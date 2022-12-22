Sarah Connor liebt Weihnachten – warum, davon singt sie hier. Und vor allem sollte es auf keinen Fall stressig sein.

Ich liebe es einfach.

Ich bekomme geradezu Herzklopfen,

wenn die Weihnachtsbeleuchtung in den Straßen das erste Mal angeht.

Wenn die Kinder auf dem gefrorenen See Schlittschuh laufen.

Und danach zum Winterfeuer rennen,

dann leuchten selbst die dunkelsten Geister heller.

Und die Erwachsenen hetzen durch die Stadt,

die letzten Einkäufe erledigen, als gäbe es kein Morgen mehr.

Und ich frage mich, warum diesen Stress!

Nehmt doch einfach ein Glas in die Hand und stoßt an.

Das ist doch alles ein großer Spaß hier.

Lasst Glocken erklingen

und feiert, dass es kracht

und irgendwann klopft der Weihnachtsmann an der Tür

überall auf der Welt.

Und dann wird unter dem Mistelzweig geküsst

und Wünsche in den Himmel geschickt,

wenn einer eine Sternschnuppe sieht

... und hört bloß nicht vor Sylvester damit auf!

Hängt einen Stern an die Haustür

und tanzt zu Nat King Cole.

Erzählt all die schönen Geschichten.

Stoßt an auf die, die von uns gegangen sind.

Kommt rein ins Warme,

hier wird gesungen und gelacht,

hier sind Freunde

und wir drehen das Radio auf bis zum Anschlag

und dann grölen alle

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Mhm

I can't help it, I love it, every year my heart skips a beat

When the Christmas tree lights

Go on for the first time, mhm

Mhm

Children skate on frozen lakes, then run to the winter fires

Watch them burn in the air tonight

Makin' even bad spirits bright

People rushin' through the city, getting things done

Like it's the end of all times

And I wonder why they're stressin' out about it

Raise your glas and drink to the fun, oh

Now everyone just

Ring out the bells

Let's just keep the night a-rockin'

'Til Santa comes knockin'

All around the world

There'll be mistletoe kissin'

Everyone's wishin' on a star leading the way

From here to New Year's Day, let's celebrate

And keep the night a-rockin'

Keep it rockin', ring out the bells

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ring out the bells

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Hang a star at the door, dance slow to Nat King Cole

Tellin' tales from times before

And toast to the ones that we lost

Come inside and get warm with laughter and songs and friends around

And now we're blowin' up the radio

And everybody singin' "Let It Snow, " oh-oh-oh

People rushin' through the city, getting things done

Like it's the end of all times

And I wonder why they're stressin' out about it

Raise your glas and drink to the fun, oh

Now everyone just

Ring out the bells

Let's just keep the night a-rockin'

'Til Santa comes knockin'

All around the world

There'll be mistletoe kissin'

Everyone's wishin' on a star leading the way

From here to New Year's Day, let's celebrate

And keep the night a-rockin'

Keep it rockin', ring out the bells

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ring out the bells

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

We're gonna ring out the bells, we're gonna ring out the bells

We're gonna ring and ooh, ooh, ooh

We're gonna ring out (ooh-ooh, ring out the bells)

We're gonna ring out (we're gonna ring out the bells)

Hah (we're gonna ring and), say ooh, ooh, ooh

We're gonna ring out the bells, we're gonna ring out the bells

(We're gonna ring and ooh, ooh, ooh) Oho-ohh-oho

Ring out the bells

Let's just keep the night a-rockin'

'Til Santa comes knockin'

All around the world

There'll be mistletoe kissin'

Everyone's wishin' on a star leading the way

From here to New Year's Day, let's celebrate

And keep the night a-rockin'

Keep it rockin', ring out the bells, oh!

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Say ring out the bells

(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) Ring out the bells