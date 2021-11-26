  1. SWR3
  2. Musik
  3. Poplexikon
  4. Lyrics
STAND
AUTOR/IN

Montag machen wir erst mal langsam
und keinen Mucks am Mittwoch.
Freitag aber könnte es ein bisschen laut werden,
aber am Samstag, am Samstag, am Samstag
da lassen wir die Sau raus,
da lassen wir die Puppen tanzen,
da hauen wir auf den Pudding!

Ich hab ja so gar kein Gefühl mehr für die Zeit.
Wochen fühlen sich wie Tage an.
Schon am Nachmittag muss man medizinisch behandelt werden,
und ich will nur wissen:
Habt Ihr auch ein bisschen den Anschluss verloren?
Ich bete nur, dass ich nicht auch dich verliere.

Du kannst mir dabei zuschauen, wie ich in meinem Goldfischglas im Kreis schwimme mich fit halte.
vorhin hat sie zu mir gesagt: Ich könnte mal wieder neue Klamotten anziehen.
Ich übertreibe damit, wie es früher war.

Hey, dir geht es gut!
Hier sind meine Tanzschuhe,
ich tanze mal ein bisschen mit.

Das Leben ist sehr langsam auf dem Grund des Ozeans.
Ich spür schon keine Wellen mehr.
Haben die Gezeiten sich schlafen gelegt?

Arbeitest du an neuen Songs?
Ja!
Ich, ich geh ins Bett. Ich bin müde –
nein, ich will noch FREINDS mit dir gucken!
Wenn du gerade Muße für einen neuen Song hast oder inspiriert bist, dann solltest du weiterarbeiten.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Slow down on Monday
Not a sound on Wednesday (yeah)
Might get loud (ayy) on Friday
But on Saturday, Saturday, Saturday
We paint the town

Lose my sense a time or two
Weeks feel like days
Medicate in the afternoon
And I just want to know
Have you lost your footing, too?
I just pray that I'm not losing you

Catch me floating circles in my fishbowl
Keep things fresh
She said that I should change my clothes
I exaggerate the life we used to know, oh, oh

Slow down on Monday
Not a sound on Wednesday (yeah)
Might get loud (ayy) on Friday
But on Saturday, Saturday, Saturday
We paint the town

Ooh, you're good
These are my dancing shoes
We paint the town
Ooh, you're good
Thought I would dance with you
Might get loud (ayy) on Friday
But on Saturday, Saturday, Saturday
We paint the town

Life moves slow on the ocean floor (feeling great)
I can't feel the waves anymore
Did the tide forget to move?
I just pray that I'm not losing you

Catch me floating circles in my fishbowl
Keep things fresh
She said that I should change my clothes
I exaggerate the life we used to know, oh, yeah

Working on music?
Yeah
I'll just to go to bed, I'm tired
I wanna watch "Friends" with you
Oh, if you feel like you have time to do a song or you're inspired
You should just go for it

Not a sound on Wednesday (yeah)
Might get loud (ayy) on Friday
But on Saturday, Saturday, Saturday
We paint the town

STAND
AUTOR/IN

Meistgelesen

  1. Das medizinische Personal in Deutschland geht auf dem Zahnfleisch. (Foto: imago images, IMAGO / Westend61)

    „Ich bin gebrochen“ Corona: So schlagen Mediziner und Pfleger im Netz Alarm

    Sie sind müde, ausgebrannt, verzweifelt und sehen kein Licht mehr am Ende des Tunnels: Menschen, die in medizinischen Bereichen arbeiten. Manche schreiben sich im Netz den Frust von der Seele – gepaart mit Sarkasmus und Durchhaltewillen.  mehr...

  2. Mainz
    Ein Schild weist auf 2G hin (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Sauer)

    Neue Corona-Regeln „Lockdown für Ungeimpfte“ in Rheinland-Pfalz ab Samstag

    Ab kommendem Samstag gelten auch in Rheinland-Pfalz strengere Corona-Regeln. Ministerpräsidentin Malu Dreyer und Gesundheitsminister Clemens Hoch haben die Pläne vorgestellt.  mehr...

  3. Baden-Württemberg
    Voraussichtlich ab Donnerstag: Weihnachtsmärkte und Clubs in BW schließen. (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd)

    Härtere Regeln ab Freitag Baden-Württemberg will Weihnachtsmärkte und Clubs schließen

    Wegen der dramatischen Corona-Lage will die Landesregierung Baden-Württemberg Sport- und Kulturevents verbieten oder einschränken. Auch Weihnachtsmärkte sollen geschlossen werden.  mehr...

  4. Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) und ihr Nachfolger Olaf Scholz (SPD) (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa/dpa POOL | Michael Kappeler)

    Aktuelle Corona-Lage Bund-Länder-Treffen am Donnerstag: Härtere Regeln für Ungeimpfte?

    Die Ministerpräsidenten, Kanzlerin Angela Merkel und ihr Nachfolger Olaf Scholz wollen sich am Donnerstag wieder treffen – dann soll es noch strengere Corona-Regeln geben.  mehr...

  5. In einem Labor werden Proben untersucht (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa/ZUMA Press Wire | Sri Loganathan)

    News-Ticker zum Coronavirus Omikron in Baden-Württemberg: Vier Fälle im Alb-Donau-Kreis gemeldet

    Inzwischen beklagt Deutschland mehr als 100.000 Corona-Tote, die bundesweite Inzidenz liegt weit über 400. Aktuelle Entwicklungen im Corona-Ticker.  mehr...

  6. Corona-Symptome bei Geimpften (Foto: picture-alliance / Reportdienste, Zoonar | Khosrow Rajab Kordi)

    Impfdurchbruch Wie verläuft Corona bei Geimpften?

    Vollständig geimpft und trotzdem passiert das: Der PCR-Test fällt positiv aus. Das scheint immer häufiger zu passieren. Wie das RKI die Situation einschätzt und welche Symptome Geimpfte mit Corona-Erkrankung haben, lest ihr hier.  mehr...