Gerade als ich dachte,
das mit der Liebe wird nichts mehr,
gerade, als ich anfing zu philosophieren,
stand sie plötzlich da.
Mit einem Coffee To Go in der Hand.
Eingerahmt von einem wunderschönen Basquiat (US-amerikanischer Künstler, Maler).
Und als sie sagte: „Nehmen wir ein Taxi?“
schossen Endorphine durch mein Blut,
und zwar die Höchstmenge.
Jedes Kind weiß,
die Liebe macht dich fertig,
wenn du es nicht ernst meinst mit ihr.
Also, glaub besser an sie.
Dass wir uns nicht falsch verstehen,
was immer nötig ist,
ich bin bereit,
ich bin hellwach.
Wir also im Taxi
mit all diesen Gefühlen.
Ich tu mein Bestes,
und mach einen auf Intellektuellen,
auf Kunstliebhaber.
Erzähl mir mehr.
Ich kann noch viel von dir lernen.
Lass uns weiterfahren,
bis morgen früh,
bis nach Vegas.
Und da will ich dir einen Ring anstecken.
Hey, schalten Sie den Taxameter aus!
Also, von mir aus kann's losgehen .
Original Songtext auf Englisch
Just when I thought love was impossible
And I was about to get philosophical
There she was with a coffee to goPerfectly framed by a beautiful Basquiat
Endorphins up to the maximum
When she said, "Let's call a taxi and go"It's no secret
Love will mess you up
If you don't mean it
Better believe itBaby, I want you
Let there be no mistake
We're gonna find out
Whatever it takes
Baby, I want to
You got me wide awake
We're gonna find out
Whatever it takesIn the back of the cab feeling affectional
Doing my best to be intellectual
Lover of art
Teach me, I'm dying to knowLet's ride all night
Let's make a thing of it
Stop off in Vegas
And put a ring on it
Shut off the meter whenever you're ready to goIt's no secret
Love will mess you up
And if you don't mean it
Better…