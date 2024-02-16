Mein ganzes Leben bin ich anschaffen gegangen

und heut Abend seh ich. wieviel ich wert bin.

Denn ich bin eine Hure, die Songs an den Mann bringt,

mein Zuhälter ist eine Plattenfirma.

Diese Welt ist voller Dämonen,

voller Aktien und Wertpapiere und Bibeljünger.



Deshalb mach ich’s jetzt einfach.

Auf geht‘s,

ein Sadist auf dem Weg nach oben!



Seid ihr bereit für die Fortsetzung?

Wie, ihr seid noch nicht bereit für Neues von mir?



Im Garten des Bösen

werde ich der Größte sein.

In einer goldenen Kathedrale

werde ich den Ungläubigen huldigen

und wenn du zu den Verlierern gehörst, boo-hoo!



Hey schau mal, Mama, ich hab's geschafft!

Mein ganzes Leben eitel Sonnenschein

(Und sollte das nur ein Traum sein,

dann weckt mich bitte nicht auf).

Hey, Mama, jetzt guck doch mal!



Meine Freunde freuen sich richtig für mich,

es sei denn, sie sind heuchlerische Lutscher,

die meine Orden feiern,

es aber auf meine Trophäen abgesehen haben.



Manche sind treue Soldaten,

während die anderen in Wirklichkeit rosenfarbige Dornen sind.

Wenn du nie weißt, wem du trauen kannst,

dann glaub mir, dann wirst du sehr einsam sein.



Ja, da guckst du, Mama, was!

Du, wenn ich etwas sehe, dass ich will,

dann nehm ich es mir einfach –

(und sollte dies ein Traum sein,

dann will ich ums Verrecken nicht aufgeweckt werden).



Ich hab es geschafft,

das solltest du besser glauben.

(Oder ist das doch ein Traum?

Träum ich hier mit offenen Augen?)



Original-Songtext in Englisch

All my life, been hustling and tonight is my appraisal

'Cause I'm a hooker selling songs and my pimp's a record label

This world is full of demons, stocks and bonds, and bible traitors

So I do the deed, get up and leave, a climber and a sadist, yeah

Are you ready for the sequel?

Ain't ready for the latest

In the garden of evil

I'm gonna be the greatest

In a golden cathedral

I'll be praying for the faithless

And if you lose, boo-hoo

Hey look Ma, I made it

Everything's coming up aces, aces

And if it's a dream, don't wake me (don't wake me)

I said, Hey Look Ma, I made it

Friends are happy for me, or they're honeysuckle phonies

Then they celebrate my medals, or they wanna take my trophies

Some are loyal soldiers, while these other thorns are rosy

And if you never know who you can trust

Then trust me, you'll be lonely, oh

Are you ready for the sequel?

Ain't ready for the latest

In the garden of evil

I'm gonna be the greatest

In a golden cathedral

I'll be praying for the faithless

And if you lose, boo-hoo

Hey look Ma, I made it

Everything's coming up aces, aces

And if it's a dream, don't wake me (don't wake me)

I said, Hey look Ma, I made it, I made it

I see it, I want it, I take it, take it

If it's a dream, don't wake me (don't wake me)

I said, Hey Look Ma, I made it

(Mama best believe it)

Hey Look Ma, I made it

(Or I must be dreamin')

Hey Look Ma, I made it

(Mama best believe it)

Hey Look Ma, I made it

(Or I must be dreamin')