Ich habe ein paar richtig alte Schinken gelesen,

all die Legenden und Mythen

von Achilles und dem Gold,

Herkules und seinen Heldentaten,

von den besonderen Fähigkeiten, die Spiderman hat,

was Batman mit seinen Fäusten erledigt

und ganz ehrlich, mich sehe ich da nicht auf dieser Liste.

Und dann sagte sie:

„Hey, du hast doch auch Ziele!

Du bist doch auch bereit, was zu riskieren.

Ich suche niemanden mit

irgendwelchen übermenschlichen Kräften,

so einen Superhelden aus irgendeinem Märchen“.

Ich will nur jemanden,

der einfach für mich da ist.

Jemanden zum Küssen,

sowas will ich.

Aber ich hab doch all diese Bücher gelesen,

in denen Augenzeugen berichtet haben.

Und wie der Mond sich verdunkelt hat,

und von Superman,

der sich plötzlich aus einem dunklen Anzug rausschält

bevor er abhebt.

Ich würde in so einen Anzug nicht passen.

„Sag mal, du bist auch schwer von Kapee, oder?

So einen will ich gar nicht!“

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I've been reading books of old

The legends and the myths

Achilles and his gold

Hercules and his gifts

Spider-Man's control

And Batman with his fists

And clearly I don't see myself upon that list

But she said, where'd you wanna go?

How much you wanna risk?

I'm not lookin' for somebody

With some superhuman gifts

Some superhero

Some fairy-tale bliss

Just something I can turn to

Somebody I can kiss

I want something just like this

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Oh, I want something just like this

I've been reading books of old

The legends and the myths

The testaments they told

The moon and its eclipse

And Superman unrolls

A suit before he lifts

But I'm not the kind of person that it fits

She said, where'd you wanna go?

How much you wanna risk?

I'm not lookin' for somebody

With some superhuman gifts

Some superhero

Some fairy-tale bliss

Just something I can turn to

Somebody I can miss

I want something just like this

I want something just like this

Oh, I want something just like this Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo...