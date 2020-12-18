Verdammt, dieser ganze Schnee!
Werde ich jemals da ankommen, wo ich eigentlich hin will?
Und so laufe ich Schlittschuh über die Themse,
Hand in Hand, mit all meinen Freunden.
Und was ist mit all den Dingen, die wir geplant haben?
Durch die Silhouette seiner Hand, schaut mein Sohn mich an.
Obwohl ich die Kälte hasse,
weil sie mich permanent daran erinnert, dass ich alt werde.
Und wieder geht ein Jahr zu Ende.
Das müde London schläft so langsam ein.
Wenn ich heute Nacht träume, dann von dir,
als die Themse komplett zufror.
Diese gottverdammter Regierung!
Werden sie uns jemals sagen, wo das ganze Geld hingegangen ist?
Die Leute demonstrieren draußen auf den Straßen,
in denen junge Menschen schlafen,
zwischen ihren Füßen.
Wie wäre es, wenn man jemand verbreitet,
dass es Hoffnung gibt in unserem Herzen.
Wenn es keiner ausspricht, wird es uns zerreißen.
Wenn Weihnachten vorbei ist, werden alle Worte aufgebraucht sein.
Wie schnell die Jahre vergehen,
das nächste kann nur besser werden.
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
God damn, this snow
Will I ever get where I wanna go
And so I skate, across the Thames
Hand in hand, with all my friends
And all the things, that we planned
My son's eyes in the outline of his hand
And even though I hate the cold
Constant reminder that I'm getting old
Another year draws to its close,
Entire London slows
When I dream tonight, I'll dream of you
When the Thames . . . froze
God damn, this government
Will they ever tell me, where the money went
Protesters march out on the street
As young nerds sleep amongst the feet
Another year draws to its close,
Entire London slows
When I dream tonight, I'll dream of you
When the Thames froze
So tell everyone
That there's hope in your heart
Tell everyone or it will tear you apart
The end of Christmas day,
When there's nothing left to say
The years go by so fast,
Let's hope the next beats the last
So tell everyone that there's hope in your heart
And tell everyone or it will tear you apart
The end of Christmas day,
When there is nothing left to say
The years go by so fast,
Let's hope the next beats the last
Aaaaaahaaaahaaahaaa