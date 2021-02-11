  1. SWR3
  2. Musik
  3. Lyrics
STAND

Ich habe ein paar richtig alte Schinken gelesen,
all die Legenden und Mythen
von Achilles und dem Gold,
Herkules und seinen Heldentaten,
von den besonderen Fähigkeiten, die Spiderman hat,
was Batman mit seinen Fäusten erledigt
und ganz ehrlich, mich sehe ich da nicht auf dieser Liste.

Und dann sagte sie:
„Hey, du hast doch auch Ziele!
Du bist doch auch bereit, was zu riskieren.
Ich suche niemanden mit
irgendwelchen übermenschlichen Kräften,
so einen Superhelden aus irgendeinem Märchen“.

Ich will nur jemanden,
der einfach für mich da ist.
Jemanden zum Küssen,
sowas will ich.

Aber ich hab doch all diese Bücher gelesen,
in denen Augenzeugen berichtet haben.
Und wie der Mond sich verdunkelt hat,
und von Superman,
der sich plötzlich aus einem dunklen Anzug rausschält
bevor er abhebt.
Ich würde in so einen Anzug nicht passen.

„Sag mal, du bist auch schwer von Kapee, oder?
So einen will ich gar nicht!“

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I've been reading books of old
The legends and the myths
Achilles and his gold
Hercules and his gifts
Spider-Man's control
And Batman with his fists
And clearly I don't see myself upon that list

But she said, where'd you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I'm not lookin' for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero
Some fairy-tale bliss
Just something I can turn to
Somebody I can kiss

I want something just like this
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Oh, I want something just like this

I've been reading books of old
The legends and the myths
The testaments they told
The moon and its eclipse
And Superman unrolls
A suit before he lifts
But I'm not the kind of person that it fits

She said, where'd you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I'm not lookin' for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero
Some fairy-tale bliss
Just something I can turn to
Somebody I can miss

I want something just like this
I want something just like this
Oh, I want something just like this Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo...

STAND
AUTOR/IN

Meistgelesen

  1. Der Partner von Senja Larsen drückt die riesige Eismasse weg. (Foto: @senjalarsen / Twitter)

    Kampf gegen den Eis-Lockdown Finne drückt riesige Eismasse weg – mit dem Ruderboot

    Ein Video geht viral: Die finnische Drohnenfilmerin Senja Larsen hat ihren Mann dabei gefilmt, wie er sich mal so richtig verausgabt hat.  mehr...

  2. Seit Mitternacht gelten an den deutschen Grenzen zu Tschechien und dem österreichischen Bundesland Tirol neue Einreiseregeln (Archivbild) (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa/CTK | Slavomír Kube)

    News-Ticker zum Coronavirus Corona-Studie: Ansteckungsrisiko beim Friseur geringer als im Supermarkt

    Wegen der hohen Infektionszahlen gibt es in Deutschland zurzeit strengere Regeln und Beschränkungen im öffentlichen Leben. Alle aktuellen Entwicklungen gibt es hier im Corona-Ticker.  mehr...

  3. Michael Gröner von der Gärtnerei Pressel bietet kistenweise Eiszapfen auf dem Coburger Wochenmarkt an. (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa | ---)

    Neues Angebot auf Coburger Wochenmarkt Statt Obst und Gemüse: Gärtnerei bietet Eiszapfen an

    Erst die Corona-Beschränkungen – jetzt auch noch der Frost: Eine Gärtnerei aus dem bayerischen Coburg hat das Beste daraus gemacht.  mehr...

  4. Obdachlose Person liegt vor Gebäude (Foto: picture-alliance / Reportdienste, picture alliance/dpa | Tobias Hase)

    Wie helfen? Obdachlose Frau bringt ihr Kind bei -15 Grad zur Welt

    Die eisige Kälte hat Deutschland im Griff. Besonders hart ist diese Zeit gerade für obdachlose Menschen. Die Geschichte einer 20-jährigen Obdachlosen schockiert jetzt umso mehr: Sie hat ein Kind bei -15 Grad zur Welt gebracht.  mehr...

  5. Bestatter tragen einen Sarg aus dem Haus in Radevormwald im Bergischen Land. (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Reichwein)

    Schreckliche Tat nahe Wuppertal Vater tötet vier Familienmitglieder und sich selbst

    Erst sah es wie ein Unglück aus. Doch jetzt ist die Polizei sicher: Es handelt sich um ein Tötungsdelikt innerhalb einer Familie im Bergischen Land.  mehr...

  6. Kinder liegen auf dem Boden zwischen bunten Bausteinen (Foto: LEGO Gruppe)

    SWR3 Aufbau-Woche für Eltern und Kinder Spielsteinpakete gewinnen: Spaß für die Familie im Lockdown!

    Euren Kids ist langweilig und ihr seid gestresst? Dann muntern wir euch auf: Gewinnt eines von 110 Überraschungspaketen mit kreativem Spielzeug – für glückliche Kinder und damit vielleicht sogar noch glücklichere Eltern.  mehr...