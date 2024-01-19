Damit ihr wisst, warum ich trinken muss,
warum ich jedem erzähle, dass es mir gut geht,
obwohl das gar nicht stimmt.
Warum ich es manchmal übertreibe...
Weil ich arbeite,
seit ich so groß bin (ich war noch nicht mal zehn).
Und selbst jetzt, da ich mich einfach nur kaputt fühle,
weiß ich nicht, wo die Grenze ist.
Weil ich diesen Groove mittlerweile überall im Blut habe.
Und nichts lässt dich so durchatmen
(eine Atempause für den Soldaten).
Schau mich an,
glückselig und geborgen.
Einen Volltreffer noch
und dann wieder eine Pause,
die ich so dringend brauche.
Komm, einen noch
ich fühl mich gut
wenn ich von einem Seerosenblatt zum nächsten hüpfe.
Und es gibt Gründe zu essen.
Gründe, warum alles sich viel echter anfühlt ohne Medikamente.
Da kaufe ich mir doch lieber einen Lamborghini,
wenn es mir hilft,
in dieser verdammten Branche zu überleben.
Ich habe meine Gründe,
warum ich nicht mal drüber nachdenke, aufzuhören.
Auch wenn ich manchmal nicht klar sehen kann
und sie hier sind es, die das genau so betrifft.
Und überhaupt frage ich mich,
wie ich jemals ohne funktionieren soll...
Original-Songtext in Englisch
These are the reasons I drink
The reasons I tell everybody I'm fine even though I am not
These are the reasons I overdo it
I have been working since I can remember,
since I was single digits
Now, even though I've been busted
I don't know where to draw the line
'cause that groove has gotten so deep
And nothing can give reprieve like they do
Nothing can give a break for this soldier like they do
Here we are
I feel such rapture and my comfort is so strong
One more hit
It feels so helpful in my need for respite
And here are the reasons I eat
Reasons I feel everything so deeply when I'm not medicated
And so that's it, I am buying a Lamborghini
To make up for these habits, to survive this sick industry
Nothing can give reprieve like they do
Nothing can give me a break from this torture like they do
Here we are
I feel such rapture and my comfort is so strong
One more sip
It feels so helpful in my need for some long overdue respite
And these are the reasons I don't even think I would quit
And these are the reasons I can't even see straight
And these are the ones whom I know it so deeply affects
And I am left wondering how I would I function without it
Here we are
I feel such rapture and my comfort is so strong
One more rip
I go from one lily pad to another to stay lit