Damit ihr wisst, warum ich trinken muss,

warum ich jedem erzähle, dass es mir gut geht,

obwohl das gar nicht stimmt.

Warum ich es manchmal übertreibe...

Weil ich arbeite,

seit ich so groß bin (ich war noch nicht mal zehn).

Und selbst jetzt, da ich mich einfach nur kaputt fühle,

weiß ich nicht, wo die Grenze ist.

Weil ich diesen Groove mittlerweile überall im Blut habe.

Und nichts lässt dich so durchatmen

(eine Atempause für den Soldaten).

Schau mich an,

glückselig und geborgen.

Einen Volltreffer noch

und dann wieder eine Pause,

die ich so dringend brauche.

Komm, einen noch

ich fühl mich gut

wenn ich von einem Seerosenblatt zum nächsten hüpfe.

Und es gibt Gründe zu essen.

Gründe, warum alles sich viel echter anfühlt ohne Medikamente.

Da kaufe ich mir doch lieber einen Lamborghini,

wenn es mir hilft,

in dieser verdammten Branche zu überleben.

Ich habe meine Gründe,

warum ich nicht mal drüber nachdenke, aufzuhören.

Auch wenn ich manchmal nicht klar sehen kann

und sie hier sind es, die das genau so betrifft.

Und überhaupt frage ich mich,

wie ich jemals ohne funktionieren soll...

Original-Songtext in Englisch

These are the reasons I drink

The reasons I tell everybody I'm fine even though I am not

These are the reasons I overdo it

I have been working since I can remember,

since I was single digits

Now, even though I've been busted

I don't know where to draw the line

'cause that groove has gotten so deep

And nothing can give reprieve like they do

Nothing can give a break for this soldier like they do

Here we are

I feel such rapture and my comfort is so strong

One more hit

It feels so helpful in my need for respite

And here are the reasons I eat

Reasons I feel everything so deeply when I'm not medicated

And so that's it, I am buying a Lamborghini

To make up for these habits, to survive this sick industry

Nothing can give reprieve like they do

Nothing can give me a break from this torture like they do

Here we are

I feel such rapture and my comfort is so strong

One more sip

It feels so helpful in my need for some long overdue respite

And these are the reasons I don't even think I would quit

And these are the reasons I can't even see straight

And these are the ones whom I know it so deeply affects

And I am left wondering how I would I function without it

Here we are

I feel such rapture and my comfort is so strong

One more rip

I go from one lily pad to another to stay lit