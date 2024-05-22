  1. SWR3
„Nemo“ ist der Siegersong der Schweiz beim Eurovision Song Contest 2024. Hier erklären wir, worum es in Nemos Hit geht.

Darum geht es in „The Code“

Der Songtext zu „The Code“ handelt von Nemos Selbstfindung, vor allem von der Akzeptanz von Nemos Nonbinarität. Dabei benutzt Nemo das binäre System, um diese Reise zu veranschaulichen und zu zeigen, dass nicht jeder Mensch einem Code zugeordnet werden, sondern wie Nemo selbst, aus dem Code ausbrechen kann.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Nemo: „The Code“

Willkommen zur Show, jetzt sollen es alle wissen.
Ich habe das Spiel satt, und lege meine Ketten ab.
Schnallt euch an – darf ich nochmal nachschenken?
Hier seid ihr in meiner Bohème, trinkt ruhig aus!

Diese Geschichte ist meine Wahrheit.

Einmal durch die Hölle und zurück
und war plötzlich auf dem richtigen Weg.
Ich habe den Code geknackt.
Ich habe mir einfach etwas Zeit gelassen.
Die Zeit, die du brauchst, um ein Fossil zu finden.
Jetzt steh' ich im Paradies.

Lass mich dir eine Geschichte über das Leben erzählen.
Über das Gute und das Schlechte, halt dich lieber fest.
Wer entscheidet überhaupt, was falsch und was richtig ist?
Alles ist im Gleichgewicht, alles ist Licht.

Ich habe so viel im Kopf, und lag die ganze Nacht wach.
Ich bin so aufgeregt, ich bin so begeistert.
Es ist größer als ich, ich werde so drüber.
Ich will die Tiefen und die Höhen schmecken,
ich will diese brennende Angst spüren.

Irgendwo zwischen den Nullen und Einsen
habe ich mein Reich gefunden
und mein Herz schlägt wie eine Trommel.

Lyrics: Nemo „The Code“ im englischen Original

Whoa-oh-oh

Welcome to the show, let everybody know
I'm done playing the game, I'll break out of the chains
You better buckle up, I'll pour another cup
This is my bohème, so drink it up, my friend

This story is my truth

I, I went to Hell and back
To find myself on track
I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh
Like ammonites
I just gave it some time
Now I found paradise
I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh

Yeah
Let me tell you a tale about life
'Bout the good and the bad, better hold on tight
Who decides what's wrong, what's right?
Everything is balance, everything's light
I got so much on my mind, and I been awake all night
I'm so pumped, I'm so psyched
It's bigger than me, I'm getting so hyped, like

let me taste the lows and highs
(Oh) let me feel that burning fright
(Oh) this story is my truth

I, I went to Hell and back
To find myself on track
I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh
Like ammonites
I just gave it some time
Now I found paradise
I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh

Somewhere between the O's and ones
That's where I found my kingdom come
My heart beats like a-
Somewhere between the O's and ones
That's where I found my kingdom come
My heart beats like a drum

I, I went to Hell and back
To find myself on track
I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh
Like ammonites
I just gave it some time
Now I found paradise
I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh

