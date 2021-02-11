Ich habe ein paar richtig alte Schinken gelesen,
all die Legenden und Mythen
von Achilles und dem Gold,
Herkules und seinen Heldentaten,
von den besonderen Fähigkeiten, die Spiderman hat,
was Batman mit seinen Fäusten erledigt
und ganz ehrlich, mich sehe ich da nicht auf dieser Liste.
Und dann sagte sie:
„Hey, du hast doch auch Ziele!
Du bist doch auch bereit, was zu riskieren.
Ich suche niemanden mit
irgendwelchen übermenschlichen Kräften,
so einen Superhelden aus irgendeinem Märchen“.
Ich will nur jemanden,
der einfach für mich da ist.
Jemanden zum Küssen,
sowas will ich.
Aber ich hab doch all diese Bücher gelesen,
in denen Augenzeugen berichtet haben.
Und wie der Mond sich verdunkelt hat,
und von Superman,
der sich plötzlich aus einem dunklen Anzug rausschält
bevor er abhebt.
Ich würde in so einen Anzug nicht passen.
„Sag mal, du bist auch schwer von Kapee, oder?
So einen will ich gar nicht!“
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
I've been reading books of old
The legends and the myths
Achilles and his gold
Hercules and his gifts
Spider-Man's control
And Batman with his fists
And clearly I don't see myself upon that list
But she said, where'd you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I'm not lookin' for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero
Some fairy-tale bliss
Just something I can turn to
Somebody I can kiss
I want something just like this
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Oh, I want something just like this
I've been reading books of old
The legends and the myths
The testaments they told
The moon and its eclipse
And Superman unrolls
A suit before he lifts
But I'm not the kind of person that it fits
She said, where'd you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I'm not lookin' for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero
Some fairy-tale bliss
Just something I can turn to
Somebody I can miss
I want something just like this
I want something just like this
Oh, I want something just like this Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo...