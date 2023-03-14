Als ich mal klein war, habe ich versucht einen Papierflieger zu basteln.
Aber mein Kopf wollte mir sagen: Das kannst du nicht.
Meine Eltern haben mir dann ganz in Ruhe versucht zu erklären,
dass ich dafür vielleicht einfach noch zu jung bin,
und dass die Zeit aber kommt.
Aber ich habe die ganze Nacht dran gesessen,
bis am Morgen der erste Flug abging.
Und ich weiß noch, wie ich geschrien habe: Hey, schaut mal! Es hat geklappt.
Ich wusste schon damals, dass ich besonders bin.
Und wenn mir mal der Glaube fehlte,
dann hab ich mich an die Momente erinnert,
in denen meine Familie auf mich gewartet hat.
Und wenn ich jedes Mal einen Dollar bekommen würde,
wenn jemand nicht an mich geglaubt hat,
dann könnte ich jetzt schon lossegeln
und würde nur noch auf dem Meer leben.
Denn ich hab’s damals auch geschafft.
Verdammt noch mal!
Manchmal denke ich darüber nach,
warum wir so sind wie wir sind.
Mauern wurden gebaut, um durchbrochen zu werden.
Und genau das mache ich.
Manchmal ist es nicht leicht, das zu verstehen.
Auch wenn ich Angst habe, bin ich mir dessen trotzdem bewusst,
dass ich zu diesem Zeitpunkt genau an dieser Stelle meines Lebens sein soll.
Wenn ich also darüber nachdenke, warum ich das mache, was ich mache.
Weil ich nichts anderes will.
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
When I was young, I tried to build a paper plane
But my head told me "no"
My parents sat me down and they tried to explain
That I had some time to grow
But I stayed up all night until I got it right
And in the morning, I screamed, "Hey, look, I made it"
When I was young, I tried to build a paper plane
But my head told me "no"
But I knew I was special
And when I didn't believe
I'd remember the moments when my family's waiting for me
And if I had a dollar
From the ones that didn't believe
I could sail away and live my life at sea
'Cause I made it
Yeah, damn, I made it
Oh, oh, I made it
'Cause I made it
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I made it
Yeah, damn, I made it
Oh, oh, I made it
Mm, 'cause I made it
Sometimes I think about why we do what we do
And the world tells us "no"
These walls were made to break and I am breaking through
At times it's hard to show
And even though I'm scared, I know that I'm aware
That I'm exactly where I'm meant to be
So when I think about why I do what I do
It's everything to me
And I knew I was special
And when I didn't believe
I'd remember the moments when my family's waiting for me
And if I had a dollar
From the ones that didn't believe
I could sail away and live my life at sea
Oh, oh, 'cause I made it
Yeah, damn, I made it
Oh, oh, I made it
'Cause I made it
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I made it
Yeah, damn, I made it
Oh, oh, I made it
Mm, 'cause I made it
We made it, we made it, we made it
We made it out, we made it out, we made it out
We made it, we made it, we made it
We made it out, we made it out, we made it out'
Cause we made it
Yeah, damn, we made it
Oh, oh, we made it
'Cause we made it
Yeah, yeah, 'cause we made it
Yeah, damn, we made it
Oh, oh, we made it
'Cause we made it