  1. SWR3
  2. Musik
  3. Lyrics
STAND

Es war mal ein Schiff, das steuerte aufs Meer hinaus,
es war die Billy of Tea,
der Wind frischte auf,
ihr Bug tauchte ein,
„Pustet munter in die Segel rein, ihr starken Jungs“.

Kaum zwei Wochen auf dem Meer,
als ein mächtiger Wal aufs Schiff zuhielt.
„Wir brauchen alle Hände!“ schrie der Käptn in den Wind
und schwor: „Den werden wir ins Schlepptau nehmen!“

Bevor das Schiff aufs Wasser schlug,
erhob sich eine riesige Schwanzflosse
und klatschte gegen den Bug.
Alle Hände von links nach rechts, die Harpune abgefeuert!
Da verschwand das Biest tief unters Boot.

Und dennnoch wurd' die Leine nicht getrennt,
kein Wal befreit.

Es war aber nicht die Gier des Käptns,
es war nur das Credo des Walfängers.

So nahm das Tier das Boot ins Schlepptau.

Haltet durch, bald kommt der Wellerman,
bringt Nachschub: Zucker, Tee und Rum.
Und wenn der Wal komplett zerlegt,
mit Zunge, Speck und Lunge,
dann sind wir erst mal weg !

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

There once was a ship that put to sea
The name of the ship was the Billy of Tea
The winds blew up, her bow dipped down
O blow, my bully boys, blow (huh)

She had not been two weeks from shore
When down on her a right whale bore
The captain called all hands and swore
He'd take that whale in tow (huh)

Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum (hey)
One day, when the tonguin' is done
We'll take our leave and go

Take our leave and go

Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum
One day, when the tonguin' is done
We'll take our leave and go

Before the boat had hit the water
The whale's tail came up and caught her
All hands to the side harpooned and fought her
When she dived down below (huh)

She had not been two weeks from shore
When down on her a right whale bore
The captain called all hands and swore
He'd take that whale in tow (huh)

Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum (hey)
One day, when the tonguin' is done
We'll take our leave and go

Take our leave and go

Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum
One day, when the tonguin' is done
We'll take our leave and go

Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum (hey)
One day, when the tonguin' is done
We'll take our leave and go

Take our leave and go

STAND
AUTOR/IN

Meistgelesen

  1. Baden-Baden
    Impfung: Spritze in den Arm (Foto: Adobe Stock / pixelaway)

    Impfreihenfolge in Deutschland In welcher Impfgruppe bin ich?

    Wann kann ich einen Impftermin ausmachen? Wann kann ich mich gegen Corona impfen lassen? Hier erfahrt ihr, wie es aktuell in Baden-Württemberg und Rheinland-Pfalz aussieht.  mehr...

  2. Stuttgart
    Corona-Regeln in BW (Foto: Imago, picture-alliance/dpa, Sebastian Gollnow/Uli Deck, IMAGO / Sven Simon)

    Aktuelle Corona-Regeln Das sind die Corona-Regeln für Baden-Württemberg seit 1. März

    Während die Lockdown-Regeln leicht gelockert werden, justiert Baden-Württemberg bei den Quarantäneregeln scharf nach. Hier alle Bestimmungen im Überblick.  mehr...

  3. Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka)

    News-Ticker zum Coronavirus Merkel: Anteil der Mutanten jetzt bei 50 Prozent

    Wegen der hohen Infektionszahlen gibt es in Deutschland zurzeit strengere Regeln und Beschränkungen im öffentlichen Leben. Alle aktuellen Entwicklungen gibt es hier im Corona-Ticker.  mehr...

  4. Mann sitzt vor einem Computerbildschirm mit Pornos (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Willnow )

    SWR3 Beziehungsshow Pornosucht: Wenn normaler Sex nicht mehr ausreicht

    Süchtig nach Pornos. So geht es Lukas*. Er ist Anfang 30 und Jurist. Seine Beziehung scheiterte an der Sucht, er musste sich professionelle Hilfe holen.  mehr...

  5. Professor Sucharit Bhakdi (Foto: Screenshot Youtube)

    SWR3-Faktencheck: Sucharit Bhakdi Ist die Corona-Impfung von Biontech und Pfizer gefährlich?

    In mehreren Sendungen hat Bhakdi geschildert, dass der Corona-Impfstoff des Mainzer Unternehmens Biontech und seines US-Partners Pfizer gefährlich sei. Wir prüfen seine Thesen.  mehr...

  6. Karte mit Zahlen zu Corona-Infizierten (Foto: SWR3)

    Informationen zum Coronavirus Aktuelle Karten: Corona in deiner Stadt

    Wie viele Menschen wurden positiv auf Corona getestet? Und wie genau ist die Lage in Deutschland? Hier findest du Karten, die ständig aktualisiert werden.  mehr...