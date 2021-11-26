Montag machen wir erst mal langsam

und keinen Mucks am Mittwoch.

Freitag aber könnte es ein bisschen laut werden,

aber am Samstag, am Samstag, am Samstag

da lassen wir die Sau raus,

da lassen wir die Puppen tanzen,

da hauen wir auf den Pudding!

Ich hab ja so gar kein Gefühl mehr für die Zeit.

Wochen fühlen sich wie Tage an.

Schon am Nachmittag muss man medizinisch behandelt werden,

und ich will nur wissen:

Habt Ihr auch ein bisschen den Anschluss verloren?

Ich bete nur, dass ich nicht auch dich verliere.

Du kannst mir dabei zuschauen, wie ich in meinem Goldfischglas im Kreis schwimme mich fit halte.

vorhin hat sie zu mir gesagt: Ich könnte mal wieder neue Klamotten anziehen.

Ich übertreibe damit, wie es früher war.

Hey, dir geht es gut!

Hier sind meine Tanzschuhe,

ich tanze mal ein bisschen mit.

Das Leben ist sehr langsam auf dem Grund des Ozeans.

Ich spür schon keine Wellen mehr.

Haben die Gezeiten sich schlafen gelegt?

Arbeitest du an neuen Songs?

Ja!

Ich, ich geh ins Bett. Ich bin müde –

nein, ich will noch FREINDS mit dir gucken!

Wenn du gerade Muße für einen neuen Song hast oder inspiriert bist, dann solltest du weiterarbeiten.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Slow down on Monday

Not a sound on Wednesday (yeah)

Might get loud (ayy) on Friday

But on Saturday, Saturday, Saturday

We paint the town

Lose my sense a time or two

Weeks feel like days

Medicate in the afternoon

And I just want to know

Have you lost your footing, too?

I just pray that I'm not losing you

Catch me floating circles in my fishbowl

Keep things fresh

She said that I should change my clothes

I exaggerate the life we used to know, oh, oh

Slow down on Monday

Not a sound on Wednesday (yeah)

Might get loud (ayy) on Friday

But on Saturday, Saturday, Saturday

We paint the town

Ooh, you're good

These are my dancing shoes

We paint the town

Ooh, you're good

Thought I would dance with you

Might get loud (ayy) on Friday

But on Saturday, Saturday, Saturday

We paint the town

Life moves slow on the ocean floor (feeling great)

I can't feel the waves anymore

Did the tide forget to move?

I just pray that I'm not losing you

Catch me floating circles in my fishbowl

Keep things fresh

She said that I should change my clothes

I exaggerate the life we used to know, oh, yeah

Working on music?

Yeah

I'll just to go to bed, I'm tired

I wanna watch "Friends" with you

Oh, if you feel like you have time to do a song or you're inspired

You should just go for it

Not a sound on Wednesday (yeah)

Might get loud (ayy) on Friday

But on Saturday, Saturday, Saturday

We paint the town