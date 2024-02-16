Der Song erzählt von einem alten Seebären, der draußen auf dem Meer viel erlebt hat, bis es ihn eines Tages da behalten hat.

Da sind keine Boote mehr draußen auf dem Meer.

Auch keine Seele, die sein Flehen erhören könnte.

Und das verdammt noch mal letzte, was er jemals sah, waren alte Ginflaschen auf dem Meeresgrund.

Er hat die Augenblicke dann genossen, wenn sie passierten.

Und hat sie dann auf seine Arme tätowieren lassen.

Er hatte immer eine Pfeife in seinem Mund

und ein Funkeln in den Augen.

Komm, bring mal das kleine Büchlein her, das er geschrieben hat.

Ich hoffe es ist nicht zu spät,

hofften sie und trauerten

alle in Schwarz.

Lasst sein Boot wieder aufs Meer hinaus,

es soll wieder segeln, dafür ist es schließlich da.

Hunderte Ohren wollen deinen Reisen lauschen.

Erzähl uns von all den Dingen, die du gemacht hast.

Kommt, holt das Buch aus dem Regal,

wir wollen es in seinen eigenen Worten hören,

er soll von sich selbst erzählen.

Da sind garantiert Geschichten, die wir noch nicht kennen.

Er war immer ganz Ohr wenn die Winde wehten.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

No more boats out on the sea

Not one soul to hear his plea

The last damn thing that he ever saw

Were old gin bottles on the ocean floor



Took the moments when they arise

And then inked them in his arms

Always had a pipe in his mouth

And a glow inside his eyes



Go bring the little book he wrote

I hope its not to late

They’re mourning

All black and mourning



Put that boat back out to sea

And sail it like it's meant to be

You could travel with a hundred pea's

And tell us all those things you did



Take that book right of your shelf

And tell us more about yourself

There sure be stories that no one knew

Caught an ear with the winds that blew



Took the moments when they arise

And then inked them in his arms

Always had a pipe in his mouth

And a glow inside his eyes



Go bring the little book he wrote

I hope it’s not too late

They’re mourning

All black and mourning