Grauer November,

seit Juli geht es mir schon schlecht.

Motion Capture - Bewegungserfassung,

rückte mich in ein schlechtes Licht.

Ich spule noch mal zurück

und achte auf jeden einzelnen Schritt,

um herauszufinden,

wo ich daneben getreten habe.

Ich schreibe Briefe,

adressiert ans Feuer.

Und ich holte Luft,

starrte aus dem offenen Fenster,

holte mir den Tod,

konnte mir nicht sicher sein.

Hatte ein sehr merkwürdiges Gefühl,

dass dieser Schmerz für immer und ewig währte.

Hey Dezember!

Als wären meine Leinen los, so fühl ich mich.

Weiß schon nicht mehr,

wofür ich immer gekämpft habe.

Ich spule die Kassette zurück,

aber die Pausetaste lässt sich nicht mehr lösen

Der Moment, in dem ich alles verlor

und Signale aussendete,

dass man mich aufs Kreuz legen kann.

So holte ich Luft.

Barfuß im wildesten Winter

und holte mir den Tod.

Ich muss an all die Kosten denken

und dann all die Dinge, die für immer weg sein werden.

Oh, ist vielleicht eine kleine Pause drin?

Um sicher zu gehen, dass wir wieder wachsen,

ob die Wetterlage nun der Frost sein wird

oder die Heftigkeit der Hundetage

Ich werde von Wellen getragen und an Land geworfen.

Gibt es hier eine Linie, die man einfach überschreiten muss?

Und als ich Schiffbruch erlitt,

da dachte ich an dich.

Als irgendwo ein Lichtstrahl durchkam,

da träumte ich von dir.

Es war real genug,

um mich durch diese Tage zu bringen.

Ich schwöre,

Du warst bei mir.

Und ich holte tief Luft,

der Holzboden der Hütte quietschte unter meinen Schritten.

Und ich konnte nicht sicher sein,

ich hatte ein sehr merkwürdiges Gefühl,

dass dieser Schmerz für immer und ewig sein würde.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Gray November

I've been down since July

Motion capture

Put me in a bad light

I replay my footsteps on each stepping stone

Trying to find the one where I went wrong

Writing letters

Addressed to the fire

And I was catching my breath

Staring out an open window

Catching my death

And I couldn't be sure

I had a feeling so peculiar

That this pain would be for

Evermore

Hey December

Guess I'm feeling unmoored

Can't remember

What I used to fight for

I rewind the tape but all it does is pause

On the very moment all was lost

Sending signals

To be double crossed

And I was catching my breath

Barefoot in the wildest winter

Catching my death

And I couldn't be sure

I had a feeling so peculiar

That this pain would be for

Evermore

(Evermore)

Can't not think of all the cost

And the things that will be lost

Oh, can we just get a pause?

To be certain we'll be tall again

Whether weather be the frost

Or the violence of the dog days

I'm on waves, out being tossed

Is there a line that I could just go cross?

And when I was shipwrecked (can't think of all the cost)

I thought of you (all the things that will be lost now)

In the cracks of light (can we just get a pause?)

I dreamed of you (to be certain we'll be tall again)

(If you think of all the costs)

It was real enough (whether weather be the frost)

To get me through (or the violence of the dog days)

(Out on waves being tossed)

But I swear (is there a line that we could just go cross?)

You were there

And I was catching my breath

Floors of a cabin creaking under my step

And I couldn't be sure

I had a feeling so peculiar

This pain wouldn't be for

Evermore

Evermore (evermore)

Evermore

This pain wouldn't be for evermore (evermore)

Evermore