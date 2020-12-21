  1. SWR3
Wenn all die Könige ihre Frauen mit auf den Thron ließen,
dann würden hier Champagnerkorken knallen.

All den Königinnen, die glauben, sie sind an einsamer Front, 
sage ich, ihr tanzt nicht alleine.

Hallo Herr König, du glaubst, du brauchst mich nicht.
Ich weiß, das hättest du gern, stimmt aber nicht.
Liebling, du kannst den Laden nicht alleine schmeißen.

Ich spüre es so ganz langsam in mir aufsteigen,
und irgendwann platzt mir der Kragen.
Ich zeige dir, wie sich eine echte Königin benimmt.

Bin keine Jungfrau in Not, die gerettet werden muss.
Wenn ich erst einmal anfange, Feuer zu speien, 
bin ich nicht mehr zu zähmen.
Du glaubst vielleicht ohne Schwert bin ich nicht stark genug,
Aber wenn ich eines hätte, wäre es größer als deins!

Und wenn du nicht gehorchst, ab das Köpfchen.
Werde alles anders machen,
das wird eine Welt, die du so schnell nicht vergisst.

Du denkst immer noch, ohne Schwert bin ich nicht stark genug,
Aber glaub mir, ich bin stärker als je zuvor

Beim Schach darf der König immer nur ein Feld vorrücken,
die Königin dagegen kann überall hin.
Komm mir nicht zu nahe
Also Mädels, tief durchatmen, Brust raus 
alle Augen auf die Königin.

Original Songtext in Englisch

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne
We would pop champagne and raise a toast
To all of the queens who are fighting alone
Baby, you're not dancing on your own

Can't live without me; you wanna, but you can't, nah-nah-nah
Think it's funny, but honey, can't run this show on your own
I can feel my body shake, there's only so much I can take
I'll show you how a real queen behaves

(Ah) No damsel in distress, don't need to save me
Once I start breathing fire, you can't tame me
And you might think I'm weak without a sword
But if I had one, it'd be bigger than yours

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne
We would pop champagne and raise a toast
To all of the queens who are fighting alone
Baby, you're not dancing on your own

Disobey me, then baby, it's off with your head
Gonna change it and make it a world you won't forget

No damsel in distress, don't need to save me
Once I start breathing fire, you can't tame me
And you might think I'm weak without a sword
But I'm stronger than I ever was before

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne
We would pop champagne and raise a toast
To all of the queens who are fighting alone
Baby, you're not dancing on your own

In chess, the king can move one space at a time
But queens are free to go wherever they like
You get too close, you'll get a royalty high
So breathe in to feel alive

