Du hast jeden einzelnen Finger geknackt,
die Augen nur auf den Boden gerichtet.
Man hörte es in der ganzen Straße.
Vom Grey's Monument drüben hört man einen Mann,
der durchs Megaphon brüllt:
Hände weg vom Mittleren Osten!
Jedes Wort ein Fest für Zyniker.
Mit jedem Wort wächst ihnen ein neuer Zahn.
Und einer spielt Gott.
Immer dasselbe da unten in der „Hauptstadt“,
all die Anzugträger mit den klackernden Schuhen,
Kanalratten bevölkern die U-Bahn.
Ein Wettrennen, als Überlebenskampf.
Täusche ich mich,
oder brechen wir allmählich zusammen,
unter dem Gewicht dieser langen Zeit,
in der er Gott gespielt hat?
Egal, wer du bist oder wo du warst,
er schaut dir zu auf diesem Bildschirm,
ihm entgeht nichts,
auch nicht die kleinsten Dinge,
nicht mal, wenn du die Queen bist.
Denn er spielt Gott.
Original-Songtext in Englisch
You were cracking all your fingers
With your eyes fixed to the floor
Sound it echoed down the street
By the monument you hear
Man is screaming through a megaphone
„Get your hands off the Middle East“
Every word would herd the cynical
Every word would cut your teeth
And he will play God
It’s all the same down in the capital
All the suits and cladded feet
Sewer rats will shower the underground
In a race to make ends meet
And he will play God
Am I mistaken
Or are we breaking
Under weight from the long time
That he played God?
Am I mistaken
Or are we breaking
Under weight from the long time
That he played God?
And he will play God
No matter who you are or where you been
He is watching from the screen
Keeps a keen eye on the in-between
From the people to the Queen
And he will play God
He will play God