Adele: „Someone Like You“ – deutsche Übersetzung
Ich hab gehört,
dass du ein Mädchen gefunden hast
und jetzt verheiratet bist.
Dass deine Träume wahr wurden.
Ich denke mir, dass sie dir etwas gegeben hat,
was ich dir nicht geben konnte.
Alter Freund,
warum so schüchtern?
Es passt nicht zu dir,
diese zurückhaltende Art
und dieses im Hintergrund rumdrücken.
Ich hasse es,
plötzlich und uneingeladen irgendwo reinzuplatzen.
Aber ich konnte nicht wegbleiben, konnte nicht dagegen ankämpfen.
Habe gehofft, du würdest mein Gesicht sehen
und dich daran erinnern,
dass es für mich nicht vorbei ist.
Egal,
ich werde schon jemanden finden, der so ist wie du.
Ich wünsche euch beiden nur das Beste.
Vergiss mich nicht, bitte....
Ich erinnere mich, dass du einmal gesagt hast
„Manchmal bleibt die Liebe,
aber manchmal tut es stattdessen nur weh.“
Ja....
Du weißt, wie schnell die Zeit vergeht.
Gestern hatten wir noch die Zeit unseres Lebens,
erlebten das höchste Glück.
Wir wuchsen zusammen im Dunst eines Sommers auf,
verbunden durch die Überraschungen unserer schönsten Tage.
Es gibt nichts Vergleichbares.
Keinen Ärger, keine Sorgen,
kein Bedauern, keine Fehler
und keine Erinnerungen....
Wer hätte gedacht, wie bitter und wie süß dieses Gefühl sein würde.
Adele: „Someone Like You“ – original
I heard that you′re settled down
That you found a girl
And you're married now (ow, ow)
I heard that your dreams came true
Guess she gave you things
I didn′t give to you ooh, ooh
Old friend, why are you so shy I
Ain't like you to hold back
Or hide from the light
I hate to turn up out of the blue uninvited but
I couldn't stay away, I couldn′t fight it
I had hoped you′d see my face
And that you'd be reminded that for me, it isn′t over
Never mind, I'll find someone like you
I wish nothing but the best for you, too!
Don′t forget me, I beg, I'll remember you said
Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead
Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead, yeah
You know how the time flies
Only yesterday was the time of our lives
We were born and raised
In a summer haze
Bound by the surprise of our glory days
I hate to turn up out of the blue uninvited but
I couldn′t stay away, I couldn't fight it
I had hoped you'd see my face
And that you′d be reminded that for me, it isn′t over yet
Never mind, I find someone like you
I wish nothing but the best for you, too!
Don't forget me, I beg, I′ll remember you said
Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead yeah
Nothin' compares
No worries or cares
Regrets and mistakes they′re memories made
Who would have known how bitter-sweet this would taste
Never mind, I'll find someone like you
I wish nothing but the best for you, too!
Don′t forget me, I beg, I'll remember you said
Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead
Never mind, I'll find someone like you
I wish nothin′ but the best for you too
Don′t forget me, I beg, I'll remember you said
Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead
Sometimes it lasts in love but
Sometimes it hurts instead, yeah-ae, yeah-ae