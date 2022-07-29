Ich schufte Tag und Nacht,

damit ich die Rechnungen bezahlen kann,

die ich nun mal bezahlen muss.

Ist das nicht traurig?

Und es sieht ganz so aus,

als ob nie auch nur ein Cent für mich übrigbleibt.

Das ist ziemlich übel!

Und in meinen Träumen – da hab ich einen Plan!

Wenn ich mir ’nen reichen Typen an Land ziehe,

dann müsste ich nie mehr arbeiten,

ich könnte die ganze Zeit nur Blödsinn machen und Spaß haben.

KOHLE!

Mann muss das toll sein

In der Welt der Reichen und der Schönen

Wenn Du Kohle hast

Scheint immer die Sonne

Was könnte ich alles machen,

wenn ich ein bisschen Geld hätte.

Die Welt gehört den Reichen!

So ’nen Mann zu finden ist ganz schön schwierig

Aber ich krieg das nicht aus dem Kopf

Ist das nicht traurig?

Und wenn so einer mal frei wäre,

wetten, dass er nicht auf eine wie mich stehen würde?

Das ist so ungerecht.

Also muss ich weggehen,

nach Las Vegas oder Monaco

und den Jackpot im Casino abräumen

- und DANN wird mein Leben nie mehr so sein wie jetzt.

I work all night I work all day

To pay the bills I have to pay

Ain′t it sad?

And still there never seems to be

A single penny left for me

That's too bad

In my dreams I have a plan

If I got me a wealthy man

I wouldn′t have to work at all

I'd fool around and have a ball

Money, money, money

Must be funny

In the rich man's world

Money, money, money

Always sunny

In the rich man′s world

Ah, all the things I could do

If I had a little money

It′s a rich man's world

It′s a rich man's world

A man like that is hard to find

But I can′t get him off my mind

Ain't it sad?

And if he happens to be free

I bet he wouldn′t fancy me

That's too bad

So I must leave, I'll have to go

To Las Vegas or Monaco

And win a fortune in a game

My life would never be the same

Money, money, money

Must be funny

In the rich man′s world

Money, money, money

Always sunny

In the rich man′s world

Ah, all the things I could do

If I had a little money

It's a rich man′s world

Money, money, money

Must be funny

In the rich man's world

Money, money, money

Always sunny

In the rich man′s world

Ah, all the things I could do

If I had a little money

It's a rich man′s world

It's a rich man's world