Ich hab gehört,

dass du ein Mädchen gefunden hast

und jetzt verheiratet bist.

Dass deine Träume wahr wurden.

Ich denke mir, dass sie dir etwas gegeben hat,

was ich dir nicht geben konnte.

Alter Freund,

warum so schüchtern?

Es passt nicht zu dir,

diese zurückhaltende Art

und dieses im Hintergrund rumdrücken.

Ich hasse es,

plötzlich und uneingeladen irgendwo reinzuplatzen.

Aber ich konnte nicht wegbleiben, konnte nicht dagegen ankämpfen.

Habe gehofft, du würdest mein Gesicht sehen

und dich daran erinnern,

dass es für mich nicht vorbei ist.

Egal,

ich werde schon jemanden finden, der so ist wie du.

Ich wünsche euch beiden nur das Beste.

Vergiss mich nicht, bitte....

Ich erinnere mich, dass du einmal gesagt hast

„Manchmal bleibt die Liebe,

aber manchmal tut es stattdessen nur weh.“

Ja....

Du weißt, wie schnell die Zeit vergeht.

Gestern hatten wir noch die Zeit unseres Lebens,

erlebten das höchste Glück.

Wir wuchsen zusammen im Dunst eines Sommers auf,

verbunden durch die Überraschungen unserer schönsten Tage.

Es gibt nichts Vergleichbares.

Keinen Ärger, keine Sorgen,

kein Bedauern, keine Fehler

und keine Erinnerungen....

Wer hätte gedacht, wie bitter und wie süß dieses Gefühl sein würde.

I heard that you′re settled down

That you found a girl

And you're married now (ow, ow)

I heard that your dreams came true

Guess she gave you things

I didn′t give to you ooh, ooh

Old friend, why are you so shy I

Ain't like you to hold back

Or hide from the light

I hate to turn up out of the blue uninvited but

I couldn't stay away, I couldn′t fight it

I had hoped you′d see my face

And that you'd be reminded that for me, it isn′t over

Never mind, I'll find someone like you

I wish nothing but the best for you, too!

Don′t forget me, I beg, I'll remember you said

Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead

Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead, yeah

You know how the time flies

Only yesterday was the time of our lives

We were born and raised

In a summer haze

Bound by the surprise of our glory days

I hate to turn up out of the blue uninvited but

I couldn′t stay away, I couldn't fight it

I had hoped you'd see my face

And that you′d be reminded that for me, it isn′t over yet

Never mind, I find someone like you

I wish nothing but the best for you, too!

Don't forget me, I beg, I′ll remember you said

Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead yeah

Nothin' compares

No worries or cares

Regrets and mistakes they′re memories made

Who would have known how bitter-sweet this would taste

Never mind, I'll find someone like you

I wish nothing but the best for you, too!

Don′t forget me, I beg, I'll remember you said

Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead

Never mind, I'll find someone like you

I wish nothin′ but the best for you too

Don′t forget me, I beg, I'll remember you said

Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead

Sometimes it lasts in love but

Sometimes it hurts instead, yeah-ae, yeah-ae