Grauer November,
seit Juli geht es mir schon schlecht.
Motion Capture - Bewegungserfassung,
rückte mich in ein schlechtes Licht.
Ich spule noch mal zurück
und achte auf jeden einzelnen Schritt,
um herauszufinden,
wo ich daneben getreten habe.
Ich schreibe Briefe,
adressiert ans Feuer.
Und ich holte Luft,
starrte aus dem offenen Fenster,
holte mir den Tod,
konnte mir nicht sicher sein.
Hatte ein sehr merkwürdiges Gefühl,
dass dieser Schmerz für immer und ewig währte.
Hey Dezember!
Als wären meine Leinen los, so fühl ich mich.
Weiß schon nicht mehr,
wofür ich immer gekämpft habe.
Ich spule die Kassette zurück,
aber die Pausetaste lässt sich nicht mehr lösen
Der Moment, in dem ich alles verlor
und Signale aussendete,
dass man mich aufs Kreuz legen kann.
So holte ich Luft.
Barfuß im wildesten Winter
und holte mir den Tod.
Ich muss an all die Kosten denken
und dann all die Dinge, die für immer weg sein werden.
Oh, ist vielleicht eine kleine Pause drin?
Um sicher zu gehen, dass wir wieder wachsen,
ob die Wetterlage nun der Frost sein wird
oder die Heftigkeit der Hundetage
Ich werde von Wellen getragen und an Land geworfen.
Gibt es hier eine Linie, die man einfach überschreiten muss?
Und als ich Schiffbruch erlitt,
da dachte ich an dich.
Als irgendwo ein Lichtstrahl durchkam,
da träumte ich von dir.
Es war real genug,
um mich durch diese Tage zu bringen.
Ich schwöre,
Du warst bei mir.
Und ich holte tief Luft,
der Holzboden der Hütte quietschte unter meinen Schritten.
Und ich konnte nicht sicher sein,
ich hatte ein sehr merkwürdiges Gefühl,
dass dieser Schmerz für immer und ewig sein würde.
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
Gray November
I've been down since July
Motion capture
Put me in a bad light
I replay my footsteps on each stepping stone
Trying to find the one where I went wrong
Writing letters
Addressed to the fire
And I was catching my breath
Staring out an open window
Catching my death
And I couldn't be sure
I had a feeling so peculiar
That this pain would be for
Evermore
Hey December
Guess I'm feeling unmoored
Can't remember
What I used to fight for
I rewind the tape but all it does is pause
On the very moment all was lost
Sending signals
To be double crossed
And I was catching my breath
Barefoot in the wildest winter
Catching my death
And I couldn't be sure
I had a feeling so peculiar
That this pain would be for
Evermore
(Evermore)
Can't not think of all the cost
And the things that will be lost
Oh, can we just get a pause?
To be certain we'll be tall again
Whether weather be the frost
Or the violence of the dog days
I'm on waves, out being tossed
Is there a line that I could just go cross?
And when I was shipwrecked (can't think of all the cost)
I thought of you (all the things that will be lost now)
In the cracks of light (can we just get a pause?)
I dreamed of you (to be certain we'll be tall again)
(If you think of all the costs)
It was real enough (whether weather be the frost)
To get me through (or the violence of the dog days)
(Out on waves being tossed)
But I swear (is there a line that we could just go cross?)
You were there
And I was catching my breath
Floors of a cabin creaking under my step
And I couldn't be sure
I had a feeling so peculiar
This pain wouldn't be for
Evermore
Evermore (evermore)
Evermore
This pain wouldn't be for evermore (evermore)
Evermore