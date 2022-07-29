  1. SWR3
ABBA: „Money Money Money“ – deutsche Übersetzung

Ich schufte Tag und Nacht,
damit ich die Rechnungen bezahlen kann,
die ich nun mal bezahlen muss.
Ist das nicht traurig?
Und es sieht ganz so aus,
als ob nie auch nur ein Cent für mich übrigbleibt.
Das ist ziemlich übel!
Und in meinen Träumen – da hab ich einen Plan!
Wenn ich mir ’nen reichen Typen an Land ziehe,
dann müsste ich nie mehr arbeiten,
ich könnte die ganze Zeit nur Blödsinn machen und Spaß haben.

KOHLE!
Mann muss das toll sein
In der Welt der Reichen und der Schönen
Wenn Du Kohle hast
Scheint immer die Sonne
Was könnte ich alles machen,
wenn ich ein bisschen Geld hätte.
Die Welt gehört den Reichen!

So ’nen Mann zu finden ist ganz schön schwierig
Aber ich krieg das nicht aus dem Kopf
Ist das nicht traurig?
Und wenn so einer mal frei wäre,
wetten, dass er nicht auf eine wie mich stehen würde?
Das ist so ungerecht.
Also muss ich weggehen,
nach Las Vegas oder Monaco
und den Jackpot im Casino abräumen
- und DANN wird mein Leben nie mehr so sein wie jetzt.

ABBA: „Money Money Money“ – original Songtext

I work all night I work all day
To pay the bills I have to pay
Ain′t it sad?
And still there never seems to be
A single penny left for me
That's too bad

In my dreams I have a plan
If I got me a wealthy man
I wouldn′t have to work at all
I'd fool around and have a ball

Money, money, money
Must be funny
In the rich man's world
Money, money, money
Always sunny
In the rich man′s world

Ah, all the things I could do
If I had a little money
It′s a rich man's world
It′s a rich man's world

A man like that is hard to find
But I can′t get him off my mind
Ain't it sad?
And if he happens to be free
I bet he wouldn′t fancy me
That's too bad

So I must leave, I'll have to go
To Las Vegas or Monaco
And win a fortune in a game
My life would never be the same

Money, money, money
Must be funny
In the rich man′s world
Money, money, money
Always sunny
In the rich man′s world

Ah, all the things I could do
If I had a little money
It's a rich man′s world

Money, money, money
Must be funny
In the rich man's world
Money, money, money
Always sunny
In the rich man′s world

Ah, all the things I could do
If I had a little money
It's a rich man′s world

It's a rich man's world

