, wer wir sind.
Und jetzt halt mich ganz fest – denn morgen kommt ganz sicher nicht.
Video zu Miley Cyrus „End of the World“
Lyrics: Miley Cyrus „End of the World“ im englischen Original
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Today, you woke up and you told me that you wanted to cry
The sky was fallin' like a comet on the Fourth of July
Baby, you've been thinkin' 'bout the future like it's already yours
Show me how you'd hold me if tomorrow wasn't comin' for sure
Let's pretend it's not the end of the world (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Let's pretend it's not the end of the world (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Let's spend the dollars you've been savin' on a Mercedes-Benz (Ah)
And throw a party like McCartney with some help from our friends
Yeah, let's go down to Malibu and watch the sun fade out once more
Show me how you'd hold me if tomorrow was comin' for sure
Let's pretend it's not the end of the world (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Let's pretend it's not the end of the world
(Oh, oh, oh, oh) The sky is fallin', fallin' like a comet now, oh, oh
I can see it comin' down
(Oh, oh, oh, oh) The sky is fallin', fallin' like a comet now, oh, oh
Ooh, let's go to Paris, I don't care if we get lost in the scene
Paint the city like Picasso would've done in his dreams
Do the things that we were way too terrified of before
Oh, I wanna take you to Nirvana, we can't take it too far
Hit the bottom of the bottle and forget who we are
Hold me close, you know tomorrow isn't comin' for sure
Let's pretend it's not the end of the world
Let's pretend it's not the end of the world
(Let's pretend it's not the end of the world)
Let's pretend
It's not the end
(Let's pretend it's not the end of the world)
Let's pretend (The sky is fallin')
It's not the end (Like the end of the world)
Let's pretend
It's not the end, end, end
(Oh, oh, oh, oh) Let's pretend it's not the end of the world
(Oh, oh, oh, oh) The sky is fallin', fallin' like a comet now, oh, oh
Let's pretend it's not the end of the world
(Oh, oh, oh, oh) The sky is fallin', fallin' like a comet now, oh, oh
Let's pretend it's not the end of the world
The sky is fallin', fallin' like a comet now, oh, oh
I can see it comin' down