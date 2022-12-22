Ich liebe es einfach.
Ich bekomme geradezu Herzklopfen,
wenn die Weihnachtsbeleuchtung in den Straßen das erste Mal angeht.
Wenn die Kinder auf dem gefrorenen See Schlittschuh laufen.
Und danach zum Winterfeuer rennen,
dann leuchten selbst die dunkelsten Geister heller.
Und die Erwachsenen hetzen durch die Stadt,
die letzten Einkäufe erledigen, als gäbe es kein Morgen mehr.
Und ich frage mich, warum diesen Stress!
Nehmt doch einfach ein Glas in die Hand und stoßt an.
Das ist doch alles ein großer Spaß hier.
Lasst Glocken erklingen
und feiert, dass es kracht
und irgendwann klopft der Weihnachtsmann an der Tür
überall auf der Welt.
Und dann wird unter dem Mistelzweig geküsst
und Wünsche in den Himmel geschickt,
wenn einer eine Sternschnuppe sieht
... und hört bloß nicht vor Sylvester damit auf!
Hängt einen Stern an die Haustür
und tanzt zu Nat King Cole.
Erzählt all die schönen Geschichten.
Stoßt an auf die, die von uns gegangen sind.
Kommt rein ins Warme,
hier wird gesungen und gelacht,
hier sind Freunde
und wir drehen das Radio auf bis zum Anschlag
und dann grölen alle
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
Mhm
I can't help it, I love it, every year my heart skips a beat
When the Christmas tree lights
Go on for the first time, mhm
Mhm
Children skate on frozen lakes, then run to the winter fires
Watch them burn in the air tonight
Makin' even bad spirits bright
People rushin' through the city, getting things done
Like it's the end of all times
And I wonder why they're stressin' out about it
Raise your glas and drink to the fun, oh
Now everyone just
Ring out the bells
Let's just keep the night a-rockin'
'Til Santa comes knockin'
All around the world
There'll be mistletoe kissin'
Everyone's wishin' on a star leading the way
From here to New Year's Day, let's celebrate
And keep the night a-rockin'
Keep it rockin', ring out the bells
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ring out the bells
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Hang a star at the door, dance slow to Nat King Cole
Tellin' tales from times before
And toast to the ones that we lost
Come inside and get warm with laughter and songs and friends around
And now we're blowin' up the radio
And everybody singin' "Let It Snow, " oh-oh-oh
People rushin' through the city, getting things done
Like it's the end of all times
And I wonder why they're stressin' out about it
Raise your glas and drink to the fun, oh
Now everyone just
Ring out the bells
Let's just keep the night a-rockin'
'Til Santa comes knockin'
All around the world
There'll be mistletoe kissin'
Everyone's wishin' on a star leading the way
From here to New Year's Day, let's celebrate
And keep the night a-rockin'
Keep it rockin', ring out the bells
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ring out the bells
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
We're gonna ring out the bells, we're gonna ring out the bells
We're gonna ring and ooh, ooh, ooh
We're gonna ring out (ooh-ooh, ring out the bells)
We're gonna ring out (we're gonna ring out the bells)
Hah (we're gonna ring and), say ooh, ooh, ooh
We're gonna ring out the bells, we're gonna ring out the bells
(We're gonna ring and ooh, ooh, ooh) Oho-ohh-oho
Ring out the bells
Let's just keep the night a-rockin'
'Til Santa comes knockin'
All around the world
There'll be mistletoe kissin'
Everyone's wishin' on a star leading the way
From here to New Year's Day, let's celebrate
And keep the night a-rockin'
Keep it rockin', ring out the bells, oh!
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Say ring out the bells
(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) Ring out the bells