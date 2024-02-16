Lasst euch Zeit mit dem Gehen und kommt schnell wieder.
Wir essen so viel bis uns schlecht wird
und wir so rund werden wie der Nikolaus.
Und dann plumpsen wir zu Boden wie eine Schneeflocke.
Uncle Dylan kommt mal wieder zu spät zum Mittagessen,
Oma Gwen hat zu viel getrunken
und auch meine wunderbare Frau
war schon beim Brunch angetütelt.
Wir sind ein Haufen so bunt wie Schneeflocken.
Stiefvater Murray hat Mary-Lou mitgebracht
und versucht uns zu erklären,
warum Trump gut für uns ist .
Tja, und dann wird es plötzlich ganz still.
Kein Wunder, alles Liberale am Tisch –
Generation Schneeflocke .
Mein Vater hat seine neue Freundin dabei,
sie kommt aus Taiwan, 21 Jahre alt.
Sie ist erst seit kurzem im Land,
sie haben sich im Internet kennengelernt
und jetzt ist sie meine Mutter .
Sie hat noch nie eine Schneeflocke gesehen –
gibts in ihrer Heimat nicht .
Irgendwann mal in diesem Leben
wird es Frieden für alle geben .
Ich bin raus in die Welt
und habe nach meinem Stamm gesucht.
Und jetzt genieße ich dieses Familiengefühl
hier bei mir zuhause.
Sie alle sind der Grund, warum ich noch am Leben bin,
alle meine Schneeflocken hier.
Mum kramt mal wieder in der Vergangenheit
und du hast du das Gefühl,
gleich bricht der dritte Weltkrieg aus.
Weil ich weiß, wie das ganze gleich endet,
gehe ich lieber vor die Tür und beobachte die Schneeflocken.
Die Zeit wird uns nicht ändern,
überhaupt wird uns nichts ändern.
Ich weiß: Sie sind nicht perfekt,
aber ich liebe sie alle.
Vieles macht mich glücklich,
aber vor allem meine Leute hier .
Ich liebe diesen Haufen Schneeflocken.
Gott segne all die Schneeflocken um mich herum!
Original-Songtext in Englisch
Leave slowly but come back quick
Eat so much, it makes us sick
Start to look just like Saint Nick
And fall down like a snowflake
Uncle Dylan's late to lunch
Nana Gwen's drank too much
My lovely wife was buzzed at brunch
We're all a bunch of snowflakes
We're all a bunch of snowflakes
Murray the step-dad has brought Mary-Lou
Tryin' to tell us why Trump good for you
The table goes quiet 'cause that's what we do
We're all liberal snowflakes
My dad's new girlfriend from Taiwan
Brand new to the country and she's 21
They met online and now she's my mum
She's never seen a snowflake
'Cause they don't get no snowflakes
Once in a lonely lifetime
There'll be peace for all mankind
I went out to the world
And I was searchin' for my tribe
Now it's a family vibe
In this home of mine
The reason I'm alive
The snowflakes of mine
Mum's bringin' up the past again
And somehow World War III begins
Think I know how this one ends
I'm off to watch the snowflakes
Time won't change us, nothin' will
I know they're not perfect but I love them still
Much makes me happy but my family will
Love this bunch of snowflakes
God bless this bunch of snowflakes
Once in a lonely lifetime
There'll be peace for all mankind
I went out to the world
And I was searchin' for my tribe
Now it's a family vibe
In this home of mine
The reason I'm alive
The snowflakes of mine
All my life
A love insane
These are my people
Ooh-oh, oh, oh, oh
Time won't change us, nothin' will
I know they're not perfect but I love them still
Not much makes me happy but my family will
I love this bunch of snowflakes
God bless this bunch of snowflakes