STAND

Einige von uns werden auseinander driften,
während andere zusammen bleiben.
Die einen werden vor dem Regen nach innen flüchten,
während die anderen ihre Nase in den Wind halten, egal wie sehr es stürmt.
Für den einen wird es der letzte Atemzug sein,
für andere der erste, mit dem ein neues Leben beginnt.

Einige von uns werden sich verlieren,
während andere neu entdecken,
dass Liebe in der Unschuld liegt, wie ein Baby im Arm der Mutter.

Einige werden fest zupacken, während andere die Kontrolle verlieren.
Obwohl es uns die Kehle zuschnürt, ist unser Wille ungebrochen.
Dass alles anders ist, heißt nicht, dass sich alles geändert hat.
Und ich weiß, die Welt steht in Flammen,
aber in einer Flamme liegt Schönheit.

Keiner weiß, wie lange das noch geht,
aber wir wissen, dass wir da stärker rauskommen!
Die Zukunft verlangt nach unseren Fingerabdrücken.
Ich werde das Licht sein.

Du musst nicht mehr tun, als mir folgen.
Lass mich der Leader sein und ich bringe dir die Leichtigkeit zurück.
Versprochen.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Some of us will drift apart while others stay together
And some will step in from the rain while others face the weather
And some will take their last breath while others breathe new life
And though they're standing on our necks, there's still the will to fight

Just 'cause things are different, don't mean anything has changed
And I know the world's on fire, but there's beauty in the flame
And we don't know how much longer
But we know we're gonna come back stronger, oh-oh
Just 'cause things are different, don't mean anything, anything has changed

Some of us will lose ourselves while others rediscover (ooh)
The lovers and the innocence, a baby to its mother (ooh)
And some will grasp it in their hands while others lose control (ooh)
Yeah, we gotta leave our fingerprints to let the future know, oh

Just 'cause things are different, don't mean anything has changed
And I know the world's on fire, but there's beauty in the flame
And we don't know how much longer
But we know we're gonna come back stronger, oh-oh
Just 'cause things are different, don't mean anything, anything has changed

I'll be the light (eh)
If you follow me, I will be everything you need
I'll be the leader
If you want it, I promise that I will set you free

Just 'cause things are different, don't mean anything has changed
And though the world's on fire, there's beauty in the flame
And we don't know how much longer
But we know we're gonna come back stronger, oh-oh
Just 'cause things are different, don't mean anything, anything has changed

I'll be the light (eh)
If you follow me, I will be everything you need
I'll be the leader
If you want it, I promise that I will set you free (changed)

I'll be the light (eh)
If you follow me,
I will be everything you need
I'll be the leader (eh)
If you want it, I promise that I will set you free

