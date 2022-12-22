An Weihnachten wird bei dem einen oder anderen auch mal gebechert. Oder am Abend vorher, denn in Großbritannien ist ja erst am 25. Dezember so richtig Weihnachten. Rhys Lewis erlebt diesen ersten Weihnachtstag auf jeden Fall mit dickem Kopf.

Oh, das letzte, an das ich mich noch erinnere:

Wir saßen am Kamin,

haben Geschenke eingepackt und Stille Nacht gesungen.

Und dann hat jemand eine Platte aufgelegt

und der Whisky machte sich auf die Suche nach einigen Eiswürfeln.

Hüften wurden geschwungen zu Shakin‘ Stevens.

Und dann bin ich aufgewacht und konnte irgendwie nur noch verschwommen sehen.

Ja, ich glaube, wir hatten ein bisschen zu viel Weihnachtsstimmung am Heiligabend.

Wir haben ein paar Runden zu viel um den Weihnachtsbaum gedreht.

Ich fürchte, ich bleibe lieber noch ein bisschen im Bett, während du im Schnee spazierst.

Aber weckt mich, bevor der Truthahn kalt wird.

Und wenn wir nachher das Familienfoto machen, sei mir bitte nicht böse, wenn ich noch ein bisschen zugedröhnt gucke.

Ich kann das schlecht überspielen

mit zwei Augen,

die so rot sind, wie die Nase von Rudolf.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Last thing I remember

We were sitting by the fire

Wrapping up our presents singing Silent Night

Someone put a record on

And the whiskey found some ice

Hips got shaking to Shakin' Stevens and I woke up blurry eyed

Yeah, we had a little bit too much fun this Christmas Eve

Got a little too merry dancing 'round the tree

So I'm a little bit hoping Santa hasn't been

And I can go back to sleep

'Cause we had a little bit too much fun this Christmas Eve

So I might stay in bed while you go

Walking in the snow

Wake me up again, before the turkey goes cold

And when we take the family photo

Don't be mad if I look stoned

I can't hide that both my eyes are as red as Rudolph's nose

Yeah, we had a little bit too much fun this Christmas Eve (yes we did)

Got a little too merry dancing 'round the tree

So I'm a little bit hoping Santa hasn't been

And I can go back to sleep

'Cause we had a little bit too much fun this Christmas Eve

'Cause, we had a little bit too much fun this Christmas Eve

Got a little too merry, a little too merry, dancing 'round the tree

So I'm a little bit hoping Santa hasn't been

And I can go back to sleep

'Cause we had a little bit too much fun

A little bit too much fun

A little bit too much fun this Christmas Eve (yes, we did)