Da sind keine Boote mehr draußen auf dem Meer.
Auch keine Seele, die sein Flehen erhören könnte.
Und das verdammt noch mal letzte, was er jemals sah, waren alte Ginflaschen auf dem Meeresgrund.
Er hat die Augenblicke dann genossen, wenn sie passierten.
Und hat sie dann auf seine Arme tätowieren lassen.
Er hatte immer eine Pfeife in seinem Mund
und ein Funkeln in den Augen.
Komm, bring mal das kleine Büchlein her, das er geschrieben hat.
Ich hoffe es ist nicht zu spät,
hofften sie und trauerten
alle in Schwarz.
Lasst sein Boot wieder aufs Meer hinaus,
es soll wieder segeln, dafür ist es schließlich da.
Hunderte Ohren wollen deinen Reisen lauschen.
Erzähl uns von all den Dingen, die du gemacht hast.
Kommt, holt das Buch aus dem Regal,
wir wollen es in seinen eigenen Worten hören,
er soll von sich selbst erzählen.
Da sind garantiert Geschichten, die wir noch nicht kennen.
Er war immer ganz Ohr wenn die Winde wehten.
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
No more boats out on the sea
Not one soul to hear his plea
The last damn thing that he ever saw
Were old gin bottles on the ocean floor
Took the moments when they arise
And then inked them in his arms
Always had a pipe in his mouth
And a glow inside his eyes
Go bring the little book he wrote
I hope its not to late
They’re mourning
All black and mourning
Put that boat back out to sea
And sail it like it's meant to be
You could travel with a hundred pea's
And tell us all those things you did
Take that book right of your shelf
And tell us more about yourself
There sure be stories that no one knew
Caught an ear with the winds that blew
Took the moments when they arise
And then inked them in his arms
Always had a pipe in his mouth
And a glow inside his eyes
Go bring the little book he wrote
I hope it’s not too late
They’re mourning
All black and mourning