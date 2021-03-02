Es war mal ein Schiff, das steuerte aufs Meer hinaus,

es war die Billy of Tea,

der Wind frischte auf,

ihr Bug tauchte ein,

„Pustet munter in die Segel rein, ihr starken Jungs“.

Kaum zwei Wochen auf dem Meer,

als ein mächtiger Wal aufs Schiff zuhielt.

„Wir brauchen alle Hände!“ schrie der Käptn in den Wind

und schwor: „Den werden wir ins Schlepptau nehmen!“

Bevor das Schiff aufs Wasser schlug,

erhob sich eine riesige Schwanzflosse

und klatschte gegen den Bug.

Alle Hände von links nach rechts, die Harpune abgefeuert!

Da verschwand das Biest tief unters Boot.

Und dennnoch wurd' die Leine nicht getrennt,

kein Wal befreit.

Es war aber nicht die Gier des Käptns,

es war nur das Credo des Walfängers.

So nahm das Tier das Boot ins Schlepptau.

Haltet durch, bald kommt der Wellerman,

bringt Nachschub: Zucker, Tee und Rum.

Und wenn der Wal komplett zerlegt,

mit Zunge, Speck und Lunge,

dann sind wir erst mal weg !

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

There once was a ship that put to sea

The name of the ship was the Billy of Tea

The winds blew up, her bow dipped down

O blow, my bully boys, blow (huh)

She had not been two weeks from shore

When down on her a right whale bore

The captain called all hands and swore

He'd take that whale in tow (huh)

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum (hey)

One day, when the tonguin' is done

We'll take our leave and go

Take our leave and go

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin' is done

We'll take our leave and go

Before the boat had hit the water

The whale's tail came up and caught her

All hands to the side harpooned and fought her

When she dived down below (huh)

She had not been two weeks from shore

When down on her a right whale bore

The captain called all hands and swore

He'd take that whale in tow (huh)

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum (hey)

One day, when the tonguin' is done

We'll take our leave and go

Take our leave and go

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin' is done

We'll take our leave and go

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum (hey)

One day, when the tonguin' is done

We'll take our leave and go

Take our leave and go