Ich mag es wie du sprichst und was du anhast.

Ich schwöre, ich würde mir am liebsten deine Telefonnummer

mit Tinte auf den Arm tätowieren lassen.

Denn wenn es erst mal Morgen ist,

dann weiß ich genau, dass du nicht mehr da bist.

Ich brauch mich nur umdrehen

und du bist verschwunden.

Ich will dich umhauen,

ich schwöre,

ich fahr mit dir irgendwohin,

wo es warm ist –

weißt du: J'adore la mer!

Freut mich, dich kennenzulernen

Wie heißt du?

Komm, ich spendier dir einen Drink.

Ich hab hier einen Haufen Liebe für dich.

Moment mal, du warst doch eben noch da.

Hey, ich hab den ganzen Abend auf dich gewartet

und du weißt ganz genau,

was ich jetzt brauche.

Original-Songtext in Englisch

I like the way you talk, I like the things you wear

I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear

'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there

Every time I turn around, you disappear

I wanna blow your mind, just come with me, I swear

I'm gonna take you somewhere warm, you know j'adore la mer

'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there

Every time I turn around, you disappear

Nice to meet ya

(I got love for you)

Nice to meet ya, what's your name?

Let me treat ya to a drink

One minute, you're there, the next one, you're gone

Been waiting for you all night, so come on

You know what I need, you know what I want

You know what I need now