Lasst euch Zeit mit dem Gehen und kommt schnell wieder.

Wir essen so viel bis uns schlecht wird

und wir so rund werden wie der Nikolaus.

Und dann plumpsen wir zu Boden wie eine Schneeflocke.

Uncle Dylan kommt mal wieder zu spät zum Mittagessen,

Oma Gwen hat zu viel getrunken

und auch meine wunderbare Frau

war schon beim Brunch angetütelt.

Wir sind ein Haufen so bunt wie Schneeflocken.

Stiefvater Murray hat Mary-Lou mitgebracht

und versucht uns zu erklären,

warum Trump gut für uns ist .

Tja, und dann wird es plötzlich ganz still.

Kein Wunder, alles Liberale am Tisch –

Generation Schneeflocke .

Mein Vater hat seine neue Freundin dabei,

sie kommt aus Taiwan, 21 Jahre alt.

Sie ist erst seit kurzem im Land,

sie haben sich im Internet kennengelernt

und jetzt ist sie meine Mutter .

Sie hat noch nie eine Schneeflocke gesehen –

gibts in ihrer Heimat nicht .

Irgendwann mal in diesem Leben

wird es Frieden für alle geben .

Ich bin raus in die Welt

und habe nach meinem Stamm gesucht.



Und jetzt genieße ich dieses Familiengefühl

hier bei mir zuhause.

Sie alle sind der Grund, warum ich noch am Leben bin,

alle meine Schneeflocken hier.

Mum kramt mal wieder in der Vergangenheit

und du hast du das Gefühl,

gleich bricht der dritte Weltkrieg aus.

Weil ich weiß, wie das ganze gleich endet,

gehe ich lieber vor die Tür und beobachte die Schneeflocken.

Die Zeit wird uns nicht ändern,

überhaupt wird uns nichts ändern.

Ich weiß: Sie sind nicht perfekt,

aber ich liebe sie alle.

Vieles macht mich glücklich,

aber vor allem meine Leute hier .

Ich liebe diesen Haufen Schneeflocken.

Gott segne all die Schneeflocken um mich herum!

Original-Songtext in Englisch

Leave slowly but come back quick

Eat so much, it makes us sick

Start to look just like Saint Nick

And fall down like a snowflake



Uncle Dylan's late to lunch

Nana Gwen's drank too much

My lovely wife was buzzed at brunch

We're all a bunch of snowflakes

We're all a bunch of snowflakes



Murray the step-dad has brought Mary-Lou

Tryin' to tell us why Trump good for you

The table goes quiet 'cause that's what we do

We're all liberal snowflakes



My dad's new girlfriend from Taiwan

Brand new to the country and she's 21

They met online and now she's my mum

She's never seen a snowflake

'Cause they don't get no snowflakes



Once in a lonely lifetime

There'll be peace for all mankind

I went out to the world

And I was searchin' for my tribe



Now it's a family vibe

In this home of mine

The reason I'm alive

The snowflakes of mine



Mum's bringin' up the past again

And somehow World War III begins

Think I know how this one ends

I'm off to watch the snowflakes



Time won't change us, nothin' will

I know they're not perfect but I love them still

Much makes me happy but my family will

Love this bunch of snowflakes

God bless this bunch of snowflakes



Once in a lonely lifetime

There'll be peace for all mankind

I went out to the world

And I was searchin' for my tribe



Now it's a family vibe

In this home of mine

The reason I'm alive

The snowflakes of mine



All my life

A love insane

These are my people

Ooh-oh, oh, oh, oh



Time won't change us, nothin' will

I know they're not perfect but I love them still

Not much makes me happy but my family will

I love this bunch of snowflakes

God bless this bunch of snowflakes