Du hast jeden einzelnen Finger geknackt,

die Augen nur auf den Boden gerichtet.

Man hörte es in der ganzen Straße.

Vom Grey's Monument drüben hört man einen Mann,

der durchs Megaphon brüllt:

Hände weg vom Mittleren Osten!

Jedes Wort ein Fest für Zyniker.

Mit jedem Wort wächst ihnen ein neuer Zahn.



Und einer spielt Gott.



Immer dasselbe da unten in der „Hauptstadt“,

all die Anzugträger mit den klackernden Schuhen,

Kanalratten bevölkern die U-Bahn.

Ein Wettrennen, als Überlebenskampf.



Täusche ich mich,

oder brechen wir allmählich zusammen,

unter dem Gewicht dieser langen Zeit,

in der er Gott gespielt hat?



Egal, wer du bist oder wo du warst,

er schaut dir zu auf diesem Bildschirm,

ihm entgeht nichts,

auch nicht die kleinsten Dinge,

nicht mal, wenn du die Queen bist.

Denn er spielt Gott.

Original-Songtext in Englisch

You were cracking all your fingers

With your eyes fixed to the floor

Sound it echoed down the street

By the monument you hear

Man is screaming through a megaphone

„Get your hands off the Middle East“

Every word would herd the cynical

Every word would cut your teeth

And he will play God



It’s all the same down in the capital

All the suits and cladded feet

Sewer rats will shower the underground

In a race to make ends meet

And he will play God

Am I mistaken

Or are we breaking

Under weight from the long time

That he played God?

Am I mistaken

Or are we breaking

Under weight from the long time

That he played God?

And he will play God

No matter who you are or where you been

He is watching from the screen

Keeps a keen eye on the in-between

From the people to the Queen

And he will play God

He will play God