Verdammt, dieser ganze Schnee!

Werde ich jemals da ankommen, wo ich eigentlich hin will?

Und so laufe ich Schlittschuh über die Themse,

Hand in Hand, mit all meinen Freunden.

Und was ist mit all den Dingen, die wir geplant haben?

Durch die Silhouette seiner Hand, schaut mein Sohn mich an.

Obwohl ich die Kälte hasse,

weil sie mich permanent daran erinnert, dass ich alt werde.

Und wieder geht ein Jahr zu Ende.

Das müde London schläft so langsam ein.

Wenn ich heute Nacht träume, dann von dir,

als die Themse komplett zufror.

Diese gottverdammter Regierung!

Werden sie uns jemals sagen, wo das ganze Geld hingegangen ist?

Die Leute demonstrieren draußen auf den Straßen,

in denen junge Menschen schlafen,

zwischen ihren Füßen.

Wie wäre es, wenn man jemand verbreitet,

dass es Hoffnung gibt in unserem Herzen.

Wenn es keiner ausspricht, wird es uns zerreißen.

Wenn Weihnachten vorbei ist, werden alle Worte aufgebraucht sein.

Wie schnell die Jahre vergehen,

das nächste kann nur besser werden.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

God damn, this snow

Will I ever get where I wanna go

And so I skate, across the Thames

Hand in hand, with all my friends



And all the things, that we planned

My son's eyes in the outline of his hand

And even though I hate the cold

Constant reminder that I'm getting old

Another year draws to its close,

Entire London slows

When I dream tonight, I'll dream of you

When the Thames . . . froze



God damn, this government

Will they ever tell me, where the money went

Protesters march out on the street

As young nerds sleep amongst the feet



Another year draws to its close,

Entire London slows

When I dream tonight, I'll dream of you

When the Thames froze



So tell everyone

That there's hope in your heart

Tell everyone or it will tear you apart

The end of Christmas day,

When there's nothing left to say

The years go by so fast,

Let's hope the next beats the last



So tell everyone that there's hope in your heart

And tell everyone or it will tear you apart

The end of Christmas day,

When there is nothing left to say

The years go by so fast,

Let's hope the next beats the last

Aaaaaahaaaahaaahaaa